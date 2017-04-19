Facebook Owns Four Out of the Five Most Downloaded Apps Worldwide (thenextweb.com) 11
An anonymous reader shares a report: Facebook continues to storm the numbers as the company has claimed four out of the five spots for the most downloaded apps across the globe during the last quarter. Interestingly, Netflix still lords over everyone as far as revenue goes. New research by app analytics firm Sensor Tower reveals that WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Snapchat were the most downloaded apps for the first three months of this year. While the numbers differed across the App Store and Google Play, one thing both platforms shared is that Facebook owned four out of the top five spots for the most downloaded apps worldwide. While Messenger topped the App Store download charts, Facebook headed the race on Google Play.
This seems like the kind of problem that could potentially give a certain Zucker the power to decide who wins what election and so forth.
If the government should not have the power to censor or direct the flow of information, shouldn't a similar rule be applied to corporations with equal or greater (non-military) power?
I have always assumed the censorship law reflected the balance of power at the time (i.e. there was no other entity that came close to matching the civil power of the government, hence the go
Actually the most downloaded is a booby prize the real winner is the most pre-installed...
came here to say this.
FB and messenger are pretty much one and the same. The other two are companies that Facebook bought to continue its dominance. If this does not show monopolization due to corp then I dont know what does!
I know, nobody on
/. RTFA, most don't even RTFS, but once in a blue moon someone might, and then it would be REALLY awesome if the links didn't just point back at the summary...
