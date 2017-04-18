Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Malaysia Air Is First Airline to Track Fleet With Satellites (bloomberg.com) 29

Posted by msmash from the new-feats dept.
From a report: Malaysia Air, which lost a wide-body jet with 239 people aboard three years ago in one of history's most enduring aviation mysteries, has become the first airline to sign an agreement for space-based flight tracking of its aircraft. The subsidiary of Malaysian Airline System Bhd reached a deal with Aireon LLC, SITAONAIR and FlightAware LLC to enable it to monitor the flight paths of its aircraft anywhere in the world including over the polar regions and the most remote oceans, according to an emailed press release from Aireon. Aireon is launching a new satellite network with Iridium Communications Inc. that will allow it to monitor air traffic around the globe. It's projected to be completed in 2018. Most international flights are already transmitting their position with technology known as ADS-B and the signals can be tracked from the ground or space. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has already installed a ground-based tracking system for ADS-B. "Real-time global aircraft tracking has long been a goal of the aviation community," Malaysia Chief Operating Officer Izham Ismail said in the release. "We are proud to be the first airline to adopt this solution."

  • Surprised that this wasn't already being done given that a basic sat tracker costs $100 or so.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The plane knows where it is. Isn't the problem sending that info back to home base?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Love it when someone compares unreliable low end consumer tech (that doesn't even fully provide the functions needed for an application) with something that has to be bullet proof and work reliably 100% of the time at a professional level.

  • This will only work ... (Score:3)

    by PPH ( 736903 ) on Tuesday April 18, 2017 @04:45PM (#54259417)

    ... if the flight crew can't turn off their transponders.

    • a fire can takeout all coms.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PPH ( 736903 )

        True. But a fire with a flight crew interested in survival will try to land the plane and contact help ASAP. Even if they don't make it, it shouldn't be too difficult to search for a downed plane from the point of last contact. If the flight crew is up to no good, they could fly for hours after turning comms off. And avoid air traffic control/military radar. And make some evasive course changes.

    • With this method there will be no locations where it will be expected that the transponder cannot be picked up, therefore loss of transponder signal will be identified as a problem very quickly very quickly. That in turn means the plane will not get very far from the last known location, narrowing down the active search range.

  • The company is known as Malaysia Airlines, or MAS for short.
    • Or "MASH" when Malaysia Airlines flies an airliner into the ocean at high speeds, causing the contents to mash together before scattering in the waves.

  • Just give the passenger free WIFI already.

    Then you'll have 300 gizmos inside the cabin, tracking themselves via satellite and sharing that info with god knows how many people, which all will be able to show the last known position of the passengers.

  • This isn't new...Maybe it's a new way, but it's not a new capability.. Such data services already exist and are in use.

    I was SURE I saw a number of news stories about how the airlines already had the capacity to track their aircraft for maintenance reasons and that it worked within most latitudes using geosynchronous satellites already in place. The issue was Malaysia Air hadn't paid the fees for the service so no data was transferred though the equipment did "ping" the satellite on a regular basis during

