Mastercard is Building Fingerprint Scanners Directly Into Its Cards (fastcompany.com) 17
Mastercard said on Thursday it's beginning trials of its "next-generation biometric card" in South Africa. In addition to the standard chip and pin, the new cards have a built-in fingerprint reader that the user can use to authenticate every purchase. From a report: Impressively, the new card is no thicker or larger than your current credit and debit cards.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: This can't POSSIBLY go wrong! (Score:2)
I think the point is that they're making it much harder for a typical wallet thief to go to town on your credit card before you can report it stolen. By the time they create a false print, it may be too late.
Re: (Score:2)
In order to authenticate each transaction: A retina scan, voice sample, blood sample, semen sample and lock of hair.
About time (Score:1)
I've been wondering for quite a while when we could have something like this. The question is how the processing works for the card, for example
a) Does it process against a chip in the card which allows the card to pass information to the pin-pad or not (good to prevent use of stolen cards)
b) Does it process against the pin-pad allowing a transaction to be verified (good to transactions from cloned cards)
The first choice is good to reduce the more immediate impact of card theft, and better from a privacy p
Re: (Score:2)
I've been wondering for quite a while when we could have something like this. The question is how the processing works for the card, for example a) Does it process against a chip in the card which allows the card to pass information to the pin-pad or not (good to prevent use of stolen cards) b) Does it process against the pin-pad allowing a transaction to be verified (good to transactions from cloned cards)
The first choice is good to reduce the more immediate impact of card theft, and better from a privacy perspective. The second is more effective against somebody cloning your card - which around here is more common - but it means that your CC company presumably needs your biometric info. It also allows the use of fingerprints as a password replacement (pin-pad)
It could be built in to the opposite end of the card from the chip. So as the chip is inserted in the reader, your finger is over the built-in scanner authenticating that the person using and holding the card is the person that owns the card. Might help for stolen/cloned cards, but it wouldn't do much for cards that were fraudulently issued due to identity theft, as the thief could just open and register the card using their own fingerprint.
Re: (Score:2)
The second is more effective against somebody cloning your card - which around here is more common - but it means that your CC company presumably needs your biometric info
Don't they just need a one-way hash of your biometric info? But the second way is more likely since otherwise the card will need a battery to power that processing internally.
Re: (Score:2)
A hash is not enough. Fingerprint matching is a notoriously fuzzy process because fingers deform under pressure, they get damaged (cuts, burns), etc. The matching process works by doing a "good enough" comparison between the newly-acquired image and a pre-digested "template" computed from the enrolled image.
Your machete, don't leave home without it. (Score:1)
In an area where cutting off arms doesn't give some people pause - what could go wrong??
not foolproof (Score:2)
There are other things you can comment on like above, but I there are other ways this can go wrong as well.
I have been diagnosed with bad eczema on my hands recently, and it mostly affects the tips of my fingers. The sensor on my Nexus will now periodically stop accepting my fingerprint scans until I log in with another authentication method and rescan them.
If you don't have any backup ways to provide authentication there are cases where people will get locked out for medical reasons. That won't be extrem
Still waiting (Score:2)
I'm still waiting for the version of the mastercard that includes a holographic AI assistant, that we were promised in the early 90s