Google Is Working On a Tool For Managing Job Applicants

Google is quietly testing "Google Hire," a job applicant tracking system that appears to rival services like Greenhouse and Lever, Axios is reporting. From the report: The service lets employers post job listings, then accept and manage applications, according to job listing links spotted by Axios reader Colin Heilbut. So far, several tech companies seem to be using (or testing) Google Hire, including Medisas, Poynt, DramaFever, SingleHop, and CoreOS.
Granted google is orders of magnitude better
Scratching your own itch is a good start toward making good software. They have a fair shot - they do seem to hire an awful lot of people.
They have a fair shot - they do seem to hire an awful lot of people.
I was under the impression that hiring has slowed down in recent years. When I did a one-month stint in inventory in 2008, Google was hiring 300+ people per week and equipment came in on Monday to go out the door on Friday.
I've also seen many systems that "don't work" for my employment, fields that are required that I don't know (or have or are not applicable).
What about the jobs that never existed in the first place, there was no intention of ever filling them, there was no hiring manager involved, and the listings existed only to make HR look busy?
Those jobs are easy to spot. They typically have a requirement for five years of experience in an technology that came out six months earlier.
Google is innovating in this space by using a patented algorithm to guess the age of each applicant. Any applicant over 30 is immediately deleted.
The Microsoft hiring system I had first hand experience back in 2005. I was working on a six-week contract at Sony to test what would become the Reader [kickingthebitbucket.com]. Two weeks into the current assignment I started searching for my next contract. Five Microsoft recruiters contacted me and my resume floated for a month before I discovered that each of the hiring managers had hired their drinking buddy for the available position. Microsoft HR requires five applicants be interviewed before the beer drinking buddy can get hi
I can't wait to be instantly disqualified for a position by an unfeeling piece of software that I indirectly helped bring to the market!
