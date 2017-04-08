After 25 Years, 'Lost' OS/2 2.0 Build 6.605 Finally Re-Discovered (os2museum.com) 22
"In a fascinating example of poor timing, disk images of OS/2 2.0 pre-release level 6.605 from July/September 1991 were missing for over 25 years, only to show up literally one day after after the 25th anniversary of the OS/2 2.0 release," writes the site OS/2 Museum. An anonymous reader writes: It's the last OS/2 2.0 pre-release which didn't use the Workplace Shell (WPS), but "instead utilized the same old Desktop Manager as OS/2 1.2/1.3, which makes it the closest surviving relative of the Microsoft OS/2 2.0 SDK." Featuring a 16-bit/32-bit hybrid kernel and a "DOS Window" icon (as well as a few games like Reversi and Klondike Solitaire), "the look and feel was not quite the same as OS/2 1.3 and in fact was a cross between OS/2 1.3 and Windows 3.1."
The elusive 6.605 pre-release fell between 6.149 and 6.167 -- and "It is not known what possessed IBM to assign it a completely out-of-sequence number."
Dead platforms are usually dead for a reason. Best they get left to rest in peace.
If anyone could put up a torrent of last good os/2 (Score:2)
build, I'd appreciate it. I'd love to have an os/2 virtual machine.
OS/2 Warp 4: Better than modern Linux. (Score:1)
I was doing some house cleaning a few months back, and I found some old installation media for OS/2 Warp 4. I must have bought it 20 years ago. The media was still readable, so I installed it in a VM.
I was flabbergasted by it. Despite being around 20 years old, it still offered an experience just as good, if not better in some ways, than modern systemd/GNOME-3/Linux distros do.
The installation process was pretty trivial. Going through it again reminded me of when I had installed it the first time, years ear
In a former job I worked with OS/2 and even then you'd need a very special kind of intuition to find it to be intuitive.
What part of OS/2's user interface isn't intuitive? Here's a sample screenshot for reference. [os2museum.com] It's very clear what's a window, what are buttons, what are menus, and what clicking on the various buttons or menu items will do. It's a clean, sensible UI. Anyone who could use Windows XP or Windows 7 would have no problem with OS/2.
Oh please!
OS/2 Warp is a better version of NT with a 1990s era kernel and usage. True Linux Desktop #### royally with the desktop and I gave up on it at home.
However, outside of the gui Linux has SMP scalable for 64 to 128 cpus, SATA, software raid, high end QOS networking functions, advanced power management and sleep,
.NET, python 3, java, and api SDKs, oh and APPS!
Os/2 is not for modern age with support for 8 core 16 thread Ryzen or Xeon CPUs, modern mobile environments, HTML 5 app and browser support, o
I loved OS/2. Things Changed (Score:2)
OS/2 2.0 shipped with Win3.0. OS/2 2.1 shipped with Win3.1. I think yes both was based on source code from MS.
IBM Tech Support was horrible (Score:2)
you can get Habib to drive to your house now, if you use Uber
I loved the permacrash feature. Crash. Reboot. OS remembers the exact state you were in at the time of the crash, dutifully restores the state. Crash. Reboot...
I admire that they were able to recreate the state with that level of detail bit godDAMMIT that was frustrating.
The entire OS/2 2.0 fiasco (Score:2)
The entire OS/2 2.0 fiasco is one of my favorite topics. Remember MS's attempts to attack OS/2 later on, some of which was unethical I think?
I did not use OS/2 until 2.1. It was my impression from other folks that any release prior to that were not stable and quite a bit of hardware was not even supported. That is the time frame that I went exclusively with AMD hardware. Did not have a lot of problems, but a couple.
What really screwed me up was when win32 binaries came out. The only reason I left Warp was when Blizzard released Diablo and it only ran on Win 95 and above.
Perhaps (Score:2)
Maybe they had parallel development paths for a while, before deciding which way to go. That would make it being "half an OS" literally true.