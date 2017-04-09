Server Snafu Exposes Ask.com User Search Queries Via Internal Status Page (bleepingcomputer.com) 1
"The Ask.com search engine went through some sort of technical issue late Friday night, as its servers were exposing the internal Apache server status page, revealing recently processed search queries," reports BleepingComputer. An anonymous reader writes: The issue is now fixed, but a copy of the server status page with some search queries can still be viewed in Google's search engine cache. "Some of the weirdest search queries were collected by users in a Hacker News thread," reports BleepingComputer, adding "As you'd expect, the server page included plenty of searches for porn."
The issue also affected localized Ask.com servers, such as uk.ask.com/server-status, us.ask.com/server-status, and de.ask.com/server-status, but no user data was exposed, as the search queries passed through load balancers and already hid user IPs.
The issue also affected localized Ask.com servers, such as uk.ask.com/server-status, us.ask.com/server-status, and de.ask.com/server-status, but no user data was exposed, as the search queries passed through load balancers and already hid user IPs.
Server Snafu Exposes Ask.com User Search Queries Via Internal Status Page More | Reply Login
Server Snafu Exposes Ask.com User Search Queries Via Internal Status Page
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals