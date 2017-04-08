Die-Hard Sysops Are Resurrecting BBS's From The 1980s (arstechnica.com) 68
Ars Technica reports on vintage computing hobbyists "resurrecting digital communities that were once thought lost to time...some still running on original 8-bit hardware." Sometimes using modern technology like Raspberry Pi and TCPser (which emulates a Hayes modem for Telnet connections), they're reviving decades-old dial-up bulletin board systems (or BBSes) as portals "to places that have been long forgotten." An anonymous reader writes: One runs the original software on a decades-old Commodore 128DCR. Another routes telnet connections across a real telephone circuit that connects to a Hayes modem. And after 23 years, the Dura-Europos BBS is back in business, using an Apple IIe running its original GBBS Pro software -- augmented with a modern CFFA3000 compact flash drive, and a Raspberry Pi running TCPser. [It's at dura-bbs.net, using port 6359.] Ars Technica blames "the meteoric rise of the World Wide Web and the demise of protocols that came before it" for the death of BBSes. "Owners of older 8-bit machines had little reason to maintain their hardware as their userbase migrated to the open pastures of the Web, and the number of bulletin board systems plummeted accordingly...
"Despite the threat of extinction, however, it turns out that some sysops never quite gave up on the BBS," and for many modern-day users, "it's simply a matter of 'dialing' the BBS using a domain name and port number instead of a phone number in their preferred terminal software." There they'll find primitive BBS games like STARTREK, Chess, and Blackjack, but also "old conversation threads dating back decades were available verbatim... It's like a buried digital time capsule."
One user says visiting a web site today "has a very public feel to it, whereas a BBS feels very much like being invited into someone's living room." The article also remembers "the dulcet tones of a 1200 baud connection (or 2400, if you were very lucky)," adding that "to see what was accomplished with so little was simply humbling."
"Despite the threat of extinction, however, it turns out that some sysops never quite gave up on the BBS," and for many modern-day users, "it's simply a matter of 'dialing' the BBS using a domain name and port number instead of a phone number in their preferred terminal software." There they'll find primitive BBS games like STARTREK, Chess, and Blackjack, but also "old conversation threads dating back decades were available verbatim... It's like a buried digital time capsule."
One user says visiting a web site today "has a very public feel to it, whereas a BBS feels very much like being invited into someone's living room." The article also remembers "the dulcet tones of a 1200 baud connection (or 2400, if you were very lucky)," adding that "to see what was accomplished with so little was simply humbling."
never fear... (Score:1)
migrated to the open pastures of the Web
Not to fear: the internet is being closed back up against as fast as people can sign up for Facebook, use closed/proprietary IM systems, and DRM everything in sight.
Stuff from our past, when we grew up... (Score:5, Interesting)
...We remember them with fond memories.
I remember when I spent so much of my savings as a kid to purchase that expensive 1200/2400/4800/9600 multimodem. Not to mention when I got two phonelines into my bedroom. My parents thought I was completely nuts, they complained about the "iiiiiii...ryryryryryryr....shhhhh" sounds at night, and I remember waking up to that music thinking, oh boy - someone is logging onto my computer.
Sometimes they just called the BBS system just to chat with Sysop.
...Paging sysop....
Sysop Coming Online...
Ah, the memories.
Just for the same reason I have my Commodore 64 next to me, I don't actually use it, and when I do - it's frightfully slow, but fun to do raster-interrupts and simple code challenges on anyway.
We only do this because we are still remember the good times, they have very little to any good use today, but it's really just for the nostalgia.
GOOD TIMES!
Re: (Score:2)
I still use old computers, but not out of nostalgia. I do it because "Lemonade Stand" for the c64 is way more fun than an XBox and all the fancy graphics in the world. I play it for like two hours a day.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Is it even possible for most people to use a modem these days? I suspect most phone traffic is already passing through an ADC->DAC translation anyway. Trying to put a modem signal through that seems like a painful exercise.
A 128DCR? (Score:2)
With a 1581? Or for real old-school power, a SFD-1001.
1200 baud? Get off my lawn (Score:2)
I remember when 1200 baud was unobtainium expensive and many dial up services didn't even have 1200 modems at all. 300 was decent, but you had to put up with 110 once in a blue moon if the modem pool got full.
For the longest time I had an AppleCat that would only do some weird half-duplex 1200 baud that was unusable with normal 1200 baud. Somebody figured out a simple handshake system and made it possible to send whole floppies at 1200 baud.
Ahhh, the memories (Score:3)
[imdb.com]http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0460402/]BBS: The Documentary[/URL
is a pretty good look back. It would also be intensely boring to anyone who wasn't there.
couldn't afford it (Score:1)
I was poor as a kid and I couldn't afford the phone bill. Growing up poor in a small family and with no friends, I never developed any social skills. So I never learned to suck cock to get a good job, and I'm still poor.
If I tried to use a BBS, I'm sure I'd get banned because I'm not welcome anywhere, ever. No social skills, you see.
a BBS feels very much like being invited into someone's living room
Yeah, that's all I need to know to stay away.
Fuck all of you motherfuckers who were the rich kids.
Re: (Score:2)
and I'm still poor.
That's no-one else's fault, and it's no-one else's problem.
Fuck all of you motherfuckers
And with that attitude, you'll stay poor and die poor.
The pre-Internet days... (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Cool stuff indeed, but I would humbly request that you not call 1994 "pre-internet".
The Internet didn't become popular with the public at large until 1995. I had my first dial-up UNIX account and browsed the Internet with Lynx in 1995. For me, anything before 1995 is pre-Internet.
That was my 10th year on the internet!
Anything that suddenly becomes popular with the public at large has probably been around for at least ten years or more. Thanks for confirming what everyone else already knows.
Discovering usenet in the mid 80's was... interesting.
So much ASCII porn, so little time.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
highly doubtful as pre internet in 1992 was more or less always on BBS'es that did little more and often time less than the most basic bbs
yea great you ping ponged machines during college classes, called it the internet post 1995 when it was kewl, but really you didnt, lets be honest here
Re: (Score:2)
The point is, you spoke as if the internet "came along" in around 1994, but it had 3 million hosts and over 10 million users by then.
As I pointed out to someone else, when the public at large becomes aware of a technology it has already existed for at least ten years or longer. The technology for TVs existed in the 1920s but didn't become a consumer item until the 1950s. One could argue that TV's didn't exist prior to the 1950's.
Re: (Score:2)
14.4 modems were common in 1994, and 28.8 was common by 1995.
Common, yes. Inexpensive, no. Not for a college student who got kicked out of the university and worked three years as a restaurant cook. Most of my hardware were hand me downs from people who upgraded their PCs. Once I got my technical career started in software testing, I was able to start custom building PCs.
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps an ATDT bust rather than dot com.
Fond memories (Score:4)
Back in the day I would dial into Chrysalis BBS in Dallas, TX. At one point the BBS had 96 lines into it so it had chat rooms and multi-player games. I started out on a 2400 baud modem, stepped up to a 14.4 modem and when I got the 56K modem, I was on top of the world.
They had one MUD that I would play, every night at 3am the in game goodies would reset. There was one area that you could buy gold, silver and copper. The supply was very very limited so you had to be in the area when the game reset cause it was gone with in mins. I remember setting my alarm for 2:55 one morning, I got up got the goods, sold them and went back to bed. This MUD had active devs that would add new areas which kept it fun. May I wish I could remember the name of it. At one point the SysOp tried to bring the BBS back online through a web portal about 10 years ago, but it really went anywhere.
telnet links (Score:2)
Telnet links still work AFAIK so why not post them?
Re: (Score:2)
you're welcome
-dk
Binkleyterm... (Score:2)
Don't be excessively annoying.
Don't be easily annoyed.
Fuck AOL, for how "far" we've come.
Post up your favorite init string! (Score:1)
Mine was:
AT &D1 &D2 \N0
Surprised I still remember it.
Concepts of BBSes are still missing from the web (Score:2)
I wrote this circa 2012, on the relevance and missing community aspect of BBSes these days..
---
Over the past months I have thought a lot about how social networking websites such as Myspace and Facebook (and the newer Google+) always seem to have their “golden age” of popularity – and then steadily decline.
I’ve thought about when I switched from Myspace to Facebook. There just seemed to be a specific point where it would have been more productive to invest my time in my (newly create
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Congrats on posting what is probably the first and only "Read the rest of this comment..." message on
/. that was actually worth reading.
I wish... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Ideas like Hotline did try to offer a more modern feel and communities https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
revive? they never left... (Score:2)
I only shut mine down about 4 years ago after a hardware failure, there were still plenty then.
Re: (Score:2)
agreed there's a ton of them for every gen and faction of computer that never even died
hell the one I used to co-sysop back in 1993 only went down last year for a few months just cause some 20 something year old ram shat itself on the original 386/DX25 finally got flakey
its running happily on a 90mhz pentium now
I approve of this. (Score:1)
I would like my Commodores back now, please. Which one of you has them?
Re: (Score:2)
I have a VIC-20, a C64, a 64C, a SX-64, a 128DCR, 1764, 1351, 1541, 1571, and two SFD-1001s.... Yeah, a bit of a hoarding thing going on. Don't get me started on my vintage test gear!
I remember Hotline Communications (Score:2)
I remember Hotline Communications