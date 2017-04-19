Newest Firefox Browser Bashes Crashes (cnet.com) 21
Nobody likes it when a web browser bombs instead of opening up a website. Mozilla is addressing that in the newly released v53 of its Firefox browser, which it claims crashes 10 percent fewer times. CNET adds: The improvement comes through the first big debut of a part of Project Quantum, an effort launched in 2016 to beef up and speed up Firefox. To improve stability, Firefox 53 on Windows machines isolates software called a compositor that's in charge of painting elements of a website onto your screen. That isolation into a separate computing process cuts down on trouble spots that can occur when Firefox employs computers' graphics chips, Mozilla said.
Maybe in 10 or 15 years Firefox will be production ready. So instead of crashing several times daily, it might only crash several times weekly.
Are you sure you're using the same Firefox as me? It crashes less than once a year, and that's on Debian unstable, with 33 extensions and hardly ever below 100 tabs. Firefox does have its flaws, such as dropping sound support [mozilla.org], massive memory use and using lots of CPU even when idle, but crashiness isn't one of them.
If you experience crashes "several times daily", you'd better check your hardware. Or perhaps you're running some bogus DRM scheme.
The only reason I haven't dumped it completely yet is because there are some useful add-ons that aren't available for Chrome...
Don't worry, they work hard on phasing out XUL add-ons with version 57 at the end of 2017 [mozilla.org], so that they will have just as few add-on choices as chrome.
...while twirling mustaches...
Nice try, but every time I've upgraded your browser it broke or removed features I use, and added useless junk on top.
I used to upgrade to the latest software as soon as it came out, but it feels like the likes of Microsoft and Mozilla are intentionally trying to train me to treat every software update with utmost suspicion and as a measure of last resort.