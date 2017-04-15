Should Burger King Be Prosecuted For Their Google Home-Triggering Ads? (washingtonpost.com) 57
Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein thinks Burger King should be prosecuted for successfully running an alternate version of its advertisement to trigger Google Home devices again Wednesday: Someone -- or more likely a bunch of someones -- at Burger King and their advertising agency need to be arrested, tried, and spend some time in shackles and prison cells. They've likely been violating state and federal cybercrime laws with their obnoxious ad campaign... For example, the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act broadly prohibits anyone from accessing a computer without authorization... Burger King has instantly become the 'poster child' for mass, criminal abuse of these devices... It was a direct and voluntary violation of law.
Apparently Burger King made a slight change to the article and resubmitted it.
I don't really care as long as I keep getting those sheets of coupons.
Re:/. won't either (Score:4, Interesting)
You're looking at this the wrong way - you should see this as an opportunity. When you see an obvious dupe on Slashdot, your first response should be to submit a new, slightly tweaked version of the item.
If we all work together, we can make it so Slashdot's front page is full of eight or nine copies of the same story!
Re:/. won't either (Score:5, Insightful)
Let's face it. From a marketing perspective, this is a huge success for BK. A relatively small number people were *actually* negatively affected, and I'd bet very few regular BK customers will actually STOP going there as a result. But for a single commercial, a huge number of people are now talking about BK and Whoppers. Even better, some people shift blame to Google for the insecurity of those voice interfaces. It's highly unlikely and negative legal consequences will come from this either.
Whichever sociopathic marketing asshole came up with this ploy is probably getting a big raise this year.
Should be trivial: fingerprint the question, if X searches are the same within a certain time limit then ignore it and add the fingerprint to a persistent database of phrases to ignore.
I'm going to side with BK on this one. Nice troll of google. Again! With BK you can get a product that will feed you. With google you *are* the product. Not sure which product is the fattiest or greasiest of the two but there you have it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Burger King did WHAT??! (Score:3)
I've never heard of such a brutal and shocking injustice that I cared so little about!
Give it to me straight... who does this affect - 4 or 5 people tops?
You're missing the point. If Burger King legitimizes triggering digital assistants, then everybody can do it.Every ad is going to tell your devices to take you somewhere. The reputable giant global corporations will just do harmless things like send you a coupon or take you to their website. But imagine being on the wrong side of the internet, and suddenly an add pops up which commands "OK Google, show me some biracial gay midget porn!". Which is now on your official search history, easily viewable by the g
Just as it should be. BK isn't "legitimizing triggering digital assistants", they are exposing serious flaws in poorly thought out technology. BK is not to be blamed but thanked; the people who would allow themselves to be exposed to such triggering and the companies that makes the shoddy products are the problem.
Give it to me straight... who does this affect - 4 or 5 people tops?
No, this is a new attack on freedom of speech, so it affects everyone.
Lauren seriously needs to get a grip on reality if he thinks that jail time and shackles are appropriate punishments for a burger ad that triggers Google's spy equipment. There are real injustices in the world that are worthy of indignation, but Lauren's hyperbolic outrage over trivial first-world-problems (for those dumb enough to buy a Google Big Brother microphone to put in their homes and listen to their every conversation) is just plain silly.
I don't know who this @sshat authoritarian mental midge Lauren Weinsten is, other than possessing the prestigious title of "Slashdot reader", but BK should be given an award for their public service. I'm a Slashdot reader, too, Lauren, although I'm not proud to admit it.
I mean, as long as we are all being dicks, why not have the bigger dick?
Or why not remove Burger King from their search engine? A milder version would be pushing up a warning page when searching for Burger King or any of their trademarks...
Some people think all publicity is good publicity (Score:3)
That fbi woman was using the phrase "Alexa" on tv, for the purpose of triggering an Amazon echo.
"Order me a widget..."
You just know someone is going to try it. Put out a tv or radio ad, that tells every Echo out there to order a particular item, or at the very least, add it to a shopping cart.
http://www.theverge.com/2017/1... [theverge.com]
"One recent instance occurred in Dallas, Texas earlier this week, when a six-year-old asked her family’s new Amazon Echo “can you play dollhouse with me and get me a dollhouse?” The device readily complied, ordering a KidKraft Sparkle mansion dollhouse,"
"The story could have stopped there, had it not ended up on a local morning show on San Diego’s CW6 News. At the end of the story, Anchor Jim Patton remarked: “I l
Always listening, always spying (Score:2)
The people who designed these systems knew full well in an environment with widespread adoption there would be a wide range of incentives to intentionally exploit this using unauthenticated local and broadcast communications. This is only the beginning.
I hope all those upset about burger king "hacking" their devices continue to enjoy their Surveillance Marketed As Revolutionary Technology devices.
Dara Schopp, BK regards the ad as a success, as it has increased the brand's 'social conversation' on Twitter by some 300%," though he's not a fan of "reaching through your TV speakers and directly messing with your digital devices. You may wish to consider alternate vendors for your burger needs."
