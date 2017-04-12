Tennessee Could Give Taxpayers America's Fastest Internet For Free, But It Gave Comcast and AT&T $45 Million Instead (vice.com) 46
Chattanooga, Tennessee is home to some of the fastest internet speeds in the United States, offering city dwellers Gbps and 10 Gpbs connections. Instead of voting to expand those connections to the rural areas surrounding the city, which have dial up, satellite, or no internet whatsoever, Tennessee's legislature voted to give Comcast and AT&T a $45 million taxpayer handout. Motherboard reports: The situation is slightly convoluted and thoroughly infuriating. EPB -- a power and communications company owned by the Chattanooga government -- offers 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, and 10 Gpbs internet connections. A Tennessee law that was lobbied for by the telecom industry makes it illegal for EPB to expand out into surrounding areas, which are unserved or underserved by current broadband providers. For the last several years, EPB has been fighting to repeal that state law, and even petitioned the Federal Communications Commission to try to get the law overturned. This year, the Tennessee state legislature was finally considering a bill that would have let EPB expand its coverage (without providing it any special tax breaks or grants; EPB is profitable and doesn't rely on taxpayer money). Rather than pass that bill, Tennessee has just passed the "Broadband Accessibility Act of 2017," which gives private telecom companies -- in this case, probably AT&T and Comcast -- $45 million of taxpayer money over the next three years to build internet infrastructure to rural areas.
Making legislated monopolies great again!
Government working for it's constituents at the finest.
Anarchy essentially means that whoever has the most power will rule, make the laws and enforce them to his own benefit.
Hmm. I fail to see the difference to the current situation.
A politician's constituents are the people who donated the most to their campaign.
Vote Republican to get those dirty southern blue states fixed
Oh, it's already republican red? They put in those regulations?
Uh...
Cut taxes so big business can #maga!
The best government money can buy.
This is what you voted for America. (Score:2, Insightful)
Golf clap for a master job the GOP did getting people to vote against their own best interests. Bravo, my friends.
Credit would be due if it were somehow 'hard' to fool people. As Mark Twain (allegedly) said, "It's easier to fool a man than to convince him he's been fooled."
I'm no fan of the GOP, but face it: It would not have been any different if the Democrats ruled. What would change is who gets to steal from you.
And frankly, if you're a rabbit, do you care whether fox or wolf eats you? It sure matters to fox and wolf, but to you, the outcome isn't that different.
One party government (Score:4, Interesting)
I know the intent of the article is to make people enraged, and it certainly seems like something's going wrong here.
However, I have serious, fundamental reservations about government competing with the free market.
While certainly there are some circumstances, and this may well be one, where government can beneficially 'manage the commons' better than private or for-profit interests, there's something troubling about government agencies, on taxpayer funds, driving private firms out of business.
Yes, I see fr
It's not a free market (Score:4, Informative)
However, I have serious, fundamental reservations about government competing with the free market.
That might be a valid concern if provision of wireline data was actually a free market. It is not and never has been and there is no reasonable prospect of it becoming one in the near future either. Companies like AT&T and Comcast have a government granted monopoly because of the substantial capital costs involved in setting up and maintaining such a network. As such they need to be regulated to assure against abuses. Given that fact it is perfectly reasonable for the government to get into the market with alternative offerings if the private corporations are not providing sufficient value to the citizens.
there's something troubling about government agencies, on taxpayer funds, driving private firms out of business.
What private firms have been driven out of business here? The ones that have been given $45M of taxpayer money? I don't see anything in the article about companies going out of business. Sorry if i missed it.
Free fiber! (Score:2)
In other news, Chattanooga has discovered a way to expand infrastructure without paying for any labor or buying any materials.
yeah I was wondering: if Verizon and Comcast can build it, can the government then lease it after getting right to expand? Hell, since they paid for it, can they lease it for free?
Separate the infrastructure from the service? (Score:3)
Because bribes.