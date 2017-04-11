Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Twitter Allegedly Deleting Negative Tweets About United Airlines' Passenger Abuse (thenextweb.com) 58

Posted by BeauHD from the ghost-deleting dept.
New submitter dooode writes: As you would have read, United just had another Nazi moment where they had to "re-accommodate" a customer using some (not so gentle) force. The social web seems to have been taken by a storm by this incident. But suddenly people are noticing their tweets are being deleted -- some of them merely status questions. Does twitter make money (read bribes) to delete negative tweets? What do you feel about it? The Next Web adds that "some of the allegedly deleted tweets did not directly mention the incident with the forcibly removed passenger." On the flip side, "some of the initial tweets exposing United Airlines' abusive treatment of passengers are still very much present and actively being reshared on the platform." It's possible that the "allegedly deleted tweets" initially appeared as replies to now-deleted tweets, but TNW says they contacted several users who rejected that premise, "claiming the missing posts were standard tweets."

  • Why are we surprised? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by uCallHimDrJ0NES ( 2546640 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @06:45PM (#54218073)

    Steering people to a platform where they get used to being censored is the entire point of Web 2.0, isn't it? What, do you want people to learn how to host their own webpages again? Luddite.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )

      Today we celebrate the first glorious anniversary of the Information Purification Directives.

      We have created for the first time in all history a garden of pure ideology, where each worker may bloom, secure from the pests of any contradictory true thoughts.

      Our Unification of Thoughts is more powerful a weapon than any fleet or army on earth.

      We are one people, with one will, one resolve, one cause.

      Our enemies shall talk themselves to death and we will bury them with their own confusion.

      We s

    • Steering people to a platform where they get used to being censored is the entire point of Web 2.0, isn't it? What, do you want people to learn how to host their own webpages again? Luddite.

      It's clearly hate speech, and should be deleted for that reason.

      You wouldn't want people to be able to shout hateful things on the internet, would you?

      And besides, it's not the government that's doing it, it's a private company. They can censor anything they want because they're not bound by the constitution, and people are free to leave twitter and start their own social media service.

      Also: Gab.aio [slashdot.org] is a free-speech twitter alternative. Check out their humor channel sometime - it's actually funny!

  • Usually it's phrased "How do you feel?" and "What do you think?". (Perhaps you could ask someone reaching into a dark hole "What do you feel?") Also, you don't normally say "What do you think about it?" because the "about it" part is implied.

  • "another Nazi moment"

    Uh, Godwin's law? If "new submitter dooode" hasn't heard from the news, drawing any such comparisons is very much off-limits.

  • ...was the bizarre term used by the CEO.

  • what should not be a surprise. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @06:54PM (#54218157)

    I have no clue whether they "deleted tweets" and if so which and how many about what.

    But can people please stop acting surprised when you centralize your communications on a commercial service you do not control, cannot run yourself on your own node because it's proprietary, and which grants itself 100% control of the contents of your communications, and then that service somehow alters or removes things you say? It's all inside their walled garden. You said that was OK when you signed up.

    If you give control to someone, don't complain when they use it.

  • Someone needs to sue Twitter (Score:3, Interesting)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @06:56PM (#54218169)

    Twitter has obviously gotten WAY away from being a Common Carrier in any sense, since they are constantly cherry-picking what is and is not allowed to be seen.

    Someone needs to file a lawsuit over this and soon, so Twitter can go back to being a platform.

    • Twitter has obviously gotten WAY away from being a Common Carrier in any sense,

      WTF are you talking about? Twitter is not & has never been a common carrier. You do not have the intelligence to comment on this (or probably any other matter).

    • "Common Carrier"?!

  • I would be interested to know if UA uses any of the "reputation management companies" on this list [businessnewsdaily.com]. Do they put in the call to Twitter and other social media platforms, or is it handled directly by corporate?

    Either way, its all hands on deck for the corporate shills. They will censor where they can, and are already using character assassination as a tactic.

  • what's twitter? it's become a text based implementation of an Apple style walled garden it would seem.

  • Godwin? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Gonna Godwin things up right in the summary?

  • Meanwhile people cowardly watched, took pictures and made videos.

    • Meanwhile people cowardly watched, took pictures and made videos.

      They didn't want to risk being 'reaccomodated' as well.

  • Are you an Oprah wannabe?

  • Of the new United Training Film [youtube.com].

    But seriously, the weather, let's see how they compete against Delta [complex.com]. Maybe we can make this an Olympic event

  • already pointed this out, but it bears repeating: Nothing will come of this because all the major airlines were allowed to merge into 4 big ones and they tacitly collude to avoid competition. So if you need to fly sooner or later you're going to be a customer of United or you're gonna pay though the nose x10 taking the most round about routes possible (fancy going from LA to Phoenix via Barcelona?).

    This is why we used to regulate public services like transportation. But as the saying goes ain't nobody g

