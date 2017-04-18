Google's Featured Snippets Are Damaging To Small Businesses that Depend On Search Traffic (theoutline.com) 44
The Outline tells the story of CelebrityNetWorth.com, a website launched in 2008 that tells you how much a celebrity is worth. The site was an instant success, but things have turned sore in the last two years. The creator of the website Brian Warner blames Google for it. From the article: For most of its history, Google was like a librarian. You asked a question, and it guided you to the section of the web where you might find the answer. But over the past five years, Google has been experimenting with being an oracle. Type in a question, and you might see a box at the top of the search results page with the answer in large bold type. [...] In 2014, Warner received an email from Google asking if he would be interested in giving the company access to his data in order to scrape it for Knowledge Graph, for free. He said no, as he feared the traffic would plummet. [...] In February 2016, Google started displaying a Featured Snippet for each of the 25,000 celebrities in the CelebrityNetWorth database, Warner said. He knew this because he added a few fake listings for friends who were not celebrities to see if they would pop up as featured answers, and they did. "Our traffic immediately crumbled," Warner said. He acknowledged the risks in building a site that depends so heavily on Google for search traffic, and whose research can easily be reduced to a single number. But he still thinks what Google did is unfair.
academia was around for decades before this generation started its ridiculous LARP.
Google was wrong to scrape his data without his permission On the other hand, it's the market at work. Google can provide the answer more cheaply and in a better format that appeals to most users. He should probably accept that the world has moved on and he needs to provide a product that's still compelling. Technology changes putting someone out of business is news so old it's written in stone.
The only news here is that Google scraped his data without his permission and used it for business purposes.
It is also short sighted of Google. If sites that Google is data mining go out of business, Google's users are worse off than they were before as the information Google will provide will be out of date and wrong.
No it is not. If anyone else has the data, google will copy them too. If no one else has them, google becomes the best reference.
You want your site indexed, or not?
Because people like sites to be indexed, but then they get indexed, and that index shown by Google search results. Catch-22 if you ask me.
I could think of a solution to the problem, but it would require anti-indexing the results.
If he doesn't feel like suing then he should troll. Detect when Google is scraping and feed them a long string of hilariously-fake data. Celebrities who come up as broke. Celebrities who come up so rich that they need exponential notation. Celebrities with exponential negative numbers in their assets. Celebrities whose net worths are mathematical or physical constants. And of course, don't just list your friends as fake celebrities - list popular search terms as celebrities, even if they're not people.
They were trying to monetize access to basic data and got under cut by a competitor who did it cheaper and more customer friendly. If your webtraffic can be decimated by customers receiving a one sentence answer to their question the problem may have been your business model, not Google.
There's a very flawed assumption here, which is that "basic data" and "one sentence answers" are always inherently easy to gather, and there's no significant time or monetary investment needed to do so.
That's obviously false. There's loads of non-trivial data out there which isn't available in something like a free government database or Wikipedia or whatever. It may take significant effort or resources to gather that data. I have no idea how much effort this particular site put into its data gathering
It is unfair (Score:5, Interesting)
Google used to add value - they let you find what you needed to find. Now they're scraping sites and taking work product without recompense... though Google's probably far better at doing the same work with an in-house algorithm anyway.
The response to this is (so long as Google 'plays nice') is to restrict what your site gives to Google to teasers and only deliver your full site to actual visitors.
Re:It is unfair (Score:5, Interesting)
What does it matter if Google is taking your traffic anyway?
Re: (Score:3)
If they've automated such detection, they're already 'hacking' your site by violating your implied TOS. Virtual trespass, if you will.
And I can't imagine they haven't, since manually checking their indexed sites for such activity would probably require more man-hours than mankind currently has available.
So they've violated the CFAA? Time to give Larry and Sergey the Aaron Swartz treatment?
Aren't these sites opting into it by marking their site up for Rich Cards?
Ultimately though, it seems unlikely that sites which mostly just aggregate information (e.g. celebrity net worth) aren't going to fair better than say Encyclopedia Britannica.
Nothing new. Lots of authors I know say they have been ripped off by Google Books. So-called "fair use" by Google has driven people out of the publishing industry, unfortunately.
This might have been news in 2005. In 2017? Not so much.
That quote has a very interesting history.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Don't_be_evil [wikipedia.org]
A centralized source of information also means a fair bit of power/control over which information comes out. Couple this with the big push to protect the unwashed masses from 'fake news' and you have a pretty nasty result. No matter how good the initial intentions are, in the end, there's always an asshole (or a group of them) taking charge of that control.
Ha! Slashdot is a wrong web-site to complain about such things — just change your outdated business model!
As we've established many years ago (remember Napster [slashdot.org] vs. Metallica [slashdot.org]?), information:
The guy has nothing to complain about — all the information he had on his site remains there...
Slashdot does nearly the same thing. Often I find it pointless to go read the article itself after all that was given here.
If Google continues this behavior, web sites may shutdown. They need the clicks and the advertising revenue---in general.
Google could keep the "immediate answer" functionality while still supporting the sites that provide that information by splitting the ad revenue that Google received for delivering the results.
I believe the Featured Snippet is valuable to Google's users, and if the company is deriving a benefit from relaying that information then they can deal fairly with their sources.
I've noticed google does this with movies now. Search for a movie and you get the IMDB score in the search results. The only other reason I used to go to IMDB aside from looking at a movie's score was to look at (or ask a question in) the message boards. That feature is now gone. Are IMDB's days numbered?
See also Gracenotes for CD track listings.
Google is plainly using data from his site, that is copyright infringement plain and simple.
This is a massive payday, and on top of that an opportunity to get Google to stop if he wishes.... I would just take the multi-million dollar settlement and hand over the rights to the data though.
There are many, many opportunities like this to create a honeypot, get someone large to steal it, and make them pay. Take advantage of them.
