MIT No Longer Owns 18.0.0.0/8 (ttias.be) 36
An anonymous reader shares: MIT no longer owns 18.0.0.0/8. That's a very big block of scarce IPv4 addresses that have become available again. One block inside this /8, more specifically 18.145.0.0/16, was transferred to Amazon.
I did it! I read the whole article. And so did everybody who read the summary.
Re:RTFMA (Score:5, Informative)
Dammit! I was saving the article for later!
Shouldn't you have put a "spoilers" warning in your subject line?
Re: But Why? (Score:2, Informative)
Nobody envisioned more than a few thousand computers on the Internet. The notion that hundreds of millions would be limiting was ridiculous.
Technically, just the MIT LCS lab, not even the whole school, had the A block.
DEC also had a class A address block for a while. HP got this, plus their own, when they bought DEC. At one point, HP had twice as many IP addresses than China.
The Internet grew way more than any of the founders thought. 4 billion addresses seemed huge back then. Look at the List of assigned A blocks [wikipedia.org] and how A blocks were thrown around in the early days.
Because IPv4 was designed as a limited proof of concept, with IPv6 being the properly designed replacement.
IPv4 was supposed to be deader than a can of SPAM by Y2K, and as historical as stacks of punch cards at this point.
Trade. (Score:4, Insightful)
I disagree.
Xerox Too (Score:1)
https://whois.arin.net/rest/or... [arin.net]
I have a small section of 10.0.0.0/8.
Don't we all, my friend, don't we all...
Too many IP addresses (Score:1)
For those interested, Wikipedia has an amusing list of original A level IP assignments: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Not the only interesting assigment (Score:2)
Ford still seems to own 19...
Halliburton, Eli Lilly, U Michigan, Prudential, Merck are some of the more notable assignees.
Some of these must be subnetted and farmed out, but IPv4 is destined for obscurity, so why bother?
Still, reading RFCs and seeing Jon Postel's name makes me want to tear up. Miss him.
I feel old (Score:2)
For the last 25 years or so I've been using "traceroute -n 18.0.0.1" as a quick and dirty way to see what the route "outside" looks like (because that assignment was one of the most "permanent" features of the Internet). It's a right move, to be sure - there is absolutely no reason MIT should control that many addresses. Just a small piece of nostalgia. Still can traceroute though
From MIT's official statement (Score:4, Informative)
https://gist.github.com/simons... [github.com]
"Fourteen million of these IPv4 addresses have not been used, and we have concluded that at least eight million are excess and can be sold without impacting our current or future needs, up to the point when IPv6 becomes universal and address scarcity is no longer an issue. The Institute holds a block of 20 times 10^30 (20 nonillion) IPv6 addresses.
"As part of our upgrade to IPv6, we will be consolidating our in-use IPv4 address space to facilitate the sale of MIT’s excess IPv4 capacity. Net proceeds from the sale will cover our network upgrade costs, and the remainder will provide a source of endowed funding for the Institute to use in furthering its academic and research mission.
lots of addresses tied up by big companies (Score:3)
There is a lot of expensive real-estate tied up in these "8-blocks"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
HP, by virtue of their acquisition of the assets of DEC, has 2 8-blocks, which is probably worth a small fortune in real money. 33 million IP4 addresses.
Most (all?) of these were reserved in the great IP address land grab back in the early 90s.
Apple should be next. (Score:2)
Apple needs to shed a few, as well. They own 17.0.0.0/8