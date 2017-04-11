Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Twitter Allegedly Deleting Negative Tweets About United Airlines' Passenger Abuse

New submitter dooode writes: As you would have read, United just had another Nazi moment where they had to "re-allocate" a customer using some (not so gentle) force. The social web seems to have been taken by a storm by this incident. But suddenly people are noticing their tweets are being deleted -- some of them merely status questions. Does twitter make money (read bribes) to delete negative tweets? What do you feel about it? The Next Web adds that "some of the allegedly deleted tweets did not directly mention the incident with the forcibly removed passenger." On the flip side, "some of the initial tweets exposing United Airlines' abusive treatment of passengers are still very much present and actively being reshared on the platform." It's possible that the "allegedly deleted tweets" initially appeared as replies to now-deleted tweets, but TNW says they contacted several users who rejected that premise, "claiming the missing posts were standard tweets."

