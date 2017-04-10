McDonald's Is Now Accepting Snapchats As Job Applications (thenextweb.com) 48
McDonald's Australian subsidiary is now accepting job applications via Snapchat. Specifically, McDonald's wants potential candidates to send the company a 10-second video using a filter that shows them wearing a McDonald's uniform. Matthew Hughes reports via The Next Web: The job applications, which McDonalds calls "Snaplications" (I vomited a little), will be the first step in the recruitment process. The company will then review the submissions, pick out the favorites, and send digital applications to those selected. Speaking to Australian news website news.com.au, McDonald's Australia COO Shaun Ruming said the company is looking for applicants with a "bubbly personality." He also added that he'd "learned a lot about Snapchat recently from my 14-year-old daughter."
Re: (Score:2)
I admire your persistence.
Shaun Ruming said the company is looking for (Score:2)
That's what you do (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Years ago a McDonalds manager conducted an interview a couple tables away as I ate a late lunch. Have you ever worked before? No. Do you have the two items for the I-9 form? No. Do you know your social security number? No. Okay, well get those things and come back.
Then an assistant manager came over. The manager says to her, "If he comes back, we'll probably hire him because he can speak English."
And management? (Score:2)
Will be using an okaycupid clone. Swipe left for candidates you dislike, swipe right to hire. The new motto? "U dserv a brak 2day".
Just Asking For It (Score:1)
Couldn't this turn into a trivial discrimination lawsuit against McDonalds if they were doing it in USA?
How is this legal? (Score:1)
Vetting candidates based on a short video is essentially picking based on appearance, since that is the only information the medium can convey.
I thought there were strong anti-discrimination laws preventing companies from hiring based on factors related to and including appearance: age, skin color, attractiveness, height, race, etc...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Complaints about customer service-oriented businesses hiring physically attractive people, especially young females, are kinda unique to the West, while McD's is a global company. Here in Asia, having cute and polite female staff is just assumed pretty much everywhere. There's a night-and-day difference in the customer experience at a Japanese M
Re: (Score:2)
There's a night-and-day difference in the customer experience at a Japanese McDonald's and a US one.
Maybe but your porn sucks with all the blurry pixels over the genitals. You priorities are all wrong.
You can tell a lot more than appeal from video (Score:2)
Vetting candidates based on a short video is essentially picking based on appearance
While it could be, there are a ton of things you can pick up quickly from a short video that go beyond appearance.
Just from a few minutes of speech you can easily tell if someone is reasonably intelligent, you could tell if they had the kind of personality that would let them work a register, you could tel generally how seriously they took work by what they chose to wear for the video.
I have to think you could also treat it
Millennial prejudice projections. (Score:2, Interesting)
When it's very clear we are being told how we should view news articles with a pre-judgement inserted into the article heading.
(I vomited a little)
It may be cheesy, but not puke worthy. We are talking about the employee application process not their food.
to the OP: Why not let the public discuss and decide what they will without injecting your own immature opinions before they have had a chance to RTFA?
Re: (Score:1)
If you read the article you would realize he's quoting the article. The article is "immature", then, by your standards - not the OP.
Re: (Score:3)
If you read the article you would realize [...]
You must be new here.
WTF is Snapchat? (Score:2)
Plot Twist (Score:1)
They want hot chicks (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe you're confusing Mikee Dees and Starbucks.
and send digital applications to those selected (Score:2)
apk (Score:2)
/* TODO: Insert Subject */ (Score:1)
This is not that different to the usual hiring process where you screen resumes and then do personal screening, ie interviews.
In this case it is the other way around. Of course a 10 second video isn't the same as a personal interview, but I wouldn't be surprised if 10 seconds is all a Manager needs to decide whether they want to hire you or not.
I rarely ever buy McDonalds but I applaud them for trying something new that appeals generally to younger people, who they seem to hire most.
If it works, great, if i
Discrimination? (Score:1)
Wouldn't this greatly bias the process (age, gender, ethnicity)? If this were happening in tech, we'd scream bloody murder. I'm sure Australia has different laws than the US.
Discrimination City (Score:2)
I have to staff exhibit booths a few times a year. I absolutely hate that applicants treat it as a modeling job and send me their photos. My wife hates it too
:-) .
I ask that they be capable of standing for 8 hours per day for three days straight, and that they be well dressed, well groomed, and personable. I will always hire the smart ones (you'd be surprised how many folks with a Masters or Ph.D. are looking for weekend work), and they rarely are the model folks.
I started putting "NO PHOTOS" in my ads a w
Regarding Video Employment Agencies: (Score:1)
Humiliation (Score:2)
This is what post-labor world looks like.