Sir Tim Berners-Lee Lays Out Nightmare Scenario Where AI Runs the Financial World (techworld.com) 30
The architect of the world wide web Sir Tim Berners-Lee has talked about some of his concerns for the internet over the coming years, including a nightmarish scenario where artificial intelligence (AI) could become the new 'masters of the universe' by creating and running their own companies. From an article: Masters of the universe is a reference to Tom Wolfe's 1987 novel The Bonfire of the Vanities, regarding the men (and they were men) who started racking up multi-million dollar salaries and a great deal of influence from their finance roles on Wall Street and in London during the computerised trading boom pre-Black Monday. Berners-Lee said, "So when AI starts to make decisions such as who gets a mortgage, that's a big one. Or which companies to acquire and when AI starts creating its own companies, creating holding companies, generating new versions of itself to run these companies. So you have survival of the fittest going on between these AI companies until you reach the point where you wonder if it becomes possible to understand how to ensure they are being fair, and how do you describe to a computer what that means anyway?"
As opposed to the natural stupidity that currently runs it? How could the AI be worse?
The AI may just go the the biggest and best profit regardless of consequences. For example if it is profitable for it to crash the markets, have millions out of work and companies going bankrupt all so it can make a few thousand dollars bigger profit it may decide to do that simply because nobody forgot to program it with the negative consequences of such a decision because it is not often that social consequences are large enough to result in serious push back again raw capitalism.
And the differnce is? (Score:2)
So, the financial industry will be controlled by heartless automatons, but now they will make intelligent, logical decisions? Seems like a net gain.
Also, MOTU is a reference to He-Man.
More AI (Score:4, Insightful)
Chinese Wall (Score:2)
Nightmare scenario for traders, benefit for everyone else. The AI likely would have Chinese walls built into them to prevent collusion and insider trading. I for one look forward to my innately honest (and auditable/examinable) AI masters
The AI likely would have Chinese walls built into them to prevent collusion and insider trading.
Ha ha ha. Hahahahahaha. Well played, sir.
There's no guarantee an AI will be auditable. Lots of AIs are too complicated to understand how they work.
Just more fiction for mental masturbation (Score:2)
I mean when it comes to money, it doesn't have any real meaning to a computer A.I. It does, however, mean pretty much everything to human beings directly involved in the market, in trading, and in the business of trying to generate maximum wealth.
That ensures that A.I. will never be allowed to spin out of control to create the "nightmare scenarios" one can create in their imagination.
Perfected Central Planning! (Score:2)
Well if AI runs the investment universe and does a perfect job, isn't that central planning perfected? I mean that was always the problem wasn't it? Investment was risky and uncertain so investors had to compete and a single government entity couldn't do it. Now if AI does it then lovely, capital is allocated properly to the right companies who produce the best results with it. Great!
Or a human (Score:2)
This may not be as hard as it sounds. The real problem is that right now our defined outcome for how trades and commerce in the market is supposed to work is that it's supposed to generate profit. But the actual goal that most people have for the market is that it generate prosperity. Which it doesn't really do very well. So if you were to give an AI "prosperity" as a goal for running the markets, it might actually have quite a bit better of an outcome than what we are doing now, with greed, essenti
Loss of control may not be so bad (Score:2)
That seems unlikely... (Score:2)
Traders are finding it too difficult to make money with High Frequency Trading (HFT) since everyone and there mother is doing it.
Feed The Greed. (Score:2)
By any means possible. Automated self serving, self learning digital cash gobblers.
smash the robots and let's see how the money men (Score:2)
smash the robots and let's see how the money men like paying 20K-40K + court and med costs a year to lock someone up