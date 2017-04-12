Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Silicon Valley Kicks Off Fight On Net Neutrality (cnn.com) 42

Web companies met with FCC Ajit Pai on Tuesday and urged him not to gut the net neutrality rules that protect their traffic, a week after he met with broadband providers that have tried to kill the Obama-era regulations. From a report: The Internet Association, a trade group representing companies like Facebook, Google, and Amazon, stressed the importance of defending current net neutrality rules in a meeting with Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai on Tuesday. "The internet industry is uniform in its belief that net neutrality preserves the consumer experience, competition and innovation online," the group said in the meeting, according to a filing with the FCC. "Existing net neutrality rules should be enforced and kept in tact." The net neutrality rules, approved by the FCC in 2015, are intended to keep the internet open and fair. The rules prevent internet providers from playing favorites by deliberately speeding up or slowing down traffic from specific websites and apps. This is the first face-to-face encounter between the tech association and the new FCC head. It comes on the heels of reports Pai met with the telecom industry to discuss changing how the rules are enforced, potentially weakening them.

  • Customers want walled gardens! (Score:4, Funny)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @01:26PM (#54222819)
    Customers want walled gardens! Just look at cable bundles, it is clearly that bundles is the most popular choice by far. Also, customers want more commercials - just look at how popular are Super Bowl commercials are. It follows that Internet access should be bundled walled garden with auto-play video commercials inserted into browsing. This is what consumers want! Other internet is for dirty pirates and darknet hackers.

    /sarcasm

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I find your ideas intriguing and would like to subscribe to your newsletter.

    • I'm glad you signed your comment with </sarcasm>, otherwise I was tempted to flame you into the next millennium for being some sort of paid astroturfer for the ISPs.

      I'm starting to wonder if part of Trumps' 'Make America Great Again' plan involves destroying the Internet in this country, because his lackies keep doing things that lead me to believe precisely that.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Whether or not consumers want net neutrality makes zero difference.

      Whether or not a consortium of super-rich tech companies want net neutrality makes all the difference.

      This isn't cynicism, it is a statement of how the world actually works. You don't have to like it. But if you accept it, and adapt to it, you will be better for it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zlives ( 2009072 )

      i liked that episode of Black Mirror as well.

    • but the real argument against NN is that there's a lot of competition in the world of ISPs. Which is true if you include dial up & cell phone providers. Heck the cell phones even count as broadband by the legal definition of it.

  • Tough luck, America (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You got Trumped!

    A government of the corporations, by the corporations, for the corporations, shall not perish from the earth!

    Corporations are people too, my friends

  • As a mostly libertarian person, I see this as a reason for the government to have control of the communication system in the same model as they have roadways. Want to connect to the roads (by driving your car on it), then you have to meet specific standards meant to protect everyone else, but other than that you are free to connect and go where you want. You pay for your usage (through gas taxes...a model that is currently in flux due to electric vehicles), but other than that, no one tells you how much y

    • As a mostly libertarian person...

      Honestly, you gotta let the whole "I DID NOT CONSENT TO BLOOD TRANSFUSION FROM A DEMOCRAT" thing go.

  • Get rid of Net Neutrality (Score:3)

    by ilsaloving ( 1534307 ) on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @01:49PM (#54223029)

    I say they should go ahead and get rid of net neutrality. This will, by definition mean that the various ISPs are actively curating their services, and therefor are responsible if anything bad happens (DOS attacks, viruses, etc) because they are now responsible for the traffic going through their networks.

    You don't get to take control of something and then wave away any responsibility. You want control? They you have to take the responsibility too. Don't want the responsibility? Then don't take control.

    This is precisely what also pisses me off about Windows 10. Microsoft has taken control away from the operating system, but they refuse to also take responsibility. The end result is that Windows 10 is quickly becoming the most despised Windows in history.

    Unfortunately most people don't have a choice in ISPs, so what options do people have, besides lawsuits?

    • You don't get to take control of something and then wave away any responsibility. You want control? They you have to take the responsibility too. Don't want the responsibility? Then don't take control.

      I agreee with you, but what'll happen in reality is lots and lots of denial when anything goes wrong, finger pointing, obfuscation, and flat-out lies, followed by no one compensating anyone for any damages whatsoever, especially end-users.

    • I say they should go ahead and get rid of net neutrality. This will, by definition mean that the various ISPs are ... responsible if anything bad happens (DOS attacks, viruses, etc)

      Ha! Any rights you had were taken away in the contract you signed with them.

      This is precisely what also pisses me off about Windows 10.

      Then stop using it!

      Unfortunately most people don't have a choice in ISPs, so what options do people have, besides lawsuits?

      Threats, violence, torture, murder, extortion and... maybe cannibalism. ;)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kagato ( 116051 )

      Various ISPs? In most market there's the Telephone company or the cable company.

  • CALPERS and other giant employee retirement funds need to start making noises about dumping Telco stocks if network neutrality is killed. It's a kleptocracy and that's the only defense real people now have.

