Burger King Runs Ad Triggering Google Home Devices; Google Shuts It Down

Posted by BeauHD
Burger King unveiled a new advertisement earlier today designed to trigger users' Google Home devices. The ad specifically used the Google Home trigger phrase "Okay, Google" to ask "What is the Whopper burger?," thus triggering the Google Assistant to read off the top result from Wikipedia. But less than three hours after Burger King launched the ad, Google disabled the functionality. The Verge reports: As of 2:45PM ET, Google Home will no longer respond when prompted by the specific Burger King commercial that asks "What is the Whopper burger?" It does, however, still respond with the top result from Wikipedia when someone else (i.e., a real user) other than the advertisement asks the same question. Google has likely registered the sound clip from the ad to disable unwanted Home triggers, as it does with its own Google Home commercials.

Burger King Runs Ad Triggering Google Home Devices; Google Shuts It Down

  • 1984 CFAA violation? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Isn't this basically a blatant violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse act? What if a small timer had done this and not a mega corporation?

  • Nice Play (Score:4)

    by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @09:14PM (#54226061) Homepage

    I'm glad google shut this down, but I have to admit I'm rather impressed with Burger King on this one. Nicely played.

    • Re:Nice Play (Score:4, Insightful)

      by msauve ( 701917 ) on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @09:28PM (#54226125)
      Rather than shut it down, Google should have simply changed the response to something on the order of "The Whopper is a big bunch of tasty calories, but doesn't provide good nutrition. If that's what you want, you should consider a burger from McDonald's, Wendy's, Sonic, or some other brand, which although no better nutritionally, isn't trying to play weird games with its advertising."

  • CueCat all over again (Score:3)

    by Red_Chaos1 ( 95148 ) on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @09:19PM (#54226083)

    The company that made the CueCat wanted to be able to do just this eventually. When I worked at Radio Shack in the early 00's we gave these stupid things away. Information coming down the pipeline said they eventually intended to make a device that connected to the PC and would respond to audio cues in advertisement on TV and open a browser to the product page. At the time it sounded retarded, like, "who the fuck would want such a thing?" Laugh's on me I guess, everyone wants an Echo or Home now.

    • Laugh's on me I guess, everyone wants an Echo or Home now.

      "Everyone wants an Echo" isn't the same thing as "Everyone wants a device that can be manipulated by an advertisement in a movie, TV show, or web video".

      Disclaimer: I have no desire to purchase either an Echo or a Home - I just don't see any significant advantage to owning them, while I do see a lot of potential disadvantages.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gfxguy ( 98788 )
        Yeah.... I'm not going to belittle people who want that shit... but I don't want that shit.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by rtb61 ( 674572 )

          You kind of should belittle people who want that shit it it's current state, in opposition to the marketing that tells them they are special if they buy that shit. Counter marketing is fair and reasonable in today's market place. Purposeful hacking by Burger King, well, technically it is a computer crime, although the bar for security is exceedingly low, they still did intentionally hack and abuse a computer network, that network being between the consumer and Google, this done in order to steal advertiseme

    • I remember grabbing one of those because it was a free hackable barcode scanner [cexx.org], but I never got around to actually doing anything with it. I'm pretty sure I still have it in the bottom of a drawer somewhere.

  • Shouldn't the title read.... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by thegrassyknowl ( 762218 ) on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @09:35PM (#54226151)

    ... "Malicious attackers in Burger King's advertising department use vulnerability in Google home to make it do stuff its owner didn't request".

    It's a bit rich to call it an ad and chuckle about.

    It's a lot scary that it's possible for a remote attacker to ask these devices en masse to do something with nothing more than a broadcast ad. For now it was reading a wikipedia page. What happens when scumvertisers and other malicious adversaries figure out a way to make it spend money without your consent? Or to report to them that you have heard the ad, or worse.

    • Google can already do strict voice recognition, so I expect in the near future newer devices will have this enabled all the time by default to prevent things like this... also, so they can tie queries to specific people for data mining purposes, of course.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Trogre ( 513942 )

      It's a bit rich to call it an ad and chuckle about.

      No, that's exactly what it is.

      It's a lot scary that it's possible for a remote attacker to ask these devices en masse to do something with nothing more than a broadcast ad. For now it was reading a wikipedia page. What happens when scumvertisers and other malicious adversaries figure out a way to make it spend money without your consent? Or to report to them that you have heard the ad, or worse.

      It's not scary at all.

      That risk already exists, is absurdly obv

