Microsoft Experimenting Tabs Experience On File Explorer, Other Apps On Windows 10 (windowscentral.com) 43
Microsoft has begun experimenting with browser tabbing experience on all apps in Windows 10, including File Explorer. From a report on WindowsCentral: According to sources familiar with the matter, Microsoft is currently experimenting internally with a new feature called "Tabbed Shell", which brings the familiar browser tabbing module to all app windows in Windows 10, including the File Explorer. Per our sources, Tabbed Shell is a feature being worked on at an OS level, and doesn't require work from app developers to take advantage of it. By default, Tabbed Shell works with any app window, whether it be Photoshop, File Explorer, or Microsoft Word. Any UWP, Win32 or Centennial app will work. Much like in Edge, you'll find a tabbed interface at the top of a window where you can switch between instances of the same app.
Need this backported for Windows 7... (Score:2)
Like Linux? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, IIRC pretty much every window manager has that on Linux. Including support for terminal windows.
Re: (Score:2)
Not exactly. If MS finds a feature in any other OS, their first consideration is whether they can implement it in a strange and/or overzealous way.
Re: (Score:2)
That explains Powershell
Re: (Score:2)
So if Linux has a feature, Windows can't?
Nobody said that Windows can't have a feature. GP's point was that Microsoft shouldn't get any accolades for implementing something that has been available, depending on configuration and DE, in Linux for over a decade. You don't get a blue ribbon for catching up to where the rest of the racers have already been for some time.
Also, Microsoft has a very very long way to go to catch up to the customization that GTK and KDE have had for decades. That hideous blinding white was one of the reasons I switched a
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft has done nothing first. But it's still nice for a large number of people whenever they catch up in some area.
But why use tabs for organization if you could have your window manager (i.e. Awesome, i3) handle the arrangement for you automatically instead?
Sure, it you like tiny windows. I prefer a real taskbar, effectively tabs for everything. All windows full screen, and one click to switch to any of them.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think I've seen a windows manager place all instances of an application in a single tabbed window. Tabbed file explorer sure...
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. GNOME has had this for roughly two geologic eras now. Good to see that Windows has finally come up to 2002 UI standards.
;)
Re: (Score:2)
Split View (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
You could always install Midnight Commander.
https://midnight-commander.org/ [midnight-commander.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Midnight_Commander [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Next you will be telling me I should install XTree Gold
I had a shareware clone of that program back in the day.
Re: (Score:2)
That's easy enough for doing with two separate windows at any size you want. If you want them 50/50 full screen, drag each window to either side edge of the screen (Aero Snap [dummies.com] - stupid name, nice UI move).
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I had been using QTTabBar to add tabs to file explorer windows (Clover 3 and TabExplorer are other options). Unfortunately it interferes with context menus, and I had to go back to a half dozen file explorer windows scattered all over the desktop. Native tab support would be most welcome.
A split view shoul
Re: (Score:3)
Don't you know, prepositions so 20th century. Nowdays our cars need washed and we experiment tabs experience.
Re: (Score:2)
I am one who welcomes our preposition-less overlords.
Tabs tabber tabbing tabs (Score:2)
Where's Mr. Luddite guy talking about tabs tabbing tabs? I'm disappointed that he couldn't pull the trigger quick enough.
Tabs!
Re: (Score:2)
it's the 1990s all over again (Score:1)
microsoft says they are the world expert in user interfaces and yet they are always going back to square zero as if they don't have a clue
Re: it's the 1990s all over again (Score:2, Funny)
Are they reinventing MDI?
Re: (Score:2)
just wait till you can enable invisible tabs for scripts.
Excel (Score:1)
Excel needs with tabs. Opening another instance of Excel so you can compare or flip between two spreadsheets is a monumental pain, and it's incomprehensible why Microsoft let it go on this long. Oh, and be able to detach a tab and have it become another window on its own. Because Excel, dammit.