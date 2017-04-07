The Trump Administration No Longer Wants Twitter To Reveal the Owner of an Anti-Trump Account (recode.net) 62
From a report on Recode: The Trump administration informed Twitter on Friday that it would withdraw its demand that the social media company unmask an account critical of the president -- a move that prompted Twitter to drop its lawsuit. On Thursday, Twitter revealed that U.S. customs agents filed a legal order in a bid to get the company to reveal who is behind @ALT_USCIS -- a so-called "alt-agency" account that has been taking aim at Trump, his immigration policy and the inner workings of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
if it was Obama he would just get that info straight from the alphabet intelligence folks. Obama had connections, Trump doesn't.
Not a huge fan of Obama either, but i can't really picturing him *caring* what some random person on twitter had to say about his policies.
That's Trump though, massively rich and successful businessman, and now the leader of the US; but his ego demands retaliation for any perceived slight. You'd think at some point getting upset over what randoms on the internet have to say would be a bit like getting your feelings hurt over a dog barking at you.
You're equating combating chain-mail spam with trying to unearth anonymous accounts by private citizens. Seems like a false equivalence to me.
Wait, they were only looking to be sent chain-mail spam? Boy, sure wish they would have said that, rather than leaving their request rather open to include just about anything which disagreed with the acceptable narrative of the administration... ala wrong-think.
It's a bit of a stretch to call him a "successful" businessman. His record is mixed, and in a way I respect that.
His father set him up in NYC real estate in the 1970s, staking him 40 million -- the equivalent of about two hundred million today. You'd have to be a fool not parlay that into a billion by 2000, because you could do that by playing it safe putting your money in conservative, diversified portfolio.
Alphabet Inc. owns Google, not Twitter.
Unless the Twitter account used a gmail account to open it, I don't see how Alphabet intelligence would be able to help.
that's what makes it the best kind of sarcastic troll.
A hat tip to the GP post indeed!
This was a test of how they would respond.
After seeing the response I'm sure the NSA got a call (they had probably already been contacted).
Eventually we'll be able to recognize the shifts and establish "jeckle" and "hyde" phases, then wonder how long each one will last.
good luck with that:
I *lived* with a BPD for a decade before I successfully extricated myself from that disaster area.
Trump displays so many hallmarks of this that I actually get mild anxiety attacks from watching him.
There is *no* timing the cycles of "up on a pedestal" to demonization and back... none.
All this means is that someone didn't know how to go about it the first time. They withdraw this one, then come back with a proper request tied with a permanent gag order. Takes care of that nasty little law suit, and they will still get what they want.
What grounds exist here to "unmask" an account that is posting stuff you dont like...? Thats what I'm struggling to understand - are they alleging the account owner is doing something illegal by mocking them?
Funnily enough, this is done through the foreign surveillance legal framework. Which can be done without a warrant now. They claim the accounts hurt national security.
Whether we like it or not, he is President, and as President he gets to set policy for the executive branch... which previously included an order for certain agencies not to provide updates via social media [fortune.com].
Perhaps. But last time I checked, insubordination was not a crime, so neither the courts nor law enforcement agencies have any role to play.
When/where did I say that insubordination is a crime? When did I mention any sort of crime?
More so, courts & law enforcement are involved in far more than just 'crimes'.
You breaking a personal contract with me isn't illegal, and I can go to court and ask the judge to order to you comply, if your refuse you can be subjected to being detained until you do. I could even use the police to seize enough of your property to compensate me for the order.
Of course we'll never know if Twitter caved behind closed doors.
I noticed this in the mainstream media. Suddenly every branch of government in the executive branch is now "The Trump Administration". Well, at least when it can be reported in a negative light. US Customs and Border Protection, which is part of Homeland Security, requested the information. We might as well just rename every single part of the Executive branch "The Trump Administration" to make the cost of printing letterheads and business cards much cheaper (you know, bulk discount).
What do you think about the Republicans calling what was essentially their own ACA 'Obamacare' for 8 years and training their base to hate it?
This is a milder version of that. It's just a reminder that the guy who thinks he's running it all (which no president can actually do) is officially responsible.
He's going to drain the swamp, he's going to shake things up, he's going to stick it to the 1%ers, right?
This is the US Customs and Border Protection requesting private data on accounts who are criticizing POTUS, accounts purportedly done by current Administration staff. So it seems appropriate to tie in "Trump Admin" into this. Had it been US Customs and Border Protection doing their normal every-day thing of screening foreign visitors, you'd have a point.
Unless these accounts were revealing classified information, who gives a shit - altUSEPA is just that an account prefixed with "altUS" not an actual official government account and no different than the accounts you or I create. There is a verification process for Twitter and such official accounts are marked as verified so it should be obvious to anyone looking at an alt account it is not verified nor official. If Twitter wants to implement a policy where alt govt accounts will NEVER be verified, so be it.