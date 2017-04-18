Facebook Adds a Login Shortcut To Other Android Apps (engadget.com) 5
An anonymous reader shares a report: Today at F8, Facebook announced it's giving the developers of third-party Android apps the ability to recognize if you've already linked a service with the social network. Soon when you download or reinstall something like Pinterest, you won't have to wonder what your password is if you've already installed Facebook. The supported app will prompt you to log in via the social network. The social network is also giving third-party developers the opportunity to use Facebook as an account recovery solution for when you forget your password.
Nice (Score:1)
I wonder when (Score:1)
No trust (Score:2)
I have less trust of Facebook than any other provider out there. Sorry, no dice, not using it for anything but Facebook itself.