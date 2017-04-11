Google Ruins the Assistant's Shopping List, Turns It Into a Big Google Express Ad (arstechnica.com) 27
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The Google Assistant, Google's voice assistant that powers the Google app on Android phones, tablets, and Google Home, has just gotten a major downgrade. In a move reminiscent of all the forced and user-hostile Google+ integrations, Google has gutted the Google Assistant's shopping list functionality in order to turn it into a big advertisement for Google's shopping site, Google Express. The shopping list has been a major feature of the Google Assistant. You can say "Add milk to my shopping list," and the Google Assistant would dutifully store this information somewhere. The shopping list used to live in Google Keep. Keep is Google's primary note-taking app, making it a natural home for the shopping list with lots of useful tools and management options. Now the shopping list lives in Google Express. Express is an online shopping site, and it has no business becoming a dedicated place to store a shopping list that probably has nothing to do with Google's online marketplace. Since Google Express is an online shopping site (and, again, has no business having a note-taking app grafted onto it), the move from Keep to Google Express means the Assistant's shopping list functionality loses the following features: Being able to reorder items with drag and drop; Reminders; Adding images to the shopping list; Adding voice recordings to the shopping list; Real time collaboration with other users (Express has sharing, but you can't see other people as they type -- you have to refresh.); Android Wear integration; Desktop keyboard shortcuts; Checkbox management: deleting all checked items, unchecking all items, hiding checkboxes. Alternatively, the move from Keep to Google Express means the Assistant shopping list gains the following features: Google Express advertising next to every list item; Google Express advertising at the bottom of the page.
The items in "Stories to Read" used to load in whatever web browser you had selected as the default. Now they load in some ad-hoc browser window that's "powered by Chrome." Not only does opening in a real browser require two extra taps (one for the menu, and one for the "open in [browser name]" menu item), it means that -- unlike my default Firefox browser -- it doesn't block ads.
It's infuriating enough to almost singlehandedly drive me to an AOSP build or Lineage OS.
What about Google's changes over the last five-ten years gave you any reason to think anything you liked from Google would stay as you liked it?
I think it is absolute madness to rely, or even get used to the continence of, any Google services.
I myself am guilty of breaking this rule in one huge way - I still use Waze. I know my own day of sorrow is coming. I just don't see how I can act surprised or upset when it arrives.
Mostly... the self-ads for google's ride-share service are getting more and more persistent.
the self-ads for google's ride-share service are getting more and more persistent.
I have not seen those. Yet another addition to the ever-expanding list of benefits to those living outside California.
Google and Microsoft both have the problem that they have multiple nearly identical services within one company. They periodically retire one service and add another, inevitably losing or breaking some feature. Just recently, my phone lost what I think was "Google Assistant" and now it uses "Google Home" - which is the same thing with fewer features. For example, it used to work from any screen so I could tell it "OK Google, dial {phone number I see on the screen}" or "OK Google, search for {thing I see on screen}" It also can't identify songs. It even has a special message where it tells me that feature isn't supported yet. That was a strange response since that was the first indication I had that the program I was using had been replaced.
Piece of paper held onto the fridge with a magnet.
