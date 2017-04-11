Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Ends Support For Windows Vista; Begins To Roll Out Windows 10 Creators Update

Posted by msmash from the microsoft-things dept.
On Tuesday, Microsoft began the roll out of Windows 10 Creators Update, the latest update of the company's desktop operating system. Incidentally, today is also the day Windows Vista, a decade-old OS as well as some parts of Office 2007 hit end of life. Earlier this month we asked Slashdot readers if they would be upgrading their computers to Windows 10 Creators Update. Many people answered with a resounding no.

  • Do I have a choice? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Ostrich25 ( 544788 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @12:18PM (#54214181)
    I somehow suspect that Windows won't exactly give me the option to say 'no' to this update.
    • Just disable the Windows Update service. You'll have to re-enable it eventually to get security updates, but at least this way you can control when the updates occur. I've had to do that since Win 10 keeps installing "updated" video drivers which don't work on my laptop. Every month I enable updates long enough to get the newest security updates (along with everything else Microsoft forces on you), then disable it again and reinstall the "older" working video drivers.

      FWIW, they did let you put off the

  • Can the update work on a Dell system? (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @12:23PM (#54214235) Homepage
    Does it seem like Dell systems have a problem installing the Windows 10 Anniversary update? I had to do a clean install on my own Dell laptop. A friend's Dell desktop can't install the Anniversary update and may require a clean install.

  • ... ended the day it was born.

    Not as bad as ME, but a fucking bitch for the workplace.

