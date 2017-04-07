Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


The Trump Administration No Longer Wants Twitter To Reveal the Owner of an Anti-Trump Account (recode.net) 74

Posted by msmash from the all-good dept.
From a report on Recode: The Trump administration informed Twitter on Friday that it would withdraw its demand that the social media company unmask an account critical of the president -- a move that prompted Twitter to drop its lawsuit. On Thursday, Twitter revealed that U.S. customs agents filed a legal order in a bid to get the company to reveal who is behind @ALT_USCIS -- a so-called "alt-agency" account that has been taking aim at Trump, his immigration policy and the inner workings of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

  • Frosty Piss. Sad.

  • if it was Obama he would just get that info straight from the alphabet intelligence folks. Obama had connections, Trump doesn't.

    • Re:Trump is noob (Score:4, Insightful)

      by rogoshen1 ( 2922505 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @02:51PM (#54193401)

      Not a huge fan of Obama either, but i can't really picturing him *caring* what some random person on twitter had to say about his policies.

      That's Trump though, massively rich and successful businessman, and now the leader of the US; but his ego demands retaliation for any perceived slight. You'd think at some point getting upset over what randoms on the internet have to say would be a bit like getting your feelings hurt over a dog barking at you.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by hey! ( 33014 )

        It's a bit of a stretch to call him a "successful" businessman. His record is mixed, and in a way I respect that.

        His father set him up in NYC real estate in the 1970s, staking him 40 million -- the equivalent of about two hundred million today. You'd have to be a fool not parlay that into a billion by 2000, because you could do that by playing it safe putting your money in conservative, diversified portfolio.

        But here's the part I respect: Trump didn't play it safe. He invested in things he loved -- like

      • That's Trump though, massively rich and successful businessman, ...

        For specific values of "massively" and "successful".

    • Alphabet Inc. owns Google, not Twitter.

      Unless the Twitter account used a gmail account to open it, I don't see how Alphabet intelligence would be able to help.

    • This was a test of how they would respond.

      After seeing the response I'm sure the NSA got a call (they had probably already been contacted).

  • Yes, no, yes, no, yes, no, no, yes, no, yes, yes, no... Trump'sâ mind.

  • Next time will have gag order. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by thedarb ( 181754 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @02:48PM (#54193375) Homepage

    All this means is that someone didn't know how to go about it the first time. They withdraw this one, then come back with a proper request tied with a permanent gag order. Takes care of that nasty little law suit, and they will still get what they want.

    • What grounds exist here to "unmask" an account that is posting stuff you dont like...? Thats what I'm struggling to understand - are they alleging the account owner is doing something illegal by mocking them?

      • Nope, Trump is just a fascist, nothing more. He only supports the 1st Amendment when it portrays him in a positive light.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by imgod2u ( 812837 )

        Funnily enough, this is done through the foreign surveillance legal framework. Which can be done without a warrant now. They claim the accounts hurt national security.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DaHat ( 247651 )

        Whether we like it or not, he is President, and as President he gets to set policy for the executive branch... which previously included an order for certain agencies not to provide updates via social media [fortune.com].

        While I suspect some of the 'alt' department accounts are simply a fake PR attempt by the 'resistance', if the person running this particular account is an employee of the department in question, then they are very clearly violating the previously mentioned order... which at last check no one has claimed

        • Perhaps. But last time I checked, insubordination was not a crime, so neither the courts nor law enforcement agencies have any role to play.

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by DaHat ( 247651 )

            When/where did I say that insubordination is a crime? When did I mention any sort of crime?

            More so, courts & law enforcement are involved in far more than just 'crimes'.

            You breaking a personal contract with me isn't illegal, and I can go to court and ask the judge to order to you comply, if your refuse you can be subjected to being detained until you do. I could even use the police to seize enough of your property to compensate me for the order.

            Having not read the specific complaint seeking the unmaskin

  • Of course we'll never know if Twitter caved behind closed doors.

  • To distract him from this issue. I'm guessing it was a tiny red fire truck. Or a new Infowars story about how Obama let aliens slip through space and onto Earth.

  • Unless these accounts were revealing classified information, who gives a shit - altUSEPA is just that an account prefixed with "altUS" not an actual official government account and no different than the accounts you or I create. There is a verification process for Twitter and such official accounts are marked as verified so it should be obvious to anyone looking at an alt account it is not verified nor official. If Twitter wants to implement a policy where alt govt accounts will NEVER be verified, so be it.

  • This flagrant attempt to abuse executive powers for political purposes provides the perfect opportunity for a high-profile congressional investigation. Whoever gave the order to send this summons to Twitter should be fired at the very least. If it was Trump himself (who else could it be, really?) then get the impeachment ball rolling!

