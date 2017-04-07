Italy Bans Uber (thenextweb.com) 47
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Next Web: A court just banned Uber from using its apps in Italy -- yes, all of Italy. The court ruled in favor of the country's taxi drivers -- who filed the suit -- claiming Uber was "unfair competition." Now Uber can't use it's apps -- including UberBlack, Uber LUX, X, and Select -- and it can't promote or advertise itself at all within the country. For all intents and purposes, Uber is banned in Italy.
While this is a good news for everyone that consider Uber is evil, this is not final victory: they will appeal.
The case is likely to bubble up to the EU Justice Court.
The case is likely to bubble up to the EU Justice Court.
Where they will get banned across all of Europe.
In Sweden they do, or get banned from operating. Jail sentences have also been handed out to shady operators. Remember, not every place is as shitty as the US or Russia or China...
Uber wants to be "more equal than others". If there are rules that you have to follow or you can try to get the government to change the rules for everyone. Instead, however, some companies try to break the rules to gain an unfair advantage:
Emission standards (I personally dislike those rules) are for everyone, except VW - "the competitors will spends lots of money developing better engines like idiots, while we can just cheat the test".
Taxi rules are for everyone except Uber, even though the service is the
So... (Score:1)
If I open a buggy whip factory, can we shut down the taxi drivers until they switch back to horses?
Only if Uber is a whip user as well. Since this is all about taxi services.
Speak up, it's hard to hear you when your voice is coming from so deep in your colon.
Seriously? You think your comparison is apt?
As with all analogies, there are points of non-congruence
Uber isn't buggies vs taxis. Uber is unregulated taxis vs regulated taxis along with exploiting their unemployed drivers.
Yes. Exactly. Taxi drivers are depending on a government monopoly. I just want one them that profits me.
Uber makes us all poorer.
Uber doesn't hold a gun to people's heads and force them to work for the wages they pay. Do I think Uber doesn't pay enough? I do. That's why I don't drive for
Regulated == more expensive
More expensive means people have less cash for other things that are important. If you want a "regulated" taxi you can also opt for that and pay more.
Awesome, why not apply this to lead paint or mercury?
That made me think of something:
Know what we don't see much of anymore?
Horse shit in a garage.
Unwise to play by the rules? (Score:3, Interesting)
No means no in the personal space, but most of the big Internet companies were built on breaking the rules: Google and YouTube were built on copyright infringement, Facebook was built on privacy violations, Uber and Airbnb respectively ignore local transport and accommodation laws, PayPal violated credit card company agreements, Amazon aggressively imposes patents and parity-pricing agreements, and Snapchat has thrived from illicit activity by children, not to mention all those boosted to critical mass through illegal spam.
But once established, it's both feasible and desirable to show a kinder front.
Come on people (Score:3)
"Now Uber can't use it's apps."
so sad!
Can they do it? (Score:2)
I don't know if Italy has the power to ban an app. Maybe on IOS if Apple is willing to play ball. But they can't ban a web app. Not easily anyway.
That's all well and good (Score:2)
Just order credit card companies to stop processing payments for Uber from cards issued in Italy. That's what they did in Argentina.