Google Photos Can Now Stabilize All Your Shaky Phone Camera Videos

In early August, Google announced a feature for the Google Photos mobile app that would automatically stabilize videos in your camera roll. That feature is now rolling out via Photos v2.13 on Android. The Verge reports: A lot of flagship smartphones offer optical image stabilization when shooting video, a hardware feature that helps keep footage smooth. Others, like Google's Pixel, use software to try and stabilize jerky movements. Putting stabilization inside the Google Photos app could enhance results further if you're already working with hardware OIS, or improve recordings significantly if your phone lacks any means of steadying things out of the box. The stabilized video is cropped in a bit, as you might expect, and the original clip remains in your Photos library; there's no overwriting. Here's a side-by-side demo someone else made of the app's latest trick.

  So tired

    by ve3oat ( 884827 ) on Friday April 14, 2017 @09:14AM (#54233947)
    God, I am so tired of TV news programs that show jiggly, bouncy, shaky video clips from some "witness's" cell phone. These clips rarely contain any useful or even relevant information and whatever might have been learned from them is totally obscured by all the camera motion. And the TV producers think it is news! More often than not, I have been quite happy to wait until next morning to read all about the event, whatever it was, in the newspaper.

  Good start

    by Anonymous Coward

    Let me know when it can convert the video to landscape mode and then punch the person who recorded it.

  Stabilize

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'll be impressed when it stabilizes the middle east, and my meth lab

  • ffmpeg has had the vid.stab filter for several years. The only news here seems to be another cloud service.

  • I've used the stabilization feature a few times in the past 3-4 years. It works very well in my opinion.

    Surprised it took them so long to apply it to other services.

  • Looks like it is using parallax to determine the depth and the pixels at "infinity". Surprised it took this long to develop parallax based image stabilization.

    One possible bug: If a moving object approaches the camera at the same bearing, parts of it would be marked as "inifinity" and create weird effects.

    Parallax based depth determination is one of the reasons for birds striking aircraft. Aircraft might escape with minor damage or a major disaster, but the bird almost always dies! It is in its interest

  • The demo is interesting, but the results look bad to me. Cropped for sure, but also looks blurry and lots of parallax. I'd rather watch the original, but it is interesting.

