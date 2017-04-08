Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Win a free pass to OSCON 2017 in Austin, TX May 10-11 courtesy of SourceForge. Click here to enter. ×
IBM Operating Systems

After 25 Years, 'Lost' OS/2 2.0 Build 6.605 Finally Re-Discovered (os2museum.com) 18

Posted by EditorDavid from the old-OS's dept.
"In a fascinating example of poor timing, disk images of OS/2 2.0 pre-release level 6.605 from July/September 1991 were missing for over 25 years, only to show up literally one day after after the 25th anniversary of the OS/2 2.0 release," writes the site OS/2 Museum. An anonymous reader writes: It's the last OS/2 2.0 pre-release which didn't use the Workplace Shell (WPS), but "instead utilized the same old Desktop Manager as OS/2 1.2/1.3, which makes it the closest surviving relative of the Microsoft OS/2 2.0 SDK." Featuring a 16-bit/32-bit hybrid kernel and a "DOS Window" icon (as well as a few games like Reversi and Klondike Solitaire), "the look and feel was not quite the same as OS/2 1.3 and in fact was a cross between OS/2 1.3 and Windows 3.1."
The elusive 6.605 pre-release fell between 6.149 and 6.167 -- and "It is not known what possessed IBM to assign it a completely out-of-sequence number."

After 25 Years, 'Lost' OS/2 2.0 Build 6.605 Finally Re-Discovered More | Reply

After 25 Years, 'Lost' OS/2 2.0 Build 6.605 Finally Re-Discovered

Comments Filter:

  • build, I'd appreciate it. I'd love to have an os/2 virtual machine.

  • OS/2 Warp 4: Better than modern Linux. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I was doing some house cleaning a few months back, and I found some old installation media for OS/2 Warp 4. I must have bought it 20 years ago. The media was still readable, so I installed it in a VM.

    I was flabbergasted by it. Despite being around 20 years old, it still offered an experience just as good, if not better in some ways, than modern systemd/GNOME-3/Linux distros do.

    The installation process was pretty trivial. Going through it again reminded me of when I had installed it the first time, years ear

    • In a former job I worked with OS/2 and even then you'd need a very special kind of intuition to find it to be intuitive.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        What part of OS/2's user interface isn't intuitive? Here's a sample screenshot for reference. [os2museum.com] It's very clear what's a window, what are buttons, what are menus, and what clicking on the various buttons or menu items will do. It's a clean, sensible UI. Anyone who could use Windows XP or Windows 7 would have no problem with OS/2.

  • I was an avid user of Os/2 and certainly used its included Windows 3.0 or was it 3.1? IIRC, IBM had the code for Windows and recompiled it using their own compiler and it worked faster and maybe better than Microsoft's product. It also had a neat terminal program - can't remember its name - that was produced by a company near my post office on Centennial Blvd in Colorado Springs. Can't remember its name either. Things have changed. Would things be better if OS/2 development had prevailed instead of develop

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by yuhong ( 1378501 )

      OS/2 2.0 shipped with Win3.0. OS/2 2.1 shipped with Win3.1. I think yes both was based on source code from MS.

  • I bought OS/2 Warp with the intention of loading it on the 20 PC's at the company I worked for. The problem is that when issues occurred and I called IBM support, they were out of the office. They only worked one shift, five days a week. Do, any real work on weekends or at night couldn't have supplier support ASAP. I dumped it after a couple of weeks, on the sole machine I had it on, mine, due to growing crashes that IBM support, when I did get a hold of them were like "get start over" Nope. OS/2 deserved t

    • I loved the permacrash feature. Crash. Reboot. OS remembers the exact state you were in at the time of the crash, dutifully restores the state. Crash. Reboot...

      I admire that they were able to recreate the state with that level of detail bit godDAMMIT that was frustrating.

  • The entire OS/2 2.0 fiasco is one of my favorite topics. Remember MS's attempts to attack OS/2 later on, some of which was unethical I think?

  • The elusive 6.605 pre-release fell between 6.149 and 6.167 -- and "It is not known what possessed IBM to assign it a completely out-of-sequence number."

    Maybe they had parallel development paths for a while, before deciding which way to go. That would make it being "half an OS" literally true.

Slashdot Top Deals

My idea of roughing it turning the air conditioner too low.

Close