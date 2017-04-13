Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


T-Mobile Spends $8 Billion as Big Winner of FCC Auction

Posted by msmash
T-Mobile, Dish Network and cable giant Comcast emerged as the big winners in the government's wireless spectrum auction. From a report: The Federal Communications Commission announced the winners of its $19.8 billion spectrum auction Thursday. T-Mobile spent $8 billion in the auction and won the biggest number of licenses, according to the FCC. Dish Network was in second, committing $6.2 billion, and Comcast spent a total of $1.7 billion. Verizon, which had committed ahead of time to participating in the auction, did not bid, the FCC said. The broadcast incentive spectrum auction has been one of the agency's most complex and ambitious auctions to date. The auction, which began last year, was conducted over two major stages. A so-called backwards auction took place last year in which TV broadcasters agreed to give up wireless spectrum that the government later sold in a so-called forward auction to wireless providers.

  • Maybe this is good, T-Mobile might have better coverage and be better able to compete with Verizon for people that need that. Verizon not getting any new spectrum has to be good for competition.

  • Verizon is swimming in spectrum that they aren't even using, why would they go and buy even more?
  • I'm on T-Mobile. As long as this doesn't' result in my rates getting jacked it means their service might finally be AT&T/Verizon level. Heck, even if you're not on T-Mobile it's good news. Spotty coverage is what keeps a lot of folks off T-Mobile and reduces their ability to compete. Now if we can just stop these mega mergers we'll have some real competition.

