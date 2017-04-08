Hyperloop One Announces 11 Possible US Routes, Completes Vegas Test Track

Boston-Somerset-Providence

Cheyenne-Houston

Chicago-Columbus-Pittsburgh

Denver-Colorado Springs

Denver-Vail

Kansas City-St. Louis

Los Angeles-San Diego

Miami-Orlando

Reno-Las Vegas

Seattle-Portland

Dallas/Fort Worth-Austin-San Antonio-Houston

"The event in the nation's capital is being billed as the company's official US launch," writes The Verge, noting the company's current feasiblity studies have been looking at the United Arab Emirates, Finland and Sweden, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Moscow, and the U.K. "Meanwhile, Hyperloop One's main competitor, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (also LA-based), is currently exploring building hyperloops in a half-dozen countries in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East." But the senior VP of global operations for Hyperloop One said this week that "We always thought that North America is going to be our biggest market globally."