After 25 Years, 'Lost' OS/2 2.0 Build 6.605 Finally Re-Discovered (os2museum.com) 55
"In a fascinating example of poor timing, disk images of OS/2 2.0 pre-release level 6.605 from July/September 1991 were missing for over 25 years, only to show up literally one day after after the 25th anniversary of the OS/2 2.0 release," writes the site OS/2 Museum. An anonymous reader writes: It's the last OS/2 2.0 pre-release which didn't use the Workplace Shell (WPS), but "instead utilized the same old Desktop Manager as OS/2 1.2/1.3, which makes it the closest surviving relative of the Microsoft OS/2 2.0 SDK." Featuring a 16-bit/32-bit hybrid kernel and a "DOS Window" icon (as well as a few games like Reversi and Klondike Solitaire), "the look and feel was not quite the same as OS/2 1.3 and in fact was a cross between OS/2 1.3 and Windows 3.1."
The elusive 6.605 pre-release fell between 6.149 and 6.167 -- and "It is not known what possessed IBM to assign it a completely out-of-sequence number."
Dead platforms are usually dead for a reason. Best they get left to rest in peace.
If anyone could put up a torrent of last good os/2 (Score:2)
build, I'd appreciate it. I'd love to have an os/2 virtual machine.
OS/2 Warp 4: Better than modern Linux. (Score:5, Informative)
I was doing some house cleaning a few months back, and I found some old installation media for OS/2 Warp 4. I must have bought it 20 years ago. The media was still readable, so I installed it in a VM.
I was flabbergasted by it. Despite being around 20 years old, it still offered an experience just as good, if not better in some ways, than modern systemd/GNOME-3/Linux distros do.
The installation process was pretty trivial. Going through it again reminded me of when I had installed it the first time, years earlier.
It booted really fast. It's about as close to instant-on as I've seen an OS. And it booted properly right away, without any of the peculiar sorts of problems that I've had with systemd.
Although I hadn't used it in years, the desktop environment was efficient and enjoyable to use. It wasn't like GNOME 3, where I can't figure out how the hell to do even simple tasks a lot of the time. The OS/2 UI was very intuitive and easy to work with.
It took a little bit of effort to get the networking working. But once that was done, I was able to find an old version of the Mozilla Suite browser that would run on it, so I was able to at least do some basic web browsing.
Honestly, if modern software ran on OS/2, and if it had a better underlying UNIX-type experience like macOS has, I would totally consider using it as my everyday operating system.
It's quite sad that an obsolete OS from 20 years ago can still challenge a modern systemd/GNOME-3/Linux installation. I don't think it's that OS/2 was ahead of its time, like BeOS was. Instead, it's just the Linux workstation environment that hasn't progressed well at all.
In a former job I worked with OS/2 and even then you'd need a very special kind of intuition to find it to be intuitive.
What part of OS/2's user interface isn't intuitive? Here's a sample screenshot for reference. [os2museum.com] It's very clear what's a window, what are buttons, what are menus, and what clicking on the various buttons or menu items will do. It's a clean, sensible UI. Anyone who could use Windows XP or Windows 7 would have no problem with OS/2.
Using the left mouse button to highlight and right mouse button to drag screws up many people. Luckily OS/2 is very configurable, including which mouse button does what.
A friend of mine refers to some of our servers as running "Linux" when in fact they run FreeBSD. (Others do run Linux, but not the ones he uses.)
Oh please!
OS/2 Warp is a better version of NT with a 1990s era kernel and usage. True Linux Desktop #### royally with the desktop and I gave up on it at home.
However, outside of the gui Linux has SMP scalable for 64 to 128 cpus, SATA, software raid, high end QOS networking functions, advanced power management and sleep,
.NET, python 3, java, and api SDKs, oh and APPS!
Os/2 is not for modern age with support for 8 core 16 thread Ryzen or Xeon CPUs, modern mobile environments, HTML 5 app and browser support, o
I remember having crashed OS/2 only once: when I deliberately ran it out of memory to see what would happen.
True that OS/2 only supports 64 cores and is generally only licensed for one physical CPU so only whatever number of cores is in one chip. Of course it supports SATA and AHCI, though maybe a modern computer needs legacy mode enabled in the BIOS, only supports 2TB disks/partitions as well. No software RAID. The ACPI support (needed for SMP) is under development and sleep and such can be hit and miss on modern hardware. Firefox is only currently at 38ESR so not quite the latest HTML5 and depends on FFmpeg for
Re:OS/2 Warp 4: Better than modern Linux. (Score:4, Insightful)
> systemd
Well, that's your problem. Try a Linux distribution that isn't systemd infested like Slackware. That's where I went after working some years with OS/2 2.1 - 3.0 on my home machine, after I realised that I was tuning the OS/2 setup more and more in the direction of Linux.
But OS/2 was fun compared to DOS, I could run the simulation programs I used in my graduation work in 4 DOS screens simultaneously at night and ahve them all be finished in the morning.
The problem here is that you're using that bloated resource-hog of a DE, Gnome3. Get rid of it and try something lightweight, such as Xfce, and you'll be surprised how much better things are.
So it booted right away into an unusable state given that it had no networking running and no modern usable apps, and you consider that "challenging a modern" system?
Kids don't VM on drugs.
I ran into OS2 doing a printer install for a clothing store chain back in the late 90's, I had never seen it before, there was no support available from the company, but it didnt take long to figure out, was quite intuitive. My sister worked for IBM for a bit and had quite a few OS2 manuals, which I borrowed to learn the system. Seems it was a victim of MS heavy marketing and the hardware prices at the time, seemed like a solid OS for sure.
I loved OS/2. Things Changed (Score:2)
OS/2 2.0 shipped with Win3.0. OS/2 2.1 shipped with Win3.1. I think yes both was based on source code from MS.
hyper access. same software was bundled with windows 9x
HyperTerminal?
IBM Tech Support was horrible (Score:2)
you can get Habib to drive to your house now, if you use Uber
I loved the permacrash feature. Crash. Reboot. OS remembers the exact state you were in at the time of the crash, dutifully restores the state. Crash. Reboot...
I admire that they were able to recreate the state with that level of detail bit godDAMMIT that was frustrating.
Mea Culpa (Score:3)
I, along with a few people I worked with, can take some credit/blame for that.
IBM Toronto Manufacturing in the early-mid '90s was building memory SIMMs for PS/2s running OS/2. IBM, at the time, had a standard set of seven memory tests but they didn't catch problems in a multi-tasker like OS/2 running on a 286/386 with memory management with multiple processes running so the memory was heavily used - so we booted OS/2 and started up a number of processes, each one accessing memory continuously and see if t
"If memory serves correctly it was pressing 'F8' when the OS/2 logo comes up and then selecting a cold boot from a menu (this is going back more than 25 years ago so don't shoot me if I'm wrong)."
If only I had internet back then, to find this critical tidbit. As it was, all I could do is rage, rage at the night.
Great story though!
The entire OS/2 2.0 fiasco (Score:2)
The entire OS/2 2.0 fiasco is one of my favorite topics. Remember MS's attempts to attack OS/2 later on, some of which was unethical I think?
I did not use OS/2 until 2.1. It was my impression from other folks that any release prior to that were not stable and quite a bit of hardware was not even supported. That is the time frame that I went exclusively with AMD hardware. Did not have a lot of problems, but a couple.
What really screwed me up was when win32 binaries came out. The only reason I left Warp was when Blizzard released Diablo and it only ran on Win 95 and above.
Aug 1988 [edge-op.org]: "I think we need to think very carefully about how much we want Windows to compete with OS/2 in the OEM channel and for the ISVs attention".
"In December, OS/2 shipped initially from IBM
June 1991 [slated.org]: "I have written a PM app that hangs the system (someti
One of my favorite is PX00307 [groklaw.net]. Notice that it is about "PM vs. Windows" as it was about API calls only, which was the wrong way to make the decision.
See here someone trying to revise history to show Microsoft in a more favourable light: "For Microsoft, the development of Presentation Manager was an opportunity to clean up some of the design mistakes of Windows" ref [wikipedia.org]
Also get a load of the weasle words where they try and excuse the historically horrible track record regarding Windown NT
Perhaps (Score:2)
Maybe they had parallel development paths for a while, before deciding which way to go. That would make it being "half an OS" literally true.
