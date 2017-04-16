Disruptive AI Bots Are Aleady Delivering Radical Leaps In Productivity (venturebeat.com) 12
The CTO of Textio is describing the "already happening" AI disruption that no one's noticed, arguing that voice-activated assistants are "just one small part of what AI is about -- and not the part that will matter the most for the enterprise companies that actually buy almost $4 trillion in software and services each year." An anonymous reader writes: Jensen Harris describes "the less-flashy flavor of AI that is changing the nature of work itself: headless AI...the application of artificial intelligence to vastly improve internal business processes. It is fully transforming the crucial machinery of business -- processes like hiring, lead generation, financial modeling, and information security. Legacy software has become a commodity in all of these areas, and purpose-built AI solutions will get a larger and larger wallet share of these huge enterprise cost centers."
Combining machine intelligence with learning loops, these constantly-evolving algorithms are "where the money is," since headless AI "doesn't try to replace people; it gives them superpowers" -- for example, predicting the future. Harris ultimately argues that headless AI are delivering "radical productivity leaps that they haven't seen from software in decades... In the near future, every core business function will have been transformed by AI -- hiring, sales, security, marketing, finance, manufacturing...everything... Legacy software will get squeezed down into a smaller portion of the IT wallet as the most valuable services become the native AI platforms -- just as form-based desktop software got squeezed out by the cloud in the last generation... the real enterprise revolution is happening in the companies that are using headless AI to transform their core businesses."
By comparison, he argues that many of today's bots "are kind of a hipster facade around the same basic command line interfaces consumers abandoned in the 1980," and suggests this focus on personality misses the larger significance of behind-the-scenes AI.
Sounds redundant. But basically true. Seriously though, there is very little substance in the latest "AI revolution", just like every other "AI revolution" in the last 70 years. The solutions still lack adequate knowledge of context and still push tricks and training depth beyond their effective limits.
If they analyze probabilities better than people, that is by definition a "superpower", even if giving it that label probably exaggerates the impact.
It is a poorly written summary, and not quite accurate, but it does speak to a level of business automation and processing that is becoming cheap and ubiquitous. We made a simple center of gravity algorithm that calculates where a CPG company should place its next distribution center based on current orders, in order to reduce freight costs. Not very hard. But add in a population map, and look at where our market penetration was not up to par with the rest of the country, and you could suddenly model the ef
Smelling some serious Silicon Valley marketing bullshit in here. Damn, the whole summary is a buzzword bingo paradise. Question: what AI *isn't* "headless"? He just means "non-customer facing", right? Don't overload the term in confusing ways.
Am I just grumpy this morning, or is this summary as asinine as it seems to me right now? Not only is this schmuck cranking the AI hype train whistle up to 11, he's not nearly as insightful as he thinks it is. Um, yeah, no kidding that AI (a fancy term for advanc
Um, yeah, no kidding that AI (a fancy term for advanced data analysis, mostly) will be useful to businesses, instead of the stupid chat bots now being displayed.
How appropriate that a previous story talks about AI algorithms deployed in the real world can be easily confused by knowledgeable attackers. [bbc.com]
Can we have AI that will tell us how exaggerated these claims about AI are?
It's too bad we can't just get information on topics like this. It has to be amazing and dramatic!
When the AI headless robots come, count me in with the robot smashers.