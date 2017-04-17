Internet Archive Adds Early Macintosh OS and App Emulators (macstories.net) 16
An anonymous reader writes: The Internet Archive has added a curated collection of Mac operating system and software emulators from 1984 through 1989. The Internet Archive already hosts browser-based emulators of early video games and other operating systems, but this is its first foray into Mac software. The collection includes classic applications like MacPaint, programming tools such as MacBasic, and many games including Dark Castle. Each app can be run in an in-browser emulator and is accompanied by an article that chronicles its history. It's fun to play with the apps in the collection and realize just how far apps have come since the earliest days of the Mac. It's also remarkable how many computing conventions used today were introduced during those earliest days.
Re: (Score:2)
Classic Mac stuff... (Score:2)
Do they have "Bill Gates Does Windows" screensaver?
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/bPgIIpdpobk/hqdefault.jpg [ytimg.com]
So JavaScript can emulate a 68000 in realtime? (Score:2)
Can I see old PICT files again? (Score:2)
And what's with the AC's bashing of Jobs and Woz. 2 of the first 4 posts are whining about Apple worship before anything goes up. If you're gonna whine, be a man (or a woman, or something) and get an account, so we can see who you really are. Or, at least, some reasonable facsimile.
This really makes me nastolgic (Score:2)
Cue Apple Lawsuit... (Score:2)
Cue Apple Lawsuit in 3.. 2.. 1.. Gotta keep those liars err lawyers in work, doncha know??