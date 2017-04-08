Hyperloop One Announces 11 Possible US Routes, Completes Vegas Test Track (theverge.com) 35
Last May the company invited pitches for routes to various cities, and Thursday's 11 pitches were chosen from 2,600 participants. These 11 pitches will compete with 24 other pitches from around the globe to be one of the three chosen to "work closely with Hyperloop One engineering and business development teams to explore project development and financing." And Thursday they also announced that "by year's end the company will have a team of 500 engineers, fabricators, scientists and other employees dedicated to bringing the technology to life."
- Boston-Somerset-Providence
- Cheyenne-Houston
- Chicago-Columbus-Pittsburgh
- Denver-Colorado Springs
- Denver-Vail
- Kansas City-St. Louis
- Los Angeles-San Diego
- Miami-Orlando
- Reno-Las Vegas
- Seattle-Portland
- Dallas/Fort Worth-Austin-San Antonio-Houston
"The event in the nation's capital is being billed as the company's official US launch," writes The Verge, noting the company's current feasiblity studies have been looking at the United Arab Emirates, Finland and Sweden, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Moscow, and the U.K. "Meanwhile, Hyperloop One's main competitor, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (also LA-based), is currently exploring building hyperloops in a half-dozen countries in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East." But the senior VP of global operations for Hyperloop One said this week that "We always thought that North America is going to be our biggest market globally."
Re:Will never happens (Score:4, Insightful)
Want to go from City A to City B at 500mph? No problem. We already have a complete infrastructure in place that will allow you to go from just about any city to just about any other city at high speed.
It's called airplanes and airports and has existed since before you were born.
The actual flight part of an airplane trip may be fast, but getting to and from the airport generally is not, because airports generally can't be built right in the center of a city. For short domestic flights, the actual flight time is often only a fraction of the overall trip time. I haven't studied these hyperloop proposals, so I don't know where they're proposing to put the stations, but if they can put them close to city centers, then they could have a huge advantage over airplanes.
- Hyperloop will never be affected by weather cancellations.
Except for days when the humidity is high and they can't reach the vacuum pressures they need because of all the moister in the air.
Wow, you really think they make a vacuum in the pipe just before the train starts, and fill it again with air when the car arrives at the destination just to rinse and repeat that.
Sorry, simple question: are you a retard? Did you got a smack on your head lately? Felt from a roof or something?
Want to go from City A to City B at 500mph? No problem. We already have a complete infrastructure in place that will allow you to go from just about any city to just about any other city at high speed. It's called airplanes and airports and has existed since before you were born.
This method is uncomfortable (legroom), nauseating (turbulence), frequently delayed or cancelled (weather), with inherent capacity limits (airspace, runway space), and long lines for creepy invasive security checks (TSA) before you get on. High speed trains have none of that.
You should try taking a high speed train some time in Europe or Asia. The station is downtown, often right next to your destination or a quick subway ride away. You can arrive 5 minutes before departure and get on with no problems. Ther
Ever taken one of the European bullet trains? You can take Ryanair cheap between London and Paris, but the train will get you faster from center to center, and without all the airport hassle.
I se a different problem with Hyperloop, the lack of intermediate stations between the end points.. Any practical implementation should have a provision for a small number of intermediate stops. Offline stations (stopped train nit blocking the right of way) would add flexibility.
Houston-New Orleans-Austin (Score:2)
Elon ought to build the first one down here. It would be great to take a train to New Orleans for lunch, maybe hear a band in Jackson Square, have BBQ at the Broken Spoke in Austin for dinner, catch maybe a Joe Ely show and sleep in my own bed in Houston that same night.
Plus, there ain't shit in between Houston, New Orleans and Austin, so nobody will be inconvenienced.
It would be great to take a train to New Orleans for lunch, maybe hear a band in Jackson Square, have BBQ at the Broken Spoke in Austin for dinner,
Keep dreaming moron. It takes a half hour to just pump out the air to get the vacuum they need. You be late for work.
Why should it?
The tunnel is always under vacuum (*facepalm*)
Why should it? The tunnel is always under vacuum (*facepalm*)
Because it's not always under vacuum you fucking moron. There is no way to get passengers in and out unless you vent some part to atmosphere. That pump down will take a long time dumbass.
Why remove the vacuum from the whole line when you only need to do it at the ends. Re-vacuum the ends and then open up the rest of the track.
Those end points will tale a half fucking hour to pump down you fucking moron.
