Cadillac's Hands-Free Driving Option Also Nags Inattentive Drivers (theverge.com) 5
Using LIDAR sensors, Cadillac mapped 160,000 miles of U.S. highways "within five centimeters of accuracy" to give its hands-free-on-the-highway cars the ability to better anticipate the roads ahead -- and to know when a human driver should take over. An anonymous reader writes: "The car can see farther than the sensors on the car with the map..." says the chief engineer for Cadillac's new "Super Cruise" hands-free driving option for highways, "so if we have a sharp curve, we can anticipate that." The system also gives Cadillac's vehicles a safety check not available to Tesla, which can't stop drivers from using Tesla's semi-autonomous Autopilot even when they're not on a highway. "We know where the car is because of the LIDAR map and the other data in the car," says a product communications manager at Cadillac. "Therefore we have the ability to geofence it."
In addition, The Verge reports that if drivers look away for more than 30 seconds, "the car will know thanks to an infrared camera attached to the top of the steering column. Eyes closed? The car will know and start a sequence of alerts to get the driver's focus back on the road. It can even see through UV-blocking sunglasses." While the camera doesn't record or store data, it will flash a strip of red LED lights embedded in the top of the steering wheel "if the driver is caught not paying attention."
Cadillac plans to create and transmit an updated map every year, and will also regularly update its map by "constantly" checking the database from the Transportation Department, and deploying own trucks to draw new maps of construction areas.
Mega Accident Waiting to Happen (Score:3)
I'm waiting for the day these half assed self driving car systems cause a massive accident and some politician responds with some poor knee jerk "ban 'em" response. It's only a matter of time.
A self driving car system where I have to pay attention while doing nothing is the worst aspect of these features.
Re: (Score:2)
Me, I'm waiting for the nanny-supervised driving system.
My car already won't show me my texts unless I'm at 0 mph. It's only a matter of time before my car figures out that I drive like a douche and forces me to pull over and calls a taxi for me.