Microsoft Claims Windows 10 Saves Enterprises 28% More Than They Claimed Last Year (computerworld.com) 76
"Microsoft this week boosted by 28% its claim of how much enterprises can save by deploying Windows 10," writes Computerworld. An anonymous reader quotes their report: The revised estimate came from a Microsoft-commissioned analysis first done in mid-2016 by Forrester Research. Then, Forrester said the per-worker savings over a three-year stretch would be $404. To reach that number, the research firm interviewed four Microsoft customers that had begun moving to Windows 10, then modeled a hypothetical organization with 24,000 Windows devices, and a large number of mobile workers among the 20,000 employees. Using that pretend company, Forrester forecast the difference between running Windows 10 and retaining Windows 7.
Late last year, Forrester interviewed another quartet of Windows early 10 adopters, then added that data to what it had originally. The new per-employee savings: $515 over three years, a jump of almost a third... Forrester's increase in the number of mobile workers -- the total climbed by 460 employees -- was the biggest factor in the changed estimate... The bottom line, said Forrester and Microsoft, was that the migration to Windows 10 would pay for itself -- the breakeven point when savings equal costs -- in 14 months.
The report says IT administrators "estimate a 20% improvement in management time, as Windows 10 requires less IT time to install, manage, and support with in-place deployment and more self-service functions," while because of the OS's security software, "security events requiring IT remediation are reduced or avoided by 33%."
Our experience with forced driver updates... (Score:5, Funny)
says the exact opposite. Too many of our Dell laptops won't even boot after an update to the video card driver. We disable it, but it just keeps coming back.
CPU (Score:3)
My tech called me into his office and showed me the performance tab of the task manager.
He had nothing but a PDF open. when he scrolled the PDF, CPU usage went to 120% apparently because the graph went off the scale.
He was unable to complete some assigned training because his Win 10 laptop was too slow.
Re: (Score:1)
you have to strike it in the chest with a wooden stake...
Re: Our experience with forced driver updates... (Score:1)
We spend a crapload of time and money in WSUS, but somehow updates we disabled still make it through.
Re: (Score:2)
So many complaints I've seen were from people complaining "I've done it wrong, and now it doesn't work."
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Even with SCCM, Silverlight (KB4013867) keeps installing itself. We have a crappy internal content management system that shows blank pages if Silverlight is installed so it's a huge problem. We lost an unemployment claim because after we fired someone for not showing up to work for three days, he claimed he didn't know that was our policy since he couldn't get to our handbook.
Re: (Score:2)
You misspelled "Sliverblight". Hope this helps!
I guess Microsoft just thought that Flash wasn't insecure enough and that they could do a better job.
Re: (Score:1)
How do we make it stop, anyways? Obviously turning off updates flat out doesn't work, because they're lying scum. So, how?
Are we going to have to Ghandi their headquarters back into the stone-age before they finally get the message? Because it's starting to feel like with a lot of major corporations, violence *IS* the only remaining solution.
$404 Not Found (Score:4, Funny)
Forrester said the per-worker savings over a three-year stretch would be $404
says the exact opposite.
Then I guess the savings are 404 Not Found.
captain obvious is being obvious again (Score:4, Insightful)
Chevrolet says their cars are best
coca cola, vs pepsi etc...
Haines vs Fruit of the Loom blah blah blah
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure there's another organisation, though the name escapes me, that always says the opposite of Forrester.
Re: (Score:2)
Gartner, FTW!
Re: (Score:1)
It's more like Ford saying, but the new fords, you'll save 28% in operating costs. Less maintenance, less fuel.
At least that's how I read the summary, they're comparing to windows 7/8
Re: (Score:1)
plus the new models have build in spyware, slow to a halt on the freeway for an 'update', every update rearranges location of crucial controls like lights and wipers, and they reboot constantly during rush hour.
Re: (Score:1)
I actually think that's true in both cases too, you win car analogy in my book
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Who is kidding who with M$. It is more like saying we will save you the cost of footwear by cutting off your legs. Kind of like invading your privacy makes you life more secure or targeting your personally with manipulative advertising will help you make smarter purchasing decisions or M$ controlling your computer makes you free. Ahh, the age of digital double speak.
Re: (Score:2)
vi is best.
No! emacs is!
Re: captain obvious is being obvious again (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't, so what's your point? Wakefield's "research" was a willful fraud to try to promote his own vaccine formulation.
Alternative summary (Score:4, Interesting)
Microsoft says that buying their new product will save you more money than sticking with their previous product - so give them more of your money.
Microsoft also says you could stand a bath.
What about spying (Score:1)
How much losses Windows 10 causes because MS is in cahoots with intelligence agencies?
Bad statistics are bad... (Score:5, Insightful)
If that is 4 bussinesses (which tend to use the same hardware across everyone).. it is still invalid as that only means that it works for a certain small subset of hardware.
In short, the intentionally, skewed the data using known happy customers.
Bet they're not upgrading directly from Windows 7 (Score:3)
because the UI is so different, a lot of users won't know what to do with considerable help.
A lot of people aren't familiar with Win 8 or newer unless they bought brand new computers. Most of the people I know stuck with Windows 7, some switched to Mac or iOS & Android tablets
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
This doesn't work the same as it did in 7, it filters anything that isn't a installed app. Example items are things like HWMonitor, even the the
.exe is on the desktop the windows 10 search from start will not find it. Basically any application that didn't go through a windows install process the start search filters out.
Re: (Score:2)
Just like the hidden offscreen controls in Win8 such a thing is not so obvious until someone tells you or you see it for yourself. The receptionists, accounts staff and general admin staff where I work have been using MS Windows since 3.11 but they wouldn't think of hitting the win key and start typing the name of the app you want - it's not the way MS environments have worked in the past.
Re: (Score:1)
Congratulations Microsoft, you re-invented DOS.
Windows 10? Sure it save money! (Score:3, Informative)
On my computer Windows 10 cost my company $2,307. This is because it upgraded my Windows 7 computer without authorisation and fucked it up in the process, making anything dependant on mmc.exe unusable (because the upgrade fucked up the Software Catalog and wouldn't recognize Microsoft's own signature on mmc.exe). It cost my company the equivalent of $2,307 in wages and lost productivity to reinstall Windows 10 from scratch and reinstall all of the development tools that were previously running quite happily under Windows 7.
I would have much preferred Windows 7 to be reinstalled, but the company is "moving forward" with Windows 10.
Re: (Score:3)
statistics (Score:1)
"The bottom line, said Forrester and Microsoft, was that the migration to Windows 10 would pay for itself -- the breakeven point when savings equal costs -- in 14 months."
"There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics." -- Mark Twain
Studies paid for by Microsoft (and its buddies) are of course going to "show" how wonderful Microsoft is. That's what they paid for after all. And that's no reason to report on it as if it were news; it's not news. It's wishful thinking. Along the lines of Big
Useless statistics again. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm calling bullshit (Score:5, Insightful)
We've invested so much staff time into figuring out how to neuter Win 10's bullshit "features" like Telemetry, crappy interface, beefed up UAC (that breaks plenty of applications that we use), broken profile management, and inflexible Windows update....
Only reason we're even touching Win 10 is that 7 doesn't work well on a lot of newer laptops, and come 2020 M$ is dropping all support for 7.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
> 7 doesn't work well on a lot of newer laptops
This. Several models of Dell laptops we buy won't run 7 because of driver issues. IIRC, the most common problem is a Broadcom network adapter. It sucks being forced to run something that is harder to support.
Re:Here's an idea: Increase the H-1B cap (Score:4, Insightful)
Of course the cap was hit in 5 days (Score:2)
Employers want to pay as little as possible for labor. H-1B allows companies to hire indentured servants at a 30% discount to market rates.
Raise the H-1B minimum wage to $150k/year and I'll bet most H-1B visas go unused.
I believe it. (Score:3, Funny)
It's saving me quite a lot of money, because I decided not to use it and move over to Debian/KDE instead.
So yep, Win10 has been saving me money ever since it came out. I'm surprised other people are not seeing similar kinds of savings.
Sheer fantasy and utter crap combine (Score:2)
The stupid almost leaves me speechless.
Quite obviously. . . (Score:2)
the people who came up with this report have never worked with Windows 10.
I claim I'm the Queen of Sheba (Score:2)
Claims schmaims. I can claim I'm the Queen of Sheba but it doesn't mean I've got titties or a crown on my head.
Re: (Score:2)
Claims schmaims. I can claim I'm the Queen of Sheba but it doesn't mean I've got titties or a crown on my head.
I've got titties on my head, you insensitive clod!
Re: (Score:3)
I don't think I dare ask where your crown is.
Re:I claim I'm the Queen of Sheba (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
It might be prudent to move away from the nuclear reactor but, don't let me interrupt your enjoyment of getting a good... haircut. Just a light trim, extra Brylcreem?
So, "20% improvement in management time" (Score:4, Interesting)
with "more self-service functions".
So the end-users take more of their time to do stuff traditionally done by IT staff.
Microsoft giveth, and Microsoft taketh away.
Everyone trusts microsoft (Score:2)
Ever since the release of the SpyOS faith in Microsoft has never been higher.
Mopst user are of course at the mercy of self-updating, cannot be switched off crap that MS forces on them...Entrprise businesses however are far more sceptical.
Here's the nail in the coffin. Entprirse businesses KNOW it will be MUCH CHEAPER to simply NEVER PURCHASE WINDOWS 10.
Go on, convince them how there'll be "uuge savings".
It also reduces sysadmin's wrinkels by %17.0711 (Score:2)
The next report will include figures for weight loss and blood pressure improvements.
They're practically giving it away... (Score:2)
oh wait
33% savings from security? (Score:3)
If that's the case think how much you could save by using software that is incompatible with the malware that infests the MS platform. There are many other choices now.
unmentioned liabilities (Score:3, Insightful)
Office 360 requires storage of company confidential content - truckloads of it - in the cloud. That is a liability. A huge liability.
It entirely defeats the purpose of things like firewall, security policy, or retention policy.
I expect some pretty large breaches, and pretty huge losses of IP in the form of industrial/trade secrets as well as classified, confidential, and proprietary content.
And without good audits, neither microsoft, nor the victim/user will know they are gone until they pop up in the competitors (China's) products at commodity pricing and with worldwide distribution.
How does that factor into the TCO?
Re:unmentioned liabilities (Score:4, Insightful)
And without good audits, neither microsoft, nor the victim/user will know they are gone until they pop up in the competitors (China's) products...
This is the damning part. Industrial espionage from China is something of a constant thing these days, but when you run your own servers (and haven't outsourced administration to incompetents), you can see the attempts happening and have at least some chance of detecting and stopping a breach.
When the servers storing your company's most valuable data aren't even yours, you haven't the slightest idea what's happening to them. You may not even know where they are. And even while you may think you know, they may have rearranged things without telling you and you still don't know where they are. Repeat that process a few times and suddenly your entire business (in Ohio) grinds to a halt because of a typhoon in Malaysia. Surprise, Microsoft outsourced an entire datacenter.
MBA's are goddamned stupid. IT is a core competency of every business now. You either do it yourself and do it well or you will be bitten on the ass, one way or another. Outsourcing IT is like outsourcing your filing system 50 years ago. Insanity.
IBM Report?? (Score:1)
Originally 13% (Score:2)
Originally the findings were 13%, but overall drivers were able to save 15% or more when they insured with GEICO.
"Using that pretend company" (Score:2)
"Using that pretend company"...
Say no more. My pretend company installed Windows 10 and saved over 5 billion percent, and that was just during the first 2 hours.
Sadly, my other pretend company installed Windows 10 and immediately had 4 data breaches, 12 suicides, and went out of business the next week. 67% of the workers also tested positive for chlamydia.