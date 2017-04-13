Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Transportation Businesses Technology

Tesla Will Reveal Its Electric Semi Truck in September (techcrunch.com) 62

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
From a report: Elon Musk just let us know when we'll get a look at the electric semi truck that he's teased in the past: The Tesla transport vehicle will be revealed in September, the CEO said on Twitter on Thursday, noting that the team has "done an amazing job" and that the vehicle is "seriously next level." Plans at Tesla for an electric semi truck have been in the works for a while now: The vehicle was first mentioned back in July of 2016, when Musk revealed part 2 of his fabled "master plan" for his electric vehicle company. The Tesla Semi, as Musk called it, is designed to help reduce the cost of cargo transportation, and improve safety for drivers, according to the CEO at the time.

Tesla Will Reveal Its Electric Semi Truck in September

  • On behave of inner cities

    Thanks!

  • Driverless (Score:4, Insightful)

    by bluefoxlucid ( 723572 ) on Thursday April 13, 2017 @03:25PM (#54230171) Journal

    It has to have the capacity for a driverless upgrade out of the gate or it's going to be an expensive, outdated piece of awkward shit. That's where we are now: an electric lorry would be awesome, but we're seriously waiting for a driverless lorry in 2020. Promise an upgrade to driverless at significantly less than the full cost of the vehicle and close to the cost difference between it and a driverless model of equal specification when the tech becomes available and you're good to go; require replacing a probably 5,000,000 mile vehicle 500,000 miles into its lifespan to get the driverless tech (bigger than electric tech) and you're getting nothing.

    • Everything is drive by wire now retrofitting a truck like this would be trivial.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Lumpy ( 12016 )

      " expensive, outdated piece of awkward shit."

      Just like every other Semi Truck ever made.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by steveha ( 103154 )

      It has to have the capacity for a driverless upgrade out of the gate

      Please note that Tesla is now building every new car [tesla.com] (Model S, Model 3, and Model X) with full self-driving hardware. This includes 8 cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, a forward-facing radar, and computers adequate for self-driving (they claim 40x more processing power than the previous "Autopilot" computers). In the future, every Tesla car sold this year could be software-upgraded to full self-driving.

      So, call me crazy, but I think Tesla m

  • Nothing says... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 13, 2017 @03:28PM (#54230183)

    Nothing says long haul trucking like a vehicle with a 200 mile range and a 6 hour recharge time.

    • a huge proportion of the truck market is local travel and terminal movement tractors. An electric makes perfect sense for those roles. Not all trucking is long haul.
      • I don't disagree, but I was under the impression that a lot more of that local transport is medium trucks. I would've guessed it'd make more sense to push that market first and worry about the semi-tractor heavy trucks after proving yourself on that smaller scale. At the same time, I presume they know what they're doing. I look forward to seeing what that battery pack ends up looking like; I bet it'll be impressive.
      • Furthermore local/terminal trucks are the vast majority of concentrated pollution, where EV's shine.

    • Nothing says long haul trucking like a vehicle with a 200 mile range and a 6 hour recharge time.

      Who said it was a long haul truck? And if you're going to make up bogus numbers for range at least try to make them credible. Be more clever with your snark next time.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tsqr ( 808554 )

        Who said it was a long haul truck?

        It's implied by the descriptive term "semi truck".

    • Well, considering the cars do more than 200miles, I hope the lorries do too. Also, I'd be very surprised if they didn't have quick replace batteries. Reach the stop- drop off the spent batteries, pick up freshly charged ones. No reason to stop any more frequently than your current vehicles.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ichijo ( 607641 )

      San Francisco's electric trolleybuses can run all day and all night without stopping to recharge.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by steveha ( 103154 )

      Nothing says long haul trucking like a vehicle with a 200 mile range and a 6 hour recharge time.

      I guarantee you that this thing is going to have a fast-swap battery pack.

      The Model S already has a battery pack that can be swapped [tesla.com] in about 90 seconds by a computer-controlled machine. It turned out [fortune.com] that very few Model S owners wanted to pay for the fast battery swap service; the Supercharger service is adequate to most people's needs. (By the way, the Supercharger is much faster than your suggested 6 hours o

  • Hey, it kinda looks like a... (Score:3)

    by pr0t0 ( 216378 ) on Thursday April 13, 2017 @03:28PM (#54230185)

    Given how critical aerodynamics are for ev's, I wonder if they'll be able to streamline the vehicle without it looking like a phallus on wheels.

    • A lorry has a giant plastic scoop on top that serves no purpose other than to provide fairing for the big, box-shaped shipping container. Seriously, it's a third of the cabin's height.

    • Given how critical aerodynamics are for ev's, I wonder if they'll be able to streamline the vehicle without it looking like a phallus on wheels.

      Aerodynamics are just as important for gas powered vehicles as they are for EVs. Wind resistance doesn't care what you have under the hood. Besides, EVs have an advantage there because they don't need a radiator up front screwing up the air stream.

      • EV's have more flexibility in location of the radiator but I believe some if not all still have them. The battery packs have to be climate controlled to stay stable and the cooling is most efficiently handled via water cooling using a radiator. Aerodynamics are important to gas powered vehicles but arguably more important for EV's because of the range constraints from using a battery. Whereas putting a larger fuel tank in a gas powered car is trivial both in difficulty and expense.

  • Tesla will flourish if complexity is reduced... (Score:3)

    by bogaboga ( 793279 ) on Thursday April 13, 2017 @03:40PM (#54230257)

    I say to Tesla: Reduce the complexity and(or) the gimmickry and see cash flow into your coffers. Folks, how about creating a near "normal" car with better range and more competitive pricing?

    I for one know I'd be a sure customer. I also know that I am not alone. Who needs a car whose handles will pop out? These get "stuck" sometimes...and in a dusty environment, it gets worse!!

    • Model 3: $35,000. Bolt EV: $37,000. Volt PHEV: $33,000.

      Seems like Tesla is in the same MSRP class as Chevrolet.

      • Too bad Tesla is the only manufacturer that has figured out how to make an EV that doesn't look like a moronic toy. They aren't even close to being in the same class.

        • The standard fusion, hybrid, and EV (energi) all have the same body. Perhaps i'm biased, but i think they look pretty damn good.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Luthair ( 847766 )
          I'd say the Model S looks good, the X looks like a Pontiac Aztek and the 3 looks OK until you see the interior which looks like a moronic toy.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Luthair ( 847766 )

        Bolt availability for purchase - today

        Model 3 availability for purchase - sometime after 2020 at the earliest

    • Folks, how about creating a near "normal" car with better range and more competitive pricing?

      Then why would I buy Tesla instead of a Renault Zoe or one of the many EVs several companies are going out of their way to release? The thing that sets Tesla apart from everything else is the amazing about of car you get for your dollar. Aside from the model X screwup they have a good thing going.

    • Who needs a car whose handles will pop out?

      Middle aged men with more money than sex appeal.

      The car reacting to your presence in such a way (other luxury cars have similar gimmicks with lights and logos and shit) is a form of presenting, a mating display ritual common in female mammals.

    • My regular, non-popping car handles sometimes get covered with ice in the winter. I'm pretty sure a Tesla owner wouldn't be able to open his doors at all.

  • From the article:

    Tesla's not the only company targeting electric drivetrains for transport vehicles; Nikola revealed its One vehicle last year, too, though that's a hybrid that also uses compressed natural gas in addition to its electric battery.

    Hehe.. I'm sure Nikola & Tesla will get along nicely...

  • I get that this could be useful, but where if they can make a semi-truck it seems like they could make an electric pickup. Something capable of hauling around a family, the occasional lumber load or appliance, and towing trailers in the 3000-4000 lb range (a LOT lighter than a semi).

    At least in my area it seems like at least half the vehicles on the roads are trucks, and most of those people actually use them for doing "truck things". Even the most efficient trucks on the road though are still not getting

    • I get that this could be useful, but where if they can make a semi-truck it seems like they could make an electric pickup.

      I think the problem there is that the typical buyer of a pickup is... ummm, rather conservative so it's a harder sell. It's a big market but the typical buyer tends to have some rather backwards notions about what makes for a drool-worthy vehicle. Go pick up a copy of Diesel Power [trucktrend.com] magazine if you don't believe me. These are people who all too often think getting 12mpg while belching smog is just fine and think they "need" 800ft-lbs of torque even though they rarely haul anything. I think selling them on

    • I used to get 30mpg in my Ford Ranger 15 years ago if I was doing mostly highway miles. Of course, Ford decided that if they did away with the Ranger in the US everyone would buy bigger trucks instead. So I've been driving cars ever since and they haven't been Fords.

      I have heard they're considering bringing back the Ranger to the US, if they do, it might be my next "car" if they can improve the fuel efficiency in it to the same degree they have other cars. I loved my Ranger, best "car" I ever had, althou

