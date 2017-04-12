Silicon Valley Kicks Off Fight On Net Neutrality (cnn.com) 42
Web companies met with FCC Ajit Pai on Tuesday and urged him not to gut the net neutrality rules that protect their traffic, a week after he met with broadband providers that have tried to kill the Obama-era regulations. From a report: The Internet Association, a trade group representing companies like Facebook, Google, and Amazon, stressed the importance of defending current net neutrality rules in a meeting with Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai on Tuesday. "The internet industry is uniform in its belief that net neutrality preserves the consumer experience, competition and innovation online," the group said in the meeting, according to a filing with the FCC. "Existing net neutrality rules should be enforced and kept in tact." The net neutrality rules, approved by the FCC in 2015, are intended to keep the internet open and fair. The rules prevent internet providers from playing favorites by deliberately speeding up or slowing down traffic from specific websites and apps. This is the first face-to-face encounter between the tech association and the new FCC head. It comes on the heels of reports Pai met with the telecom industry to discuss changing how the rules are enforced, potentially weakening them.
It's also a copy&pasted troll story older than the hills, just FYI.
Customers want walled gardens!
I find your ideas intriguing and would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
I'm starting to wonder if part of Trumps' 'Make America Great Again' plan involves destroying the Internet in this country, because his lackies keep doing things that lead me to believe precisely that.
Whether or not consumers want net neutrality makes zero difference.
Whether or not a consortium of super-rich tech companies want net neutrality makes all the difference.
This isn't cynicism, it is a statement of how the world actually works. You don't have to like it. But if you accept it, and adapt to it, you will be better for it.
i liked that episode of Black Mirror as well.
That's fun and all
Tough luck, America
A government of the corporations, by the corporations, for the corporations, shall not perish from the earth!
Google will just happily pay extra. It's the rest of them that are screwed.
So If I agree to slow lanes they will build a lane to my house?
I can't pay extra for priority if I can't get a lane.
Then with all the extra profit they will actually run fiber,dsl,cable or something else fast to my house? Yay!
Oh that's not the way it works either is it?
If I pay for internet i want my packets sent to me without any type of priority based on source or destination. I would be moderately interested in enabling classes of service for TYPES of traffic, but not based on their source. That would be something an ISP should do out of a best practice. My point is that if I pay for 10Mbit, give me 10 Mbit and leave my traffic alone. THAT is net neutrality. Anything else is just not neutral.
Re: (Score:3)
Do you use facebook? It would sure be a shame if suddenly you had to pay a $10/month premium to access it.
Want to watch Netflix without waiting 60 minutes for the show to buffer? That'll be another $20/month please.
Want to use Google? That's an extra 50 cents per search, paid to your ISP.
If you are unable to see how incredibly anti-consumer this move is, and how badly it will directly hurt *everyone* except ISP shareholders, then you are not qualified to have an opinion. If you really think that this is
Libertarian view
As a mostly libertarian person, I see this as a reason for the government to have control of the communication system in the same model as they have roadways. Want to connect to the roads (by driving your car on it), then you have to meet specific standards meant to protect everyone else, but other than that you are free to connect and go where you want. You pay for your usage (through gas taxes...a model that is currently in flux due to electric vehicles), but other than that, no one tells you how much y
Get rid of Net Neutrality
I say they should go ahead and get rid of net neutrality. This will, by definition mean that the various ISPs are actively curating their services, and therefor are responsible if anything bad happens (DOS attacks, viruses, etc) because they are now responsible for the traffic going through their networks.
You don't get to take control of something and then wave away any responsibility. You want control? They you have to take the responsibility too. Don't want the responsibility? Then don't take control.
This is precisely what also pisses me off about Windows 10. Microsoft has taken control away from the operating system, but they refuse to also take responsibility. The end result is that Windows 10 is quickly becoming the most despised Windows in history.
Unfortunately most people don't have a choice in ISPs, so what options do people have, besides lawsuits?
You don't get to take control of something and then wave away any responsibility. You want control? They you have to take the responsibility too. Don't want the responsibility? Then don't take control.
I agreee with you, but what'll happen in reality is lots and lots of denial when anything goes wrong, finger pointing, obfuscation, and flat-out lies, followed by no one compensating anyone for any damages whatsoever, especially end-users.
I say they should go ahead and get rid of net neutrality. This will, by definition mean that the various ISPs are
... responsible if anything bad happens (DOS attacks, viruses, etc)
Ha! Any rights you had were taken away in the contract you signed with them.
This is precisely what also pisses me off about Windows 10.
Unfortunately most people don't have a choice in ISPs, so what options do people have, besides lawsuits?
Various ISPs? In most market there's the Telephone company or the cable company.
CALPERS (Score:2)