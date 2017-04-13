Tesla Will Reveal Its Electric Semi Truck in September (techcrunch.com) 62
From a report: Elon Musk just let us know when we'll get a look at the electric semi truck that he's teased in the past: The Tesla transport vehicle will be revealed in September, the CEO said on Twitter on Thursday, noting that the team has "done an amazing job" and that the vehicle is "seriously next level." Plans at Tesla for an electric semi truck have been in the works for a while now: The vehicle was first mentioned back in July of 2016, when Musk revealed part 2 of his fabled "master plan" for his electric vehicle company. The Tesla Semi, as Musk called it, is designed to help reduce the cost of cargo transportation, and improve safety for drivers, according to the CEO at the time.
Driverless (Score:4, Insightful)
It has to have the capacity for a driverless upgrade out of the gate or it's going to be an expensive, outdated piece of awkward shit. That's where we are now: an electric lorry would be awesome, but we're seriously waiting for a driverless lorry in 2020. Promise an upgrade to driverless at significantly less than the full cost of the vehicle and close to the cost difference between it and a driverless model of equal specification when the tech becomes available and you're good to go; require replacing a probably 5,000,000 mile vehicle 500,000 miles into its lifespan to get the driverless tech (bigger than electric tech) and you're getting nothing.
Plus, a terrorist could load it full of explosives and program in the target and turn it loose like a smart bomb.
Trucks are more expensive than suicide bombers. In fact, I'll wager that hijacking autonomous vehicles to deliver bombs will remain more difficult and expensive than brainwashing "martyrs" into doing the job.
"I'll wager that hijacking autonomous vehicles to deliver bombs will remain more difficult and expensive than brainwashing "martyrs" into doing the job."
They can rent as many trucks as they want, lots of companies do it that way too.
A lorry is a large vehicle which attaches a 40-foot shipping container to produce an 18-wheeled vehicle-plus-trailer with over 12,000kg of gross vehicle weight. They typically drop off a trailer at a loading dock and take a new, empty or pre-loaded one (generally a pre-loaded one if the place has incoming and outgoing shipping; empty at termination points, loaded at distribution centers).
Humans can part a trailer just fine (Score:2)
A driverless lorry could park a trailer accurately, correctly, and safely at a loading dock.
So can one with a human driver. They do it every day all over the world with excellent results. Nothing wrong with letting the computer do it but let's not pretend humans can't handle the task.
The sensors would tell it exactly how it aligns and moves, versus a human who uses some visual information and some prior information (intuition) to estimate without a real data stream.
You think there are no sensors on trucks to assist the human drivers in docking? You need to go visit a warehouse sometime.
Nothing wrong with letting the computer do it but let's not pretend humans can't handle the task.
I've met humans. They're dumber than they look.
"So can one with a human driver. They do it every day all over the world with excellent results. Nothing wrong with letting the computer do it but let's not pretend humans can't handle the task."
But not 24/7 without any pay.
"So can one with a human driver. They do it every day all over the world with excellent results. Nothing wrong with letting the computer do it but let's not pretend humans can't handle the task."
While working at a Coke bottling plant as a student job, one of their drivers would backup his truck (2 45-footers on it) in one move. in 1988 I'm pretty sure he didn't have any electronic assistance, and yet everytime he would dock perfectly, maybe an inch or so between the dock and the second trailer.
It can't drive up to a loading dock to load/unload.
Why not? Tesla cars can self-park, so why would trucks be any different?
If anything, it should be easier with trucks. If a company is going to invest in self-driving trucks, they will also be willing to add some standardized markings to their loading docks to make it easier to park them.
" expensive, outdated piece of awkward shit."
Just like every other Semi Truck ever made.
It has to have the capacity for a driverless upgrade out of the gate
Please note that Tesla is now building every new car [tesla.com] (Model S, Model 3, and Model X) with full self-driving hardware. This includes 8 cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, a forward-facing radar, and computers adequate for self-driving (they claim 40x more processing power than the previous "Autopilot" computers). In the future, every Tesla car sold this year could be software-upgraded to full self-driving.
Nothing says... (Score:5, Funny)
Nothing says long haul trucking like a vehicle with a 200 mile range and a 6 hour recharge time.
You do know that semi-trucks are supposed to carry cargo right? If the trailer is full of batteries you don't have room for that cargo.
Details, details! They'll fix that with the next software update!
If the trailer is full of batteries you don't have room for that cargo.
It doesn't have to be "full" of batteries. If you devote 5% of the space to batteries, you can have a 1000 mile range.
If it takes one hour to recharge after 6 hours of driving, that is a total of four hours/day of downtime. With a human driver, the max legal limit is 11 hours per day of driving, followed by at least 10 hours of downtime. So the SDT has less total downtime, faster deliveries, and no driver to pay.
Wasted snark opportunity (Score:2)
Nothing says long haul trucking like a vehicle with a 200 mile range and a 6 hour recharge time.
Who said it was a long haul truck? And if you're going to make up bogus numbers for range at least try to make them credible. Be more clever with your snark next time.
Who said it was a long haul truck?
It's implied by the descriptive term "semi truck".
Well, considering the cars do more than 200miles, I hope the lorries do too. Also, I'd be very surprised if they didn't have quick replace batteries. Reach the stop- drop off the spent batteries, pick up freshly charged ones. No reason to stop any more frequently than your current vehicles.
San Francisco's electric trolleybuses can run all day and all night without stopping to recharge.
Nothing says long haul trucking like a vehicle with a 200 mile range and a 6 hour recharge time.
I guarantee you that this thing is going to have a fast-swap battery pack.
The Model S already has a battery pack that can be swapped [tesla.com] in about 90 seconds by a computer-controlled machine. It turned out [fortune.com] that very few Model S owners wanted to pay for the fast battery swap service; the Supercharger service is adequate to most people's needs. (By the way, the Supercharger is much faster than your suggested 6 hours o
Hey, it kinda looks like a... (Score:3)
Given how critical aerodynamics are for ev's, I wonder if they'll be able to streamline the vehicle without it looking like a phallus on wheels.
A lorry has a giant plastic scoop on top that serves no purpose other than to provide fairing for the big, box-shaped shipping container. Seriously, it's a third of the cabin's height.
Wind resistance doesn't care (Score:3)
Given how critical aerodynamics are for ev's, I wonder if they'll be able to streamline the vehicle without it looking like a phallus on wheels.
Aerodynamics are just as important for gas powered vehicles as they are for EVs. Wind resistance doesn't care what you have under the hood. Besides, EVs have an advantage there because they don't need a radiator up front screwing up the air stream.
Tesla will flourish if complexity is reduced... (Score:3)
I say to Tesla: Reduce the complexity and(or) the gimmickry and see cash flow into your coffers. Folks, how about creating a near "normal" car with better range and more competitive pricing?
I for one know I'd be a sure customer. I also know that I am not alone. Who needs a car whose handles will pop out? These get "stuck" sometimes...and in a dusty environment, it gets worse!!
Model 3: $35,000. Bolt EV: $37,000. Volt PHEV: $33,000.
Seems like Tesla is in the same MSRP class as Chevrolet.
The standard fusion, hybrid, and EV (energi) all have the same body. Perhaps i'm biased, but i think they look pretty damn good.
Bolt availability for purchase - today
Model 3 availability for purchase - sometime after 2020 at the earliest
Folks, how about creating a near "normal" car with better range and more competitive pricing?
Then why would I buy Tesla instead of a Renault Zoe or one of the many EVs several companies are going out of their way to release? The thing that sets Tesla apart from everything else is the amazing about of car you get for your dollar. Aside from the model X screwup they have a good thing going.
Who needs a car whose handles will pop out?
Middle aged men with more money than sex appeal.
The car reacting to your presence in such a way (other luxury cars have similar gimmicks with lights and logos and shit) is a form of presenting, a mating display ritual common in female mammals.
My regular, non-popping car handles sometimes get covered with ice in the winter. I'm pretty sure a Tesla owner wouldn't be able to open his doors at all.
Naming fun (Score:2)
From the article:
Tesla's not the only company targeting electric drivetrains for transport vehicles; Nikola revealed its One vehicle last year, too, though that's a hybrid that also uses compressed natural gas in addition to its electric battery.
Hehe.. I'm sure Nikola & Tesla will get along nicely...
I want a pickup (Score:2)
I get that this could be useful, but where if they can make a semi-truck it seems like they could make an electric pickup. Something capable of hauling around a family, the occasional lumber load or appliance, and towing trailers in the 3000-4000 lb range (a LOT lighter than a semi).
At least in my area it seems like at least half the vehicles on the roads are trucks, and most of those people actually use them for doing "truck things". Even the most efficient trucks on the road though are still not getting
Pickup buyers are the problem (Score:3)
I get that this could be useful, but where if they can make a semi-truck it seems like they could make an electric pickup.
I think the problem there is that the typical buyer of a pickup is... ummm, rather conservative so it's a harder sell. It's a big market but the typical buyer tends to have some rather backwards notions about what makes for a drool-worthy vehicle. Go pick up a copy of Diesel Power [trucktrend.com] magazine if you don't believe me. These are people who all too often think getting 12mpg while belching smog is just fine and think they "need" 800ft-lbs of torque even though they rarely haul anything. I think selling them on
Re: (Score:2)
I used to get 30mpg in my Ford Ranger 15 years ago if I was doing mostly highway miles. Of course, Ford decided that if they did away with the Ranger in the US everyone would buy bigger trucks instead. So I've been driving cars ever since and they haven't been Fords.
I have heard they're considering bringing back the Ranger to the US, if they do, it might be my next "car" if they can improve the fuel efficiency in it to the same degree they have other cars. I loved my Ranger, best "car" I ever had, althou