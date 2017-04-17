Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Software Desktops (Apple) OS X

Internet Archive Adds Early Macintosh OS and App Emulators (macstories.net)

Posted by msmash from the not-bad dept.
An anonymous reader writes: The Internet Archive has added a curated collection of Mac operating system and software emulators from 1984 through 1989. The Internet Archive already hosts browser-based emulators of early video games and other operating systems, but this is its first foray into Mac software. The collection includes classic applications like MacPaint, programming tools such as MacBasic, and many games including Dark Castle. Each app can be run in an in-browser emulator and is accompanied by an article that chronicles its history. It's fun to play with the apps in the collection and realize just how far apps have come since the earliest days of the Mac. It's also remarkable how many computing conventions used today were introduced during those earliest days.

