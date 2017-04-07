Italy Bans Uber (thenextweb.com) 4
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Next Web: A court just banned Uber from using its apps in Italy -- yes, all of Italy. The court ruled in favor of the country's taxi drivers -- who filed the suit -- claiming Uber was "unfair competition." Now Uber can't use it's apps -- including UberBlack, Uber LUX, X, and Select -- and it can't promote or advertise itself at all within the country. For all intents and purposes, Uber is banned in Italy.
Appeal (Score:2)
While this is a good news for everyone that consider Uber is evil, this is not final victory: they will appeal.
The case is likely to bubble up to the EU Justice Court.