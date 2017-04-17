New Approach To Virtual Reality Shocks You Into Believing Walls Are Real (vice.com) 5
A team of researchers from Germany's Hasso-Plattner Institute is trying to find an effective way to trick the mind into thinking a virtual object or wall is real. They have developed a new device that "sends little electric shocks to sensors on your arms that stimulate your muscles whenever you press against a wall or try to lift a heavy object in virtual reality," reports Motherboard. From the report: The team's main goal was to create this illusion as cheaply as possible. Their contraption, seen in the video above, consists of little more than an electric muscle stimulator stuffed in a backpack, the sensors, and a Samsung GearVR device accompanied by motion trackers. In other words, if you've been turned off by the clunky headsets of the contemporary VR experience, this probably won't do much to win you over.
I'll be shocked when I can believe the virtual reality business is a real thing instead of just hype.
That will be when it helps you make decisions better than you do without it. What kind of decisions are better made with a VR headset on your head vs. having one or more 2D displays in front of you? Training/simulation seems to be an almost established niche, but beyond that I can think of anything.
