The Internet Firefox Mozilla

Newest Firefox Browser Bashes Crashes

Posted by msmash from the bashing-crashes dept.
Nobody likes it when a web browser bombs instead of opening up a website. Mozilla is addressing that in the newly released v53 of its Firefox browser, which it claims crashes 10 percent fewer times. CNET adds: The improvement comes through the first big debut of a part of Project Quantum, an effort launched in 2016 to beef up and speed up Firefox. To improve stability, Firefox 53 on Windows machines isolates software called a compositor that's in charge of painting elements of a website onto your screen. That isolation into a separate computing process cuts down on trouble spots that can occur when Firefox employs computers' graphics chips, Mozilla said.

Newest Firefox Browser Bashes Crashes

  • So, now they've put the renderer in a separate process with reduced privileges? Like, for example, every other web browser (including Edge and Safari) did for security last 5 or so years ago? Uh, yay?
  • I wanted the firefox that crashes bashes you insensitive clods!!

  • Nice try, but every time I've upgraded your browser it broke or removed features I use, and added useless junk on top.

    I used to upgrade to the latest software as soon as it came out, but it feels like the likes of Microsoft and Mozilla are intentionally trying to train me to treat every software update with utmost suspicion and as a measure of last resort.

