Tiny Changes Can Cause An AI To Fail

Luthair writes: According to the BBC there is growing concern in the machine learning community that as their algorithms are deployed in the real world they can be easily confused by knowledgeable attackers. These algorithms don't process information in the same way humans do, a small sticker placed strategically on a sign could render it invisible to a self driving car.
The article points out that a sticker on a stop sign "is enough for the car to 'see' the stop sign as something completely different from a stop sign," while researchers have created an online collection of images which currently fool AI systems. "In one project, published in October, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University built a pair of glasses that can subtly mislead a facial recognition system -- making the computer confuse actress Reese Witherspoon for Russell Crowe."
One computer academic says that unlike a spam-blocker, "if you're relying on the vision system in a self-driving car to know where to go and not crash into anything, then the stakes are much higher," adding ominously that "The only way to completely avoid this is to have a perfect model that is right all the time." Although on the plus side, "If you're some political dissident inside a repressive regime and you want to be able to conduct activities without being targeted, being able to avoid automated surveillance techniques based on machine learning would be a positive use."
But they can only learn if humans tech them a broad range of adulterated traffic signs.
First the AI needs to recognize it made a mistake. Humans can't recognize they made a mistake unless another human tells them or there is a failure they are already trained to recognize. How does an AI driven car recognize it just blew through a stop sign unless a human on board tells them or some other indication, like crashing into another car?
I think increased processing power will help with bringing in related processing. Not just looking for major things like a recognized stop sign or traffic light,
"Weak" AI (and that is what we are talking about here) cannot "learn from mistakes". That skill is reserved for actual intelligence and "strong" AI. Strong AI has the little problem that it does not exist as it is currently completely unknown how it could be created, despite about half a century of intense research.
Strong AI has the little problem that it does not exist as it is currently completely unknown how it could be created, despite about half a century of intense research
There are different types of mistakes and misrecognising an image doesn't precisely belong to the easily-solvable group. I guess that people working on this learning-from-mistakes side is only targeting pretty simple situations; for example, after analysing the outputs for some time, automatically realising that certain input parameter is wrong and correcting it. The more complex errors (hopefully found before it is too late!) have to be fixed manually.
One computer academic says that unlike a spam-blocker, "if you're relying on the vision system in a self-driving car to know where to go and not crash into anything, then the stakes are much higher," adding ominously that "The only way to completely avoid this is to have a perfect model that is right all the time."
Fine, but you only need a great model that's right more often than humans.
Fine, but you only need a great model that's right more often than humans.
I don't know that I've ever heard of a human driver who ran a stop sign thinking it was a banana.
I have no idea what type of fruit some drivers think the signs are, but I see human drivers running stop signs every day.
Well, once after 4 20 hour days at work I stopped at a stop sign instinctly and waited for several minutes for it to turn green so I could proceed. My subconscious mind has indeed identified it as a place I had to stop and I did, but entered a different subroutine- the one for traffic lights. My tired consciousnes mind needed a couple of minutes to recognize the discrepancy
That is nonsense. AIs have never surpassed human performance (of course, you always need to compare to a human expert) and there is no rational reason to expect that they ever will. Incidentally, said "great" model is currently completely out of reach, even for relatively simple things like driving a car (which almost all humans can learn to do, i.e. it does not require much). The best we will get is a model that solves a lot of standard situations from a catalog and appeals to human help in the rest. That
AIs have never surpassed human performance (of course, you always need to compare to a human expert)
You must not have heard about AlphaGo.
So THAT explains why everyone in Metropolis was blind to the fact that Clark Kent was really Superman. They were all AIs! Put glasses on and they have no clue how to classify the face.
It also explains why they had great difficulty classifying flying objects: Is it a bird? (p=0.13) Is it a plane? (p=0.32) No, it's Superman! (p=0.96)
The thing is that many people will actually become obsolete, if not quite so soon. The problem is that while technically they are intelligent people, they do not really use their intelligence, and that makes their jobs accessible to automation. Of course, those that actually do use their intelligence will not get replaced successfully anytime soon and quite possible not ever. The thing the public does not understand is that at this time we have absolutely no idea how intelligence is created. There is not ev
And we have even less of an idea what consciousness is. According to the current scientific state-of-the-art, there is no physical mechanism for consciousness, yet it clearly exists. Of course, said AI fanatics will say nonsense like
...
If you have no idea what it is, how would you know that it is nonsense ?
there is no physical mechanism for consciousness
If there's no physical mechanism, how/why did it evolve ?
Does he really think there won't be 100,000 First World jackasses defacing stop signs for the lulz and religious terrorists hoping that defaced stop signs will cause school buses to crash into synagogues and girls' schools for every 1 political dissident fighting the good fight against repressive regimes?
Weak AI is characterized by not being intelligent. It is merely statistical classification, algorithmic planning and things like that. It has the advantage that (unlike "strong" AI) it is actually available. But it has the disadvantage that is has zero understanding of what it is doing. As strong AI is not even on the distant horizon, in fact it is unclear whether it is possible to create it at all (despite what a lot of morons that have never understood current research in the field or have not even looked
A lot of human image processing is also "weak", just a bit more advanced. When you're driving, and you see a stop sign, you don't really think about it, or "understand" in a deeper sense. You just automatically stop.
Most people will surely not stop after a few trips and will instead learn that that one specific instruction is false. That part we do not teach our AIs which makes them weak. The AI will fall for the prank every time
Correct, but that's because we haven't put a lot of effort in the AI to learn from its mistakes. That would probably required a different design of the network, with feedback, instead of simple layering from image pixels to classification output.
Dunno about you, but this is not how my mind works. I honor or ignore stop signs depending on the present conditions (e.g. empty roads at night, etc). How's that weak?
The recognition of the stop sign is weak. You don't go: "hey, that's a red octagonal sign with the word "STOP" in it, I think that's a stop sign", you just automatically recognize is. In your case, the recognition is then tied to a more complex decision mechanism.
so if you see a stop sign next to a green traffic light, you automatically stop?
No, the green light automatically overrules the stop sign. It's just a more complicated pattern.
Of course, as the situation becomes more complicated, for instance, a fallen tree is blocking the road, then you become aware of the situation, and start thinking about what happened, and making a plan on how to proceed.
These are trainable appliances, not intelligences. They don't have the adaptability and recovery from mistakes of human or (in the case of statistical, sub-symbolic etc.) any explanatory power.
There is this statement in the linked work by Nguyen et al: "Our paper was identified as the 63rd most talked about scientific paper worldwide in 2015 (source: alt metrics). It was also selected for Oral presentation at CVPR (3% acceptance rate) and received a Community Top Paper award. ".
Results about the paper metric seem to have been automatically generated by some AI software. I wonder if they fooled this as well...
"The only way to completely avoid this is to have a perfect model that is right all the time."
Far from true. Many pathological interpretation will solve themselves as the camera moves.
For instance, a pedestrian could blend into the pole behind. Half a second later, the perspective has changed and the pole is behind something else.
So the "tiny change" must hold true as the camera moves, or it won't cause failure.
The problem with this kind of "AI" (it's not, but let's not go there) is that there's no understanding of what it's actually doing. We're creating tools, "training" them, and then we have no idea what it's basing decisions on past that point.
As such, outside of toys, they aren't that useful and SHOULDN'T BE used for things like self-driving cars. You can never imagine them passing, say, aviation verification because you have literally no idea what it will do.
And it's because of that very problem that they
I have a social site that uses several Cognitive AIs from the big three (Amazon, Google, Microsoft) to analyze images that users upload.
The false categorizations from these AIs are often baffling to the human eye. Like WTF can't you tell that is a human face partially obscured by a ball cap? Nope.
It seems that the way humans perceive images is to compare what our eyes tell us to internal 3D models we carry around of the real world - ie actual intelligence of what we are seeing. The AIs are blindly catego
I've been saying it before and I'll say it again.
And you'll presumably keep saying it until it suddenly isn't true, when you'll have to stop.
It doesn't matter much if auto-cars do get in accidents as long as they get in fewer accidents than humans do, as a result of the scenarios you've outlined and more. One day they will be smart enough to consider that a child might appear when a ball does, but for now they can just stop or slow down when they see the ball (which is an obstruction in the road).
They used to think computers would never beat humans at che