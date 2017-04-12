Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
The Internet AT&T Businesses Communications Government Network Networking The Almighty Buck

Tennessee Could Give Taxpayers America's Fastest Internet For Free, But It Gave Comcast and AT&T $45 Million Instead (vice.com) 51

Posted by BeauHD from the broadband-competition dept.
Chattanooga, Tennessee is home to some of the fastest internet speeds in the United States, offering city dwellers Gbps and 10 Gpbs connections. Instead of voting to expand those connections to the rural areas surrounding the city, which have dial up, satellite, or no internet whatsoever, Tennessee's legislature voted to give Comcast and AT&T a $45 million taxpayer handout. Motherboard reports: The situation is slightly convoluted and thoroughly infuriating. EPB -- a power and communications company owned by the Chattanooga government -- offers 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, and 10 Gpbs internet connections. A Tennessee law that was lobbied for by the telecom industry makes it illegal for EPB to expand out into surrounding areas, which are unserved or underserved by current broadband providers. For the last several years, EPB has been fighting to repeal that state law, and even petitioned the Federal Communications Commission to try to get the law overturned. This year, the Tennessee state legislature was finally considering a bill that would have let EPB expand its coverage (without providing it any special tax breaks or grants; EPB is profitable and doesn't rely on taxpayer money). Rather than pass that bill, Tennessee has just passed the "Broadband Accessibility Act of 2017," which gives private telecom companies -- in this case, probably AT&T and Comcast -- $45 million of taxpayer money over the next three years to build internet infrastructure to rural areas.

Tennessee Could Give Taxpayers America's Fastest Internet For Free, But It Gave Comcast and AT&T $45 Million Instead More | Reply

Tennessee Could Give Taxpayers America's Fastest Internet For Free, But It Gave Comcast and AT&T $45 Million Instead

Comments Filter:

  • America! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @09:04AM (#54221005)

    Making legislated monopolies great again!

  • Money well spent. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Government working for it's constituents at the finest.

  • This is what you voted for America. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Making corporations all-powerful and unstoppable... by placing the GOP in power, voters have assured themselves of many years of getting boned by corporations getting their way. Golf clap for a master job the GOP did getting people to vote against their own best interests. Bravo, my friends.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Let's not pretend like this is a party-specific issue. While they pay more lip service to helping the little guy, Democrats are every bit as much in the pockets of big business as Republicans are.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Maritz ( 1829006 )

      Golf clap for a master job the GOP did getting people to vote against their own best interests. Bravo, my friends.

      Credit would be due if it were somehow 'hard' to fool people. As Mark Twain (allegedly) said, "It's easier to fool a man than to convince him he's been fooled."

    • I'm no fan of the GOP, but face it: It would not have been any different if the Democrats ruled. What would change is who gets to steal from you.

      And frankly, if you're a rabbit, do you care whether fox or wolf eats you? It sure matters to fox and wolf, but to you, the outcome isn't that different.

    • Your statement presumes the Democratic party would yield a different result. That isn't the case. The Democratic party shifted to neoliberalism in the late 80s/early 90s.

      The parties differ on social issues. They are identical when it comes to corporate issues.

  • One party government (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Zontar_Thing_From_Ve ( 949321 ) on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @09:19AM (#54221099)
    This is what happens when you let one party have a complete stranglehold on state government. The number of Republicans in the state senate are almost 6 to 1 in favor of Republicans. It's almost 3-1 in favor of Republicans in the state house. The governor in Republican and there's no accountability. Voters have shown consistently that the vast majority of them only care about whether a D or R is next to a candidate's name and everything else is negotiable. I'm sure we'll get a few "Throw the bums out" posts, but that's not going to happen. Most of the state governments in the southeastern USA have sizable Republican majorities. I've seen corrupt practices out of the Democrats too when they had strangleholds on states with huge majorities in the state legislature. It's what happens when one party gets entrenched and there's no hope of getting them out.
    • I was thinking of this in the wake of the K04 election last night. There is a lot of places where it seems no matter how bad Republicans govern, they will not be punished by voters. The incentive for corruption and poor management is extremely high. The reverse does not seem to be true in many "liberal" places, like New York City, NJ, or Massachusetts where there is a strong preference for Democrats but where Republicans can still win if the Dems fuck up enough.

      • Maybe if Democrats weren't relentlessly pushing for bigger government and SJW victimhood identity politics they could compete with Republicans.

        But they chose a relentless drive for power and pushing the culture war over policies Americans actually want. Democrats deliberately pushed "blue dogs" out of the party so progressives could control it to-to-bottom. Democrats backed Bloomberg on civilian disarmament, backed Soros and Steyer on funding #BlackLivesmatter [battleswarmblog.com], insisted a man changing his name magically mad

  • I know the intent of the article is to make people enraged, and it certainly seems like something's going wrong here.

    However, I have serious, fundamental reservations about government competing with the free market.

    While certainly there are some circumstances, and this may well be one, where government can beneficially 'manage the commons' better than private or for-profit interests, there's something troubling about government agencies, on taxpayer funds, driving private firms out of business.

    Yes, I see fr

    • It's not a free market (Score:4, Informative)

      by sjbe ( 173966 ) on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @09:31AM (#54221163)

      However, I have serious, fundamental reservations about government competing with the free market.

      That might be a valid concern if provision of wireline data was actually a free market. It is not and never has been and there is no reasonable prospect of it becoming one in the near future either. Companies like AT&T and Comcast have a government granted monopoly because of the substantial capital costs involved in setting up and maintaining such a network. As such they need to be regulated to assure against abuses. Given that fact it is perfectly reasonable for the government to get into the market with alternative offerings if the private corporations are not providing sufficient value to the citizens.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      "However, I have serious, fundamental reservations about government competing with the free market."

      This is the government competing IN the market, not WITH it. For instance, one thing we could do to improve the ACA would be to have the government provide a public option to compete in the health insurance market - which would be helpful, because right now competition in the exchanges is little to non-existent. Or we could just replace with single-payer, but I digress.

      In an age where there is very poor compe

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Maritz ( 1829006 )

      there's something troubling about government agencies, on taxpayer funds, driving private firms out of business.

      What private firms have been driven out of business here? The ones that have been given $45M of taxpayer money? I don't see anything in the article about companies going out of business. Sorry if i missed it.

      • What private firms have been driven out of business here? The ones that have been given $45M of taxpayer money?

        Its all the ones that didn't get taxpayer money.

        But you wont discuss this subject in any way that resembles an honest consideration of the situation.... because you have an agenda to push.

    • Its sad that yours is the only post I've seen thus far that even begins to doubt the validity of the article. If I had mod points, I'd give them, but since I don't, just know that you are certainly not the only one here who views inflammatory nonsense like this with skepticism.

  • In other news, Chattanooga has discovered a way to expand infrastructure without paying for any labor or buying any materials.

    • yeah I was wondering: if Verizon and Comcast can build it, can the government then lease it after getting right to expand? Hell, since they paid for it, can they lease it for free?

  • please tell us why you tolerate this corrupt behavior by your legislators? $45 million isn't pocket change. Are you really going to ignore this the next time your representatives run for re-election?
  • Here's the problem, the bill was called "Broadband Accessibility Act of 2017". So that has to be better than "EPB wants to expand their service". Plus with a name like that, how could any politician not vote for it. If they did, their opponent in the next election would be holding it up as if the incumbent was against broadband accessibility. Politics at most levels has become such a twisted cesspool of lies and misdirection it's no wonder why any decent person avoids running for office.

  • Separate the infrastructure from the service? (Score:3)

    by Gilgaron ( 575091 ) on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @09:39AM (#54221205)
    Through means which don't make sense prima facie, I can switch electric and natural gas providers at will while the utility company continues to provide the connectivity. Why can't we 'nationalize' the fiber but let service providers compete on the service?

Slashdot Top Deals

Q: How many IBM CPU's does it take to execute a job? A: Four; three to hold it down, and one to rip its head off.

Close