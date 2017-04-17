Chrome 59 To Address Punycode Phishing Attack 23
Google says it will be rolling out a patch to Chrome in v59 to address a decade-old unicode vulnerability called Punycode that allowed attackers to fool people into clicking on compromised links. Engadget adds: Thanks to something called Punycode, phishers are able to register bogus domains that look identical to a real website. Take this proof-of-concept from software engineer Xudong Zheng, where apple.com won't take you to a store selling Macs, iPhones and iPads. The real website is actually https://www.xn--80ak6aa92e [dot] com. The xn-- prefix tells browsers like Chrome that the domain uses ASCII compatible encoding. It allows companies and individuals from countries with non-traditional alphabets to register a domain that contains A-Z characters but renders in their local language. The issue was first reported to Google and Mozilla on January 20th and Google has issued a fix in Chrome 59. It's currently live in the Canary (advance beta release) but the search giant will likely make it available to all Chrome users soon.
Ooh, I get to complain about the Slashdot post qua (Score:5, Informative)
Horrible summary... Punycode [wikipedia.org] is an encoding, not a vulnerability. The vulnerability is a variant of the well-known homograph attack.
The original source explains it better: https://www.xudongz.com/blog/2... [xudongz.com]
59??? my chrome is 57 (Score:2)
My mac tells me it's running version 57.___ and it is up to date. So how long do I have to wait for 59?
The article mentions an upcoming patch twice, but is silent on what it does.
Apparently, though not listed explicitly, they will display the unicode version (Ex: www.xn--80ak6aa92e.com instead of www..com) for these edge cases - though I'm not sure how they're detecting them.
IMO, it's all stupid mistakes and fixes because it's only an issue because they're trying to make it so "easy to use" and transparent for the dumbest of folks, while making it more and more complex to actually find the real info. For example, you used to be able to click the padlock icon next to the URL if it wa
Firefox config switch (Score:2)
multiple languages vs local language (Score:2)
The original post notes that "In Chrome and Firefox, the Unicode form will be hidden if a domain label contains characters from multiple different languages."
It seems to me that a better solution would be to simply display the unicode version only if it contains only characters in the language that the browser is running in (such as the LANG setting on POSIX systems)... especially if the purpose of punycode is to allow domains that "render in their local language."
Admittedly, that fails to protect Cyrillic
countries with non-traditional alphabets (Score:5, Insightful)
countries with non-traditional alphabets
Say what now? Non-traditional? How about simply "languages with non-latin scripts"! And even that description isn't completely accurate as there are plenty of languages written using variants of latin scripts that could benefit from punycode (Spanish, French, German, Scandinavian languages, quite a few Slavic languages, Vietnamese, and I'm probably forgetting a lot).
I usually don't care about this sort of things but this time I'll bite: there are about 6.5+ billion people on this planet that use "non-traditional alphabets". It's about time whoever wrote the FA at Engadget learns a little bit about the rest of the world.
