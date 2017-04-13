Used Tesla Model S Sedans Sell Faster Than Any Other High-End Used Vehicle (marketwatch.com) 16
According to a survey conducted by Autolist, "used Tesla Model S sedans sell faster than luxury-car competitors do, and faster than other top-selling used vehicles from Motor Co. and General Motors Co.," reports MarketWatch. From the report: Used Model S sedans had the briefest time on the market of all vehicles included in the survey, taking, on average, 87 days to sell. That was about 5% quicker than the average for vehicles in the model's peer group, which included the Audi A7, the Porsche Panamera, the BMW 6 Series, the Mercedes-Benz CLS and the Lexus LS 460. The listing prices of used Tesla Model S sedans were between 3% and 5% above their peer-group average for the past year, after controlling for price differences among the models, Autolist.com said. "We would expect top-performing vehicles in a peer group to have prices [about] 2% above our adjusted expectations for the segment. But 3% to 5% above, and maintaining that level of performance over the past year? That's surprising," Alex Klein, Autolist.com's vice president of data science, said in emailed comments.
There are a few out there. The 2010s are about 60-70K, 2008's are running about 50-60K.
People want electric vehicles they can hook up to their solar panels and battery pack and charge for free, excluding of course up front capital cost. They get the added benefit of a long term ego boost of being less of a planet polluter, not just exhaust but also noise, as a bonus they also get to thumb their noses at a bunch of extremely disliked corporations. The message is, stop being anal retentive, accept the design losses and infernal combustion engine plant losses and make the switch. Do it early rat
"Make the switch"?? My car is a 2006 model, and it seems to be running fine. I will buy another like it when it quits working. How am I going to be 'crushed in the collapse?' You make no sense.
"Make the switch"?? My car is a 2006 model, and it seems to be running fine. I will buy another like it when it quits working. How am I going to be 'crushed in the collapse?' You make no sense.
Presumably when all the gas stations disappear overnight. Or something. Rubble rubble...
That's, "Robble robble." Because he's a hamBURGLAR, who rob...oh, never mind.