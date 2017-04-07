Italy Bans Uber (thenextweb.com) 24
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Next Web: A court just banned Uber from using its apps in Italy -- yes, all of Italy. The court ruled in favor of the country's taxi drivers -- who filed the suit -- claiming Uber was "unfair competition." Now Uber can't use it's apps -- including UberBlack, Uber LUX, X, and Select -- and it can't promote or advertise itself at all within the country. For all intents and purposes, Uber is banned in Italy.
While this is a good news for everyone that consider Uber is evil, this is not final victory: they will appeal.
The case is likely to bubble up to the EU Justice Court.
Where they will get banned across all of Europe.
In Sweden they do, or get banned from operating. Jail sentences have also been handed out to shady operators. Remember, not every place is as shitty as the US or Russia or China...
If I open a buggy whip factory, can we shut down the taxi drivers until they switch back to horses?
Only if Uber is a whip user as well. Since this is all about taxi services.
Speak up, it's hard to hear you when your voice is coming from so deep in your colon.
Seriously? You think your comparison is apt?
As with all analogies, there are points of non-congruence
Uber isn't buggies vs taxis. Uber is unregulated taxis vs regulated taxis along with exploiting their unemployed drivers.
Yes. Exactly. Taxi drivers are depending on a government monopoly. I just want one them that profits me.
Uber makes us all poorer.
Uber doesn't hold a gun to people's heads and force them to work for the wages they pay. Do I think Uber doesn't pay enough? I do. That's why I don't drive for
No means no in the personal space, but most of the big Internet companies were built on breaking the rules: Google and YouTube were built on copyright infringement, Facebook was built on privacy violations, Uber and Airbnb respectively ignore local transport and accommodation laws, PayPal violated credit card company agreements, Amazon aggressively imposes patents and parity-pricing agreements, and Snapchat has thrived from illicit activity by children, not to mention all those boosted to critical mass thr
"Now Uber can't use it's apps."
so sad!
I don't know if Italy has the power to ban an app. Maybe on IOS if Apple is willing to play ball. But they can't ban a web app. Not easily anyway.