Malaysia Air Is First Airline to Track Fleet With Satellites

From a report: Malaysia Air, which lost a wide-body jet with 239 people aboard three years ago in one of history's most enduring aviation mysteries, has become the first airline to sign an agreement for space-based flight tracking of its aircraft. The subsidiary of Malaysian Airline System Bhd reached a deal with Aireon LLC, SITAONAIR and FlightAware LLC to enable it to monitor the flight paths of its aircraft anywhere in the world including over the polar regions and the most remote oceans, according to an emailed press release from Aireon. Aireon is launching a new satellite network with Iridium Communications Inc. that will allow it to monitor air traffic around the globe. It's projected to be completed in 2018. Most international flights are already transmitting their position with technology known as ADS-B and the signals can be tracked from the ground or space. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has already installed a ground-based tracking system for ADS-B. "Real-time global aircraft tracking has long been a goal of the aviation community," Malaysia Chief Operating Officer Izham Ismail said in the release. "We are proud to be the first airline to adopt this solution."
How about: "This was all a false flag to get airline companies to use Satellite tracking systems, brought on by big-tech"? What ever happened to creative conspiracy?
The plane knows where it is. Isn't the problem sending that info back to home base?
Love it when someone compares unreliable low end consumer tech (that doesn't even fully provide the functions needed for an application) with something that has to be bullet proof and work reliably 100% of the time at a professional level.
a fire can takeout all coms.
True. But a fire with a flight crew interested in survival will try to land the plane and contact help ASAP. Even if they don't make it, it shouldn't be too difficult to search for a downed plane from the point of last contact. If the flight crew is up to no good, they could fly for hours after turning comms off. And avoid air traffic control/military radar. And make some evasive course changes.
With this method there will be no locations where it will be expected that the transponder cannot be picked up, therefore loss of transponder signal will be identified as a problem very quickly very quickly. That in turn means the plane will not get very far from the last known location, narrowing down the active search range.
That joke certainly crashed. Let's all hope it is never found again.
IIRC MH370 had all this stuff already, and it was knocked out by power failures. Malaysian would be better off IMO by getting a really good backup power system so the existing systems survive a future MH370-esque event.
The most likely scenario is that the murderous, suicidal pilot shut the tracking off deliberately so that the plane could not be found. The authorities found practice runs of his flight path on his flight simulator at home.
No, it did not have satellite transponders. Any transponder system with ground based stations has limited range and it is expected that there is no reception once the aircraft moves over the ocean. Given that the aircraft is expected to be out of transponder range, it takes much longer to determine that the transponder was turned off.
Just give the passenger free WIFI already.
Then you'll have 300 gizmos inside the cabin, tracking themselves via satellite and sharing that info with god knows how many people, which all will be able to show the last known position of the passengers.
This isn't new...Maybe it's a new way, but it's not a new capability.. Such data services already exist and are in use.
I was SURE I saw a number of news stories about how the airlines already had the capacity to track their aircraft for maintenance reasons and that it worked within most latitudes using geosynchronous satellites already in place. The issue was Malaysia Air hadn't paid the fees for the service so no data was transferred though the equipment did "ping" the satellite on a regular basis during