Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Experimenting Tabs Experience On File Explorer, Other Apps On Windows 10 (windowscentral.com) 43

Posted by msmash from the what's-next dept.
Microsoft has begun experimenting with browser tabbing experience on all apps in Windows 10, including File Explorer. From a report on WindowsCentral: According to sources familiar with the matter, Microsoft is currently experimenting internally with a new feature called "Tabbed Shell", which brings the familiar browser tabbing module to all app windows in Windows 10, including the File Explorer. Per our sources, Tabbed Shell is a feature being worked on at an OS level, and doesn't require work from app developers to take advantage of it. By default, Tabbed Shell works with any app window, whether it be Photoshop, File Explorer, or Microsoft Word. Any UWP, Win32 or Centennial app will work. Much like in Edge, you'll find a tabbed interface at the top of a window where you can switch between instances of the same app.

  • This is something I need at work. Can't install a third-party app that does this since the workstations are locked down tighter than a virgin nerd's ass.
  • Don't Linux distros already have tabs in their file explorers? Ah, but of course, Windows users aren't likely to know that, so i guess it's something new to them.

    • I don't think I've seen a windows manager place all instances of an application in a single tabbed window. Tabbed file explorer sure...

    • Indeed. GNOME has had this for roughly two geologic eras now. Good to see that Windows has finally come up to 2002 UI standards. ;)

  • Split View (Score:3)

    by Jamu ( 852752 ) on Friday April 14, 2017 @01:35PM (#54235531)
    It's not like a split view would be useful for copy files from one location to another. Nope, we get tabs. Thanks Microsoft.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by creimer ( 824291 )

      You could always install Midnight Commander.

      https://midnight-commander.org/ [midnight-commander.org]
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Midnight_Commander [wikipedia.org]

    • That's easy enough for doing with two separate windows at any size you want. If you want them 50/50 full screen, drag each window to either side edge of the screen (Aero Snap [dummies.com] - stupid name, nice UI move).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      Explorer already has a split view. Has since 1995.
    • A split view is only necessary if you're dragging and dropping. For a tabbed view, all you have to do is copy (or cut for move) and paste. Click, ctrl-c (or ctrl-x), then ctrl-v in the other tab.

      I had been using QTTabBar to add tabs to file explorer windows (Clover 3 and TabExplorer are other options). Unfortunately it interferes with context menus, and I had to go back to a half dozen file explorer windows scattered all over the desktop. Native tab support would be most welcome.

      A split view shoul

  • Where's Mr. Luddite guy talking about tabs tabbing tabs? I'm disappointed that he couldn't pull the trigger quick enough.

    Tabs!

  • it's the 1990s all over again (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    microsoft says they are the world expert in user interfaces and yet they are always going back to square zero as if they don't have a clue

  • Excel (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Excel needs with tabs. Opening another instance of Excel so you can compare or flip between two spreadsheets is a monumental pain, and it's incomprehensible why Microsoft let it go on this long. Oh, and be able to detach a tab and have it become another window on its own. Because Excel, dammit.

