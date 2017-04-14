Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Japan Businesses Technology

The Great Japan Potato-Chip Crisis: Panic Buying, $12 Bags (bloomberg.com) 42

Posted by msmash from the culture-news dept.
Demand for potato chips has surged in Japan this week, with products on offer for 6 times their retail price online after Japanese snack company Calbee halted the sale of some of its most popular chip brands. From a report: Calbee's pizza-flavored chips were going for about 1,250 yen ($12) on Yahoo Japan Corp.'s auction website Friday. One bag usually sells for less than 200 yen. Photos of near-empty shelves at their local supermarkets were trending on Twitter. The crunch came after Calbee warned on Monday that it will temporarily halt the sale of 15 types of potato chips due to a bad crop in Hokkaido, a key potato-producing region. The northern island was hit by a record number of typhoons last year. Calbee, which has a market value of 507.9 billion yen and is 20 percent-owned by PepsiCo Inc., has a 73 percent market share of potato chips. Potato chips are a big deal in Japan, a country also known for its senbei rice crackers and Pocky sticks. Calbee's potato-snack products were the most and second-most popular snacks in a TV Asahi poll of 10,000 people and 13 confectionery makers last year, and the subject of a primetime show that lasted more than two hours.

The Great Japan Potato-Chip Crisis: Panic Buying, $12 Bags More | Reply

The Great Japan Potato-Chip Crisis: Panic Buying, $12 Bags

Comments Filter:

  • The butter crisis in Norway... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by MindPrison ( 864299 ) on Friday April 14, 2017 @04:44PM (#54236541) Journal

    Reminds me of the butter crisis in Norway a few years ago, the neighboring country Sweden would have Swedes smuggle butter into Norway and actually sell these for as much as 1.000 NOK (roughly 116 USD) per half kilo. Don't believe it? Well - check out the sources: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] , http://gawker.com/5869463/norw... [gawker.com]

  • "The crunch came" --- ah, I see what you did there. :-)

  • As long as cheeto and dew trees are safe, we don't care.

  • I'm thinking a couple of containers of Idaho's finest russets are all that is necessary to keep Japan in the chips... Somebody call Idaho and start shipping...

    Better yet, call a couple of US based chip fryers and start running those fryers 24/7 until we bury them in chips....

    Seriously? People are paying $12/bag? Unless there are some *serious* tariffs on the importation of snack foods and potatoes, I detect a HUGE amount of profit is possible here. Surely somebody has started shipping these things to

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SEE ( 7681 )

      Well, you see, they could, if Japanese agricultural protectionism didn't get in the way. But it does and so they can't.

    • Japan has protective trade policies (i.e. no imports) on many food items it considers strategically vital. Potato is one of them.

      I agree with this for the most part, you don't wanna be at the mercy of your neighbors when fecal matter starts flying. Only the very shortsighted or stupid think all nations will get along singing kumbaya all the time. Ability to keep your population alive when international relations go south is pretty damn vital.

      • If you are at war with Idaho, and there is money to be made, someone else will ship you potatoes. Potatoes are hardly critical foodstuffs in Japan. Japan has protectionism for monetary reasons only, like many Asian countries.

        • Sure, potato is hardly critical foodstuffs in Japan *now* when things are going swimmingly. But envision another WW2 type scenario. You are blockaded by US (or some other) navy, whole sections of the country is devastated by aerial bombardment and rice production has gone to shit. You need any and all foods you can get your hands on to keep your people alive. Potato is one of those foods that for small amount of land and other resources, you get quite a lot of calories, is easy to grow on your poor island s

    • The US Armed Forces are already on it! They have announced that they are going to drop their newest invention on Japan: The MOABOC - The Mother Of All Bags of Chips!

      A military spokesman is quoted as saying, "It's the right-sized bag, for the right-sized job."

      Out of consideration of civilians, gallons of sweep-syrupy soda will also be dropped.

      . . . and some weed to give them the munchies, in case they need help getting started on the chips . . .

  • Why the hell would anybody want pizza flavored potato chips, let alone pay money for them? Silly people!

Slashdot Top Deals

Thufir's a Harkonnen now.

Close