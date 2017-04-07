Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Italy Bans Uber

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Next Web: A court just banned Uber from using its apps in Italy -- yes, all of Italy. The court ruled in favor of the country's taxi drivers -- who filed the suit -- claiming Uber was "unfair competition." Now Uber can't use it's apps -- including UberBlack, Uber LUX, X, and Select -- and it can't promote or advertise itself at all within the country. For all intents and purposes, Uber is banned in Italy.

  • While this is a good news for everyone that consider Uber is evil, this is not final victory: they will appeal.

    The case is likely to bubble up to the EU Justice Court.

      Where they will get banned across all of Europe.

  • If I open a buggy whip factory, can we shut down the taxi drivers until they switch back to horses?

  • No means no in the personal space, but most of the big Internet companies were built on breaking the rules: Google and YouTube were built on copyright infringement, Facebook was built on privacy violations, Uber and Airbnb respectively ignore local transport and accommodation laws, PayPal violated credit card company agreements, Amazon aggressively imposes patents and parity-pricing agreements, and Snapchat has thrived from illicit activity by children, not to mention all those boosted to critical mass thr

  • "Now Uber can't use it's apps."

    so sad!

  • I don't know if Italy has the power to ban an app. Maybe on IOS if Apple is willing to play ball. But they can't ban a web app. Not easily anyway.

