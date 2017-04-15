Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Advertising Businesses Google

Should Burger King Be Prosecuted For Their Google Home-Triggering Ads?

Posted by EditorDavid from the firewalls-versus-Whoppers dept.
Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein thinks Burger King should be prosecuted for successfully running an alternate version of its advertisement to trigger Google Home devices again Wednesday: Someone -- or more likely a bunch of someones -- at Burger King and their advertising agency need to be arrested, tried, and spend some time in shackles and prison cells. They've likely been violating state and federal cybercrime laws with their obnoxious ad campaign... For example, the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act broadly prohibits anyone from accessing a computer without authorization... Burger King has instantly become the 'poster child' for mass, criminal abuse of these devices... It was a direct and voluntary violation of law.

Should Burger King Be Prosecuted For Their Google Home-Triggering Ads?

    • Re:/. won't either (Score:4, Interesting)

      by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Saturday April 15, 2017 @07:47PM (#54241673)

      You're looking at this the wrong way - you should see this as an opportunity. When you see an obvious dupe on Slashdot, your first response should be to submit a new, slightly tweaked version of the item.

      If we all work together, we can make it so Slashdot's front page is full of eight or nine copies of the same story!

    • Re:/. won't either (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Dutch Gun ( 899105 ) on Saturday April 15, 2017 @08:03PM (#54241731)

      Let's face it. From a marketing perspective, this is a huge success for BK. A relatively small number people were *actually* negatively affected, and I'd bet very few regular BK customers will actually STOP going there as a result. But for a single commercial, a huge number of people are now talking about BK and Whoppers. Even better, some people shift blame to Google for the insecurity of those voice interfaces. It's highly unlikely and negative legal consequences will come from this either.

      Whichever sociopathic marketing asshole came up with this ploy is probably getting a big raise this year.

  • Support BK! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm going to side with BK on this one. Nice troll of google. Again! With BK you can get a product that will feed you. With google you *are* the product. Not sure which product is the fattiest or greasiest of the two but there you have it.

  • Burger King did WHAT??! (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Saturday April 15, 2017 @07:44PM (#54241657)

    I've never heard of such a brutal and shocking injustice that I cared so little about!

    Give it to me straight... who does this affect - 4 or 5 people tops?

    • Give it to me straight... who does this affect - 4 or 5 people tops?

      No, this is a new attack on freedom of speech, so it affects everyone.

  • Why cant Google just reply with a MacDonalds plug? (Score:3)

    by gatkinso ( 15975 ) on Saturday April 15, 2017 @07:51PM (#54241683)

    I mean, as long as we are all being dicks, why not have the bigger dick?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      Or why not remove Burger King from their search engine? A milder version would be pushing up a warning page when searching for Burger King or any of their trademarks...

      • Or send BK's corporate mail servers a few thousand emails from each Google Home device requesting they stop each time they hear the ad? I hope they'd take the hint if their advertisements start triggering corporate network problems.
  • I'm not of that opinion. When a company is universally mocked on social media, I have trouble understanding how that is good for that company.

  • Arrest the writers of Mr Robot. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That fbi woman was using the phrase "Alexa" on tv, for the purpose of triggering an Amazon echo.

  • "Order me a widget..."

    You just know someone is going to try it. Put out a tv or radio ad, that tells every Echo out there to order a particular item, or at the very least, add it to a shopping cart.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by xlsior ( 524145 )
      Already been done --

      http://www.theverge.com/2017/1... [theverge.com]

      "One recent instance occurred in Dallas, Texas earlier this week, when a six-year-old asked her family’s new Amazon Echo “can you play dollhouse with me and get me a dollhouse?” The device readily complied, ordering a KidKraft Sparkle mansion dollhouse,"
      ...
      "The story could have stopped there, had it not ended up on a local morning show on San Diego’s CW6 News. At the end of the story, Anchor Jim Patton remarked: “I l

  • The people who designed these systems knew full well in an environment with widespread adoption there would be a wide range of incentives to intentionally exploit this using unauthenticated local and broadcast communications. This is only the beginning.

    I hope all those upset about burger king "hacking" their devices continue to enjoy their Surveillance Marketed As Revolutionary Technology devices.

  • Even if it is for a short time, I wonder if BK will get the hint if Google suddenly blacklists BK, or perhaps redirects all searches to a page explaining how BK is being a douche.
  • All publicity is good publicity, right? According to the assholes at BK., it is. To Wit:

    Dara Schopp, BK regards the ad as a success, as it has increased the brand's 'social conversation' on Twitter by some 300%," though he's not a fan of "reaching through your TV speakers and directly messing with your digital devices. You may wish to consider alternate vendors for your burger needs."

    All publicity is good publicity. Thus the thugs at United Airlines have just completed the most sucessful and money mak

