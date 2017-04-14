Google Kills Off Octane JavaScript Benchmark Due To 'Diminishing Returns and Over-Optimization' (betanews.com) 9
Google has announced that its widely used Octane JavaScript benchmark is being retired, with Google saying that it's no longer a useful way for browser developers to determine how best to optimize their JavaScript engines. From a report: Google goes as far as saying that developers were essentially cheating the system. It says that compiler optimizations needed to achieve high benchmark scores have become common and, in the real world, these optimizations translate into only very small improvements in webpage performance. In fact, in some instances it was found that tactics used to boost benchmark performance actually had a detrimental effect on real-world performance. Developers exploited known bugs in Octane to achieve higher scores than were warranted, and Google believes the time has now come to retire the system completely.
Now if more benchmarks would take a bow... (Score:2)
Across the industry, benchmarks become a double edged sword when the industry embraces it too much and matures.
There are certain benchmarks that drive technology to make choices that can get them 2-3% wins compared to other things on the market, but that translates into real world performance that can be 50% slower in pretty much anything but the particular benchmark.
