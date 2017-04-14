The Great Japan Potato-Chip Crisis: Panic Buying, $12 Bags (bloomberg.com) 42
Demand for potato chips has surged in Japan this week, with products on offer for 6 times their retail price online after Japanese snack company Calbee halted the sale of some of its most popular chip brands. From a report: Calbee's pizza-flavored chips were going for about 1,250 yen ($12) on Yahoo Japan Corp.'s auction website Friday. One bag usually sells for less than 200 yen. Photos of near-empty shelves at their local supermarkets were trending on Twitter. The crunch came after Calbee warned on Monday that it will temporarily halt the sale of 15 types of potato chips due to a bad crop in Hokkaido, a key potato-producing region. The northern island was hit by a record number of typhoons last year. Calbee, which has a market value of 507.9 billion yen and is 20 percent-owned by PepsiCo Inc., has a 73 percent market share of potato chips. Potato chips are a big deal in Japan, a country also known for its senbei rice crackers and Pocky sticks. Calbee's potato-snack products were the most and second-most popular snacks in a TV Asahi poll of 10,000 people and 13 confectionery makers last year, and the subject of a primetime show that lasted more than two hours.
Re: (Score:1)
Little Kim Un.... Is that you playing on one of the 21 computers you have?
The butter crisis in Norway... (Score:4, Interesting)
Reminds me of the butter crisis in Norway a few years ago, the neighboring country Sweden would have Swedes smuggle butter into Norway and actually sell these for as much as 1.000 NOK (roughly 116 USD) per half kilo. Don't believe it? Well - check out the sources: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] , http://gawker.com/5869463/norw... [gawker.com]
Reminds me of the great Sriracha shortage of 2013 (Score:2)
Ah, those were the days. Barely lived through that one. =)
The story here, for those fortunate enough to have missed it. [go.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I'm just asking.... Are you SURE it's just the X-Pat Americans who are buying chips in Japan?
By the Way... Little Kim Un? Is that you?
Re: (Score:1)
Kim Il Sung invented the potato chip while leading guerilla war units to fight the Japanese occupiers.
Amazingly, it turns out it was a genius long term plan to bring the morale of imperialist and puppet forces down.
Re: (Score:2)
You've gone below this level, often...
World War 1 AND World war 2 both started in and where fought at least partially in Europe.... And that's just the highlights since the 19th Century... Welcome to the gutter with the rest of the "civilized" world.
I rest my case...
Re: (Score:2, Offtopic)
World War 1 AND World war 2 both started in and where fought at least partially in Europe.... And that's just the highlights since the 19th Century... Welcome to the gutter with the rest of the "civilized" world.
Don't be fooled by labels - WWI and WW2 are just labels put on times. As the European colonial empires began to fade in the early twentieth century, they wished to re-exert their influence in the world and began a sequence of events that led into what was called WWI, and that sequence has not drawn
Re: (Score:1)
and the Asian market across the street from me has no potato chips. Also, the Safeway a couple of blocks from me doesn't either. Seems like the problem is spreading.
I live in Sweden and bought chips two(?) days ago but ate the last of it today.
So it seem to have spread here too since I'm all out of chips.
Now you may consider this false news because who doesn't eat up all of the content in the bag in one go? Sounds false right?
Well. I also bought one bar of dark chocolate and two with darkish chocolate and mint-crisps and five bags of licorice of which four was "salt" as we call it and "EWW! Why would you eat that?!" as Americans would likely call it.
So yeah.. I didn't
Re: (Score:2)
Nerd relevant? WTAF?
When the price of foreign currencies spikes like that, for people holding USD, they're sure going to wish they were holding cryptocurrencies.
TFTFY.
OK, I tried.
"The crunch came" (Score:1)
"The crunch came" --- ah, I see what you did there.
:-)
Not nerd news (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
https://consumerist.com/2017/0... [consumerist.com]
Re: (Score:2)
But, they are also saying pocky's might be impacted. That's a real problem!
Way to go Idaho! (Score:2)
I'm thinking a couple of containers of Idaho's finest russets are all that is necessary to keep Japan in the chips... Somebody call Idaho and start shipping...
Better yet, call a couple of US based chip fryers and start running those fryers 24/7 until we bury them in chips....
Seriously? People are paying $12/bag? Unless there are some *serious* tariffs on the importation of snack foods and potatoes, I detect a HUGE amount of profit is possible here. Surely somebody has started shipping these things to
Re: (Score:2)
Well, you see, they could, if Japanese agricultural protectionism didn't get in the way. But it does and so they can't.
Re: (Score:2)
Japan has protective trade policies (i.e. no imports) on many food items it considers strategically vital. Potato is one of them.
I agree with this for the most part, you don't wanna be at the mercy of your neighbors when fecal matter starts flying. Only the very shortsighted or stupid think all nations will get along singing kumbaya all the time. Ability to keep your population alive when international relations go south is pretty damn vital.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, potato is hardly critical foodstuffs in Japan *now* when things are going swimmingly. But envision another WW2 type scenario. You are blockaded by US (or some other) navy, whole sections of the country is devastated by aerial bombardment and rice production has gone to shit. You need any and all foods you can get your hands on to keep your people alive. Potato is one of those foods that for small amount of land and other resources, you get quite a lot of calories, is easy to grow on your poor island s
Re: (Score:1)
The US Armed Forces are already on it! They have announced that they are going to drop their newest invention on Japan: The MOABOC - The Mother Of All Bags of Chips!
A military spokesman is quoted as saying, "It's the right-sized bag, for the right-sized job."
Out of consideration of civilians, gallons of sweep-syrupy soda will also be dropped.
. . . and some weed to give them the munchies, in case they need help getting started on the chips . . .
SIlly people (Score:2)