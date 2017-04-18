Google Earth Gets a New Home On the Web (arstechnica.com) 18
To celebrate the Earth Day, Google says it is rolling out what was a two-year in the making major update to Google Earth. From a report: V9 is designed to run in a Web browser (just Chrome for now), but there's now a standalone home for Google Earth. The Android app has been updated, too (iOS is coming soon). Version 9 puts a big focus on guided tours via the "Voyager" section, which serves as a jumping off point for YouTube videos, 360-degree content, Street View, and Google Earth landmarks. The tours are led by scientists and documentarians, with some content produced by well-known groups like the BBC's Planet Earth team. For kids, there's a Sesame Street muppet section.
Nice, but what we need is an updated client (Score:4, Interesting)
Nice, but what we need is an updated client so we can use KML and turn off the "photorealistic" fake 3D buildings and trees (turning on "2D" still uses the fake renderings in the web client).
We also need the glassy-smooth animation and smooth scrolly-wheel zooming which this web clien't can't seem to handle.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
I agree. KML support is lacking in this. I have some huge kmz files (like this one https://live.wifidb.net/wifidb... [wifidb.net] ) and files with a lot of network links (like this one https://live.wifidb.net/wifidb... [wifidb.net] ) and neither of them work in this (the large file somewhat works). Its almost as bad as the mobile version of google earth. I'd love to see a 64bit version of the old desktop client...this new web version is junk
