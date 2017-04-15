Should Burger King Be Prosecuted For Their Google Home-Triggering Ads? (washingtonpost.com) 148
Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein thinks Burger King should be prosecuted for successfully running an alternate version of its advertisement to trigger Google Home devices again Wednesday: Someone -- or more likely a bunch of someones -- at Burger King and their advertising agency need to be arrested, tried, and spend some time in shackles and prison cells. They've likely been violating state and federal cybercrime laws with their obnoxious ad campaign... For example, the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act broadly prohibits anyone from accessing a computer without authorization... Burger King has instantly become the 'poster child' for mass, criminal abuse of these devices... It was a direct and voluntary violation of law.
Apparently Burger King made a slight change to the article and resubmitted it.
You're looking at this the wrong way - you should see this as an opportunity. When you see an obvious dupe on Slashdot, your first response should be to submit a new, slightly tweaked version of the item.
If we all work together, we can make it so Slashdot's front page is full of eight or nine copies of the same story!
Let's face it. From a marketing perspective, this is a huge success for BK. A relatively small number people were *actually* negatively affected, and I'd bet very few regular BK customers will actually STOP going there as a result. But for a single commercial, a huge number of people are now talking about BK and Whoppers. Even better, some people shift blame to Google for the insecurity of those voice interfaces. It's highly unlikely and negative legal consequences will come from this either.
Whichever sociopathic marketing asshole came up with this ploy is probably getting a big raise this year.
A fitting response would be for Google to make sure that all OK Google + whopper requests forward on to results that BK dislikes: In-n-out, 5guys, Wendy's, etc. Tell everyone how BK always comes up short compared to their more palatable peers.
It would be funny, but then you're just playing BK's marketing game. There would be headlines AGAIN about Google doing that, which is just giving them more publicity. How many marketing campaigns end up with several Slashdot headlines (along with plenty of other big-name media outlets)?
The worst thing that could have happened to BK is that this story was ignored. They way they figure it, the longer they can keep this in the news, the more successful their marketing campaign is.
Companies prove every year that bad publicity is bad.
Target is about to go under from bad publicity on the right.
A whole State is losing billions of dollars from bad publicity on the left, though that should go back to normal now.
It doesn't even matter who is mad, when people get pissed at your company, and your company relies on sales of cheap shit to the masses, or tourism, it hurts.
What confused people in the past was cases where companies got what was actually good publicity, but society had some traditional reason to think it was bad.
Yeah, well that is OK the first time around, a big ole tee hee whoopsee but the silly fuckers went back for seconds, after they knew the outcome and Google's attempt to block it. So from neat advertising trick to multi-million dollar fine, value of the ad space stolen, serious money and Google will demostrate it is serious about security and junk food is shit food, as such junk food companies are shit food companies, so no empathy for those fuckers. Google makes a bunch of money and a junk food company get
Google will demostrate it is serious about security
Snerk. Sorry, but voice interfaces are a MASSIVE security hole (think tape recorder). There's really no way to completely secure the damn things. You could prevent this attack, but there's lots more where that came from.
As long as Google thinks people want them (and, from the fact that people buy the things, I have to say it looks that way), Google will keep making them. The only way to clean up the mess is to point out the flaws to the point that people don't WANT an always-on voice command system.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Should be trivial: fingerprint the question, if X searches are the same within a certain time limit then ignore it and add the fingerprint to a persistent database of phrases to ignore.
Support BK! (Score:1)
I'm going to side with BK on this one. Nice troll of google. Again! With BK you can get a product that will feed you. With google you *are* the product. Not sure which product is the fattiest or greasiest of the two but there you have it.
Same thing here. Stupid interface is just asking for trouble. But this does kind of remind me of the Captain Crunch episode.
With google you *are* the product.
No, with google you're the service, they don't sell your data they only sell targeted ads.
If you're going to pretend to care, at least pretend to know wtf is going on.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Burger King did WHAT??! (Score:5, Funny)
I've never heard of such a brutal and shocking injustice that I cared so little about!
Give it to me straight... who does this affect - 4 or 5 people tops?
You're missing the point. If Burger King legitimizes triggering digital assistants, then everybody can do it.Every ad is going to tell your devices to take you somewhere. The reputable giant global corporations will just do harmless things like send you a coupon or take you to their website. But imagine being on the wrong side of the internet, and suddenly an add pops up which commands "OK Google, show me some biracial gay midget porn!". Which is now on your official search history, easily viewable by the g
Re:Burger King did WHAT??! (Score:5, Informative)
Just as it should be. BK isn't "legitimizing triggering digital assistants", they are exposing serious flaws in poorly thought out technology. BK is not to be blamed but thanked; the people who would allow themselves to be exposed to such triggering and the companies that makes the shoddy products are the problem.
Re: (Score:3)
the people who would allow themselves to be exposed to such triggering and the companies that makes the shoddy products are the problem.
Its not even the original failure to create a secure system that is the most damning (although that is a cardinal sin in and of itself). It's the fact that Google crafted a "fix" that was so remarkably easy to exploit a second time that it showed just how little Google actually gives a shit about their customers data security.
I still use Google for search because the alternative is Microsoft or Yahoo, but every day they make me inch closer to something else, anything else.
Duckduckgo.com is actually becoming a hell of a thing.
Re: (Score:3)
If Burger King legitimizes triggering digital assistants, then everybody can do it
Everyone CAN do it. Laws don't stop criminals, so claiming that BK opened some pandoras box is just plain ignorant. The box was opened when Google (and Amazon and presumably many other wannabes) created these products without even the rudiments of a secure design. These products are defective by design, and its just lucky that it was brought to light in an innocuous way instead of some criminal or other making off with millions by way of a less harmless approach.
It's a good thing it happened. (Score:2)
No, this is a good thing. The security hole is, and has always been, that the devices only recognize selected trigger words. This hole is due to poor design choices of the manufacturers, and they must step up to the plate to fix it or become liable for any and all consequences.
My GPS in my car has a 100% programmable verbal trigger (I have used "yo, bitch" in the past... so as you can see, quite programmable).
Give it to me straight... who does this affect - 4 or 5 people tops?
No, this is a new attack on freedom of speech, so it affects everyone.
Lauren seriously needs to get a grip on reality if he thinks that jail time and shackles are appropriate punishments for a burger ad that triggers Google's spy equipment. There are real injustices in the world that are worthy of indignation, but Lauren's hyperbolic outrage over trivial first-world-problems (for those dumb enough to buy a Google Big Brother microphone to put in their homes and listen to their every conversation) is just plain silly.
I don't know who this @sshat authoritarian mental midge Lauren Weinsten is, other than possessing the prestigious title of "Slashdot reader", but BK should be given an award for their public service. I'm a Slashdot reader, too, Lauren, although I'm not proud to admit it.
Why cant Google just reply with a MacDonalds plug? (Score:4, Funny)
I mean, as long as we are all being dicks, why not have the bigger dick?
Re: (Score:3)
Or why not remove Burger King from their search engine? A milder version would be pushing up a warning page when searching for Burger King or any of their trademarks...
Re: (Score:2)
Some people think all publicity is good publicity (Score:3)
...huge exposure like this makes increases brand awareness...
Whether an increased brand awareness is good or bad is really determined by the quality of that brand awareness. iow, how is this increased awareness of the Burger King brand helping them? Is the mocking helping? How does the mocking bring more people into their stores.
Is there another message that Burger King could attempt to deliver that would do far better for the Burger King franchise owners?
Re: (Score:2)
Arrest the writers of Mr Robot. (Score:1)
That fbi woman was using the phrase "Alexa" on tv, for the purpose of triggering an Amazon echo.
"Hey Alexa..." (Score:2)
"Order me a widget..."
You just know someone is going to try it. Put out a tv or radio ad, that tells every Echo out there to order a particular item, or at the very least, add it to a shopping cart.
http://www.theverge.com/2017/1... [theverge.com]
"One recent instance occurred in Dallas, Texas earlier this week, when a six-year-old asked her family’s new Amazon Echo “can you play dollhouse with me and get me a dollhouse?” The device readily complied, ordering a KidKraft Sparkle mansion dollhouse,"
"The story could have stopped there, had it not ended up on a local morning show on San Diego's CW6 News. At the end of the story, Anchor Jim Patton remarked: "I love the little girl, saying 'Alexa ordered me a dollhouse.'"
Media trolls (Score:2)
Somebody's full of crap. In order to complete an order this way, after getting the Echo to understand what you want and confirming it verbally, you still need the 4-digit confirmation PIN number. That's a 1-in-10000 chance of getting right. If the parents let the kid hear the PIN number, that's on them. Not Amazon.
It's just the news media trolling you, hyperventilating about a non-problem. Again. Still. As they will continue to do tomorrow, because you let them.
And again, this would be the parents fault. Not Amazon's. You press "order" without knowing WTF in is in your shopping cart -- it's right there in front of your face -- you're an idiot.
Always listening, always spying (Score:2)
The people who designed these systems knew full well in an environment with widespread adoption there would be a wide range of incentives to intentionally exploit this using unauthenticated local and broadcast communications. This is only the beginning.
I hope all those upset about burger king "hacking" their devices continue to enjoy their Surveillance Marketed As Revolutionary Technology devices.
Actually I bet it was written showed up j. Testing. I completely believe that they missed this type of error,
For the simple fact the would have texted radio and other audio but not third parties saying such things.
Never ascribe to malice when shear stupidity covers it. Of course it is why I don't use voice controls they have zero ability to identify people. Pure audio doesn't work as you need to identify users and audio identification is problematic even among people let alone visual.
How long before BK gets blacklisted (Score:2)
Google should tweak the reply (Score:2)
Burger King Ad: "Okay Google: what is the whopper burger",
Google Home: "The whooper burger is one of the leading causes of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases in the United States."
A response that is objectively true, and not in Burger Kings interest.
On topic, this is actually illegal, but the severity is similar to that of an elementary school kid who installs scripts displaying a funny gif on the teachers computer.
Hey Publicity (Score:3)
Dara Schopp, BK regards the ad as a success, as it has increased the brand's 'social conversation' on Twitter by some 300%," though he's not a fan of "reaching through your TV speakers and directly messing with your digital devices. You may wish to consider alternate vendors for your burger needs."
All publicity is good publicity. Thus the thugs at United Airlines have just completed the most sucessful and money making PR campaign ever.
Next on Burger Kings agenda - Murdering a reandom customer. Strangle that fucker in th efront of the store. That oughta get their Twitter feed, the undeniable measure of success, to go up by a million percent or so.
the king will not last 1 day in gen pop! (Score:2)
the king will not last 1 day in gen pop!
No Siri, or Echo attack? (Score:3)
is BK just trolling for the biggest fish, or is there something more?
YES! (Score:2)
In fact they should be put up for the death penalty and deported. in that order.
Dear god, because it triggers a piece of toy tech the stupid people get all "PUNISH THEM!"
Honestly, my fellow Americans all have turned into Low IQ whiney babies.
It's not that it triggered it, it's that they went around something that was obviously meant to stop them from triggering it. It's like someone putting up a no trespassing sign but the trespassers come and trespass again. That shit will get you six months and a $5000 fine.
It's not that it triggered it, it's that they went around something that was obviously meant to stop them from triggering it.
No, thats not what happened.
You are confusing Googles targeted fingerprint "solution" with an attempt by Google to prevent advertisers from doing this, and you are confused in this way because you suck the Google cock and wont take a moment to think that maybe, just fucking maybe, that Google was at fault, is at fault, and will continue to be at fault so long as bullshit "fixes" are considered a "solution."
Dump the law that covers this prank (Score:2)
Where I come from, laws that put people in prison for these sorts of pranks is known as Nanny-Statism. Such laws keep growing and festering.
Eventually a popular uprising occurs and a nut-job is voted in to power
People versus corporations (Score:3)
Kevin Mitnick spent 5 years in jail https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] and Aaron Swartz was prosecuted/persecuted to the point that he committed suicide https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Meanwhile, Sony pulls off their rootkit exploit https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] and now Burger King with "OK, Google", and nobody goes to prison. The takeaway lesson for cybercriminals... don't do anything as an individual; instead, incorporate as a multinational, and have the corporation do the dirty work, without risk of anyone going to jail.
In all honesty, the most effective thing would probably be to fine the company a significant amount of cash, because that will hit the shareholders in the wallets.
Complete and total overreaction (Score:1)
Seriously? You people are the reason nobody can get along anymore.
wtf? (Score:2)
How much you want to bet she's on Google's payroll?
Without authorization? (Score:2)
Yes... because so many people were directly impacted with this advertising stunt?
Real monetary loss via a television-home automation transaction:
http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/05/health/amazon-alexa-dollhouse-trnd/index.html
http://www.cw6sandiego.com/news-anchor-sets-off-alexa-devices-around-san-diego-ordering-unwanted-dollhouses/
Federal cybercrime laws? You think our nation should spend time on this.. and not *real* cybercrime that directly impacts the wallet of U.S. citizens? This is incredibly laughable..
I may be in the minority but I am GLAD that BK did this. The just showed how inherently insecure and stupid this always listening devices are.
I also don't believe that they have done anything wrong
... they simple are putting words out there if there is a devices that responds to that, intention or not, it is not their fault.
Should Burger King Be Prosecuted For Their Google (Score:2)
Hey, is there anybody out there as old as me, that remembers the Bill Gates' intro to voice controlled computing - - - when someone in the audience yelled out "Format see colon return" - and the computer did it - - - rofl.
I never did find out what happened to the poor fool that scuppered BG's prime time demo.
Just wait until someone figures out how to diddle the phones to switch to 'speaker-phone', and then proceed to totally trash the house's voice control network ! ! !
cheers . . .
Lauren Weinstein is a Retard (Score:2)
Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein thinks Burger King should be prosecuted for successfully running an alternate version of its advertisement to trigger Google Home devices again Wednesday:
Lauren Weinstein is a retard. Good to know.
Yes, not that it will ever happen. (Score:2)
I think that the CEO of Burger King, since he's paid so much to be the standard bearer for that corporation, should take full responsibility when they fuck up.
It won't happen, of course; laws only exist to punish little people.
If this were a person and not a multinational (Score:2)
corporation, they'd have been arrested, and would currently be awaiting trial in jail with an outrageous bail set.
So fuck Mitt Romney, corporations are not people, they're clearly better than that.