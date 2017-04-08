After 25 Years, 'Lost' OS/2 2.0 Build 6.605 Finally Re-Discovered (os2museum.com) 18
"In a fascinating example of poor timing, disk images of OS/2 2.0 pre-release level 6.605 from July/September 1991 were missing for over 25 years, only to show up literally one day after after the 25th anniversary of the OS/2 2.0 release," writes the site OS/2 Museum. An anonymous reader writes: It's the last OS/2 2.0 pre-release which didn't use the Workplace Shell (WPS), but "instead utilized the same old Desktop Manager as OS/2 1.2/1.3, which makes it the closest surviving relative of the Microsoft OS/2 2.0 SDK." Featuring a 16-bit/32-bit hybrid kernel and a "DOS Window" icon (as well as a few games like Reversi and Klondike Solitaire), "the look and feel was not quite the same as OS/2 1.3 and in fact was a cross between OS/2 1.3 and Windows 3.1."
The elusive 6.605 pre-release fell between 6.149 and 6.167 -- and "It is not known what possessed IBM to assign it a completely out-of-sequence number."
The elusive 6.605 pre-release fell between 6.149 and 6.167 -- and "It is not known what possessed IBM to assign it a completely out-of-sequence number."
Re: (Score:2)
Dead platforms are usually dead for a reason. Best they get left to rest in peace.
If anyone could put up a torrent of last good os/2 (Score:2)
build, I'd appreciate it. I'd love to have an os/2 virtual machine.
OS/2 Warp 4: Better than modern Linux. (Score:1)
I was doing some house cleaning a few months back, and I found some old installation media for OS/2 Warp 4. I must have bought it 20 years ago. The media was still readable, so I installed it in a VM.
I was flabbergasted by it. Despite being around 20 years old, it still offered an experience just as good, if not better in some ways, than modern systemd/GNOME-3/Linux distros do.
The installation process was pretty trivial. Going through it again reminded me of when I had installed it the first time, years ear
Re: OS/2 Warp 4: Better than modern Linux. (Score:2)
In a former job I worked with OS/2 and even then you'd need a very special kind of intuition to find it to be intuitive.
Re: (Score:1)
What part of OS/2's user interface isn't intuitive? Here's a sample screenshot for reference. [os2museum.com] It's very clear what's a window, what are buttons, what are menus, and what clicking on the various buttons or menu items will do. It's a clean, sensible UI. Anyone who could use Windows XP or Windows 7 would have no problem with OS/2.
I loved OS/2. Things Changed (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
OS/2 2.0 shipped with Win3.0. OS/2 2.1 shipped with Win3.1. I think yes both was based on source code from MS.
IBM Tech Support was horrible (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I loved the permacrash feature. Crash. Reboot. OS remembers the exact state you were in at the time of the crash, dutifully restores the state. Crash. Reboot...
I admire that they were able to recreate the state with that level of detail bit godDAMMIT that was frustrating.
The entire OS/2 2.0 fiasco (Score:2)
The entire OS/2 2.0 fiasco is one of my favorite topics. Remember MS's attempts to attack OS/2 later on, some of which was unethical I think?
Perhaps (Score:2)
Maybe they had parallel development paths for a while, before deciding which way to go. That would make it being "half an OS" literally true.