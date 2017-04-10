Google's AlphaGo Will Face Its Biggest Challenge Yet Next Month -- But Why Is It Still Playing? (theguardian.com) 42
From a report on The Guardian: A year on from its victory over Go star Lee Sedol, Google DeepMind is preparing a "festival" of exhibition matches for its board game-playing AI, AlphaGo, to see how far it has evolved in the last 12 months. Headlining the event will be a one-on-one match against the current number one player of the ancient Asian game, 19-year-old Chinese professional Ke Jie. DeepMind has had its eye on this match since even before AlphaGo beat Lee. On the eve of his trip to Seoul in March 2016, the company's co-founder, Demis Hassabis, told the Guardian: "There's a young kid in China who's very, very strong, who might want to play us." As well as the one-on-one match with Jie, which will be played over the course of three games, AlphaGo will take part in two other games with slightly odder formats. But why is Google's AI still playing Go, you ask? An article on The Outline adds: Its [Google's] experiments with Go -- a game thought to be years away from being conquered by AI before last year -- are designed to bring us closer to designing a computer with human-like understanding that can solve problems like a human mind can. Historically, there have been tasks that humans do well -- communicating, improvising, emoting -- and tasks that computers do well, which tend to be those that require lots of computations -- like math of any kind, including statistical analysis and modeling of, say, journeying to the moon. Slowly, artificial intelligence scientists have been pushing that barrier. [...] Go is played on a board with an 19-by-19 grid (updated after readers pointed out it's not 18x18 grid). Each player takes turn placing stones (one player with white, the other with black) on empty intersections of the grid. The goal is to completely surround the stones of another player, removing them from the board. The number of possible positions compared to chess thanks in part to the size of the board and ability to take any unoccupied position is part of what makes it so complex. As DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis put it last year, "There are 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000, 000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000, 000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 possible positions."
It's a 19x19 grid, not 18x18.
19x19, 13x13, or 9x9. The number of possible positions is 2^361, but the number of possible moves is a lot bigger. The problem is projecting those moves is long and difficult; you have to be able to extrapolate localized influence and identify how that impacts a global strategy in an abstract sense, or else you can't play. A computer can't track all of the possible moves because losing a big position might be less-relevant than a play elsewhere that establishes power to restrict your gains to 1/3 of the
Then you might want to count legal or possible positions, which might have been done or merely estimated but likely not an easy problem in itself.
the real nature of Go is that the opponent is almost irrelevant: it's a game that one plays where the main opponent is one's self.
That's a very Eastern way of looking at it, which I believe may contain much truth at the very highest levels of the game. At my infinitely more humble level, I get only the briefest glimpse into this, but it's clearly an evolving process.
The application to computer Go, though? The computer does not have personal foibles or blind spots. I don't think the computer has to be self-aware to master Go, and it looks like AlphaGo is very far along the path to mastery.
That sort of begs the question: Can self-awaren
Go is a struggle against one's fears and doubts; one's desires and ambitions; one's ability to control one's urges and anxieties.
Go is more like a martial art, where the battle with one's opponent is secondary to the battle with one's self.
What a load of crock. It's a game, with simple rules and high complexity. And yes, much like with martial art, Eastern philosophies and superstitious mumbo-jumbo has become part of the culture around it, to the point where players let masters win just like in martial arts, because a master not winning would be unthinkable.
But really, it's a game. When playing online against unknown opponents, none of this comes into play, and it's just a question of thinking ahead and strategies.
"designing a computer with human-like understanding that can solve problems like a human mind can"
we are talking about a game here with rules so in essence its actually the reverse.
this is an exercise where a human is trying to play like a computer that can plan out a million moves ahead... and some how is able to stay close!!
a computer that can plan out a million moves ahead...
Even if a computer was "human enough" to know which 10 moves are the best, it takes a million moves to plan your next 3 moves.
Good human players feel way deeper than that.
As DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis put it last year, "There are 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000, 000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000, 000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 possible positions."
When you are talking to a technical audience, it is best to avoid using scientific notation. Right?
1 × 10^147 if not mistaken
Yeah, we get it... it's a big number. But writing it out longhand like that is just being needlessly cryptic... and at worst comes across as having been written by somebody who doesn't know shit about the actual number of combinations, and just decided to put a lot of zeros after the end of a 1 to make a number that sounds big. Try 1x10^172. This is far more readable, and those that know scientific notation will be able to understand just how big this number is.
If you really feel that this doesn't adequately describe the scale of the number to people who don't know scientific notation, and want your article to be comprehensible to those people as well, then you can also add that it is considerably greater than the number of subatomic particles in the observable universe. And to be frank, if that doesn't convey just how fucking big the number is, then explicitly writing 172 zeros after a 1 isn't liable to either.
Wikipedia says 2.08168199382×10^170 positions, but the same position could have multiple ko. This means the best move can be illegal and you'd have to evaluate 2 moves in those cases.
I don't think there are any "official" rankings for this but even unofficially is this even remotely true?
This number is larger than the hundreds of stars in the universe.