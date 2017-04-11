Microsoft Ends Support For Windows Vista; Begins To Roll Out Windows 10 Creators Update 31
On Tuesday, Microsoft began the roll out of Windows 10 Creators Update, the latest update of the company's desktop operating system. Incidentally, today is also the day Windows Vista, a decade-old OS as well as some parts of Office 2007 hit end of life. Earlier this month we asked Slashdot readers if they would be upgrading their computers to Windows 10 Creators Update. Many people answered with a resounding no.
