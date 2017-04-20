Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


MIT No Longer Owns 18.0.0.0/8 (ttias.be) 36

Posted by msmash from the hmm dept.
An anonymous reader shares: MIT no longer owns 18.0.0.0/8. That's a very big block of scarce IPv4 addresses that have become available again. One block inside this /8, more specifically 18.145.0.0/16, was transferred to Amazon.

  • RTFA (Score:5, Funny)

    by El_Muerte_TDS ( 592157 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @11:02AM (#54269813) Homepage

    I did it! I read the whole article. And so did everybody who read the summary.

    • Was it as exciting as the summary? How many IP's in terms of number of Library of Congresses was it?
      • Why the hell does MIT need ANY funds from Amazon or anyone else, to switch to IPv6??? Their endowment (what we know of publically) is over $13B USD!!! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] I really vomit when this happens.
        • Where did you get the idea that money changed hands?
          • Because IPv4 addresses are valuable ($10 range currently) Having 16.7 Million of them is a nice chunk of change, letting 65K of them go for free seems to be a breach of fiduciary responsibility by someone.

    • Re:RTFMA (Score:5, Informative)

      by Zocalo ( 252965 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @11:28AM (#54270039) Homepage
      Needs an "M" in there for "misleading". MIT hasn't released the entire /8 back to ARIN; AFAICT from whois queries they've transfered a whole bunch of /16s (20+) directly over to Amazon, all of which are above the 18.145.0.0 line. Given the highly non-contiguous allocations across the upper half of the /8 range the most likely cause is that they've received chunk of cash for giving Amazon all the /16s that they were not currently actively using.

    • Dammit! I was saving the article for later!

      Shouldn't you have put a "spoilers" warning in your subject line?

  • Trade. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by msauve ( 701917 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @11:21AM (#54269967)
    Someone traded 10.0.0.0/8 for it. MIT got a deal, because like /. UIDs, lower numbered ones are better!
  • In the same regard, Xerox no longer owns all of 13.0.0.0/8 either. Amazon has a piece of that pie, too.

    https://whois.arin.net/rest/or... [arin.net]
  • MIT claimed all of 18.x.x.x early on and just held onto them. When I was there in 2007, I believe they let my frat have full control of all of 18.236.x.x, no subnets required, for 40 guys.

    For those interested, Wikipedia has an amusing list of original A level IP assignments: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )
      Most universities have way more IP's than they need. Gone are the days of every device getting a public IP. Heck even at their peak most schools didn't come close to use their allocations. But many of them refuse to give them up for reuse to this day. Companies too. Hell the tiny consulting company I started out at had two class C's (one for them, one for their sister company). There were like 15 of us between both companies! When they got them there were maybe 5 people across both companies. Sadly those s

  • Ford still seems to own 19...

    Halliburton, Eli Lilly, U Michigan, Prudential, Merck are some of the more notable assignees.

    Some of these must be subnetted and farmed out, but IPv4 is destined for obscurity, so why bother?

    Still, reading RFCs and seeing Jon Postel's name makes me want to tear up. Miss him.

  • For the last 25 years or so I've been using "traceroute -n 18.0.0.1" as a quick and dirty way to see what the route "outside" looks like (because that assignment was one of the most "permanent" features of the Internet). It's a right move, to be sure - there is absolutely no reason MIT should control that many addresses. Just a small piece of nostalgia. Still can traceroute though ;)

  • From MIT's official statement (Score:4, Informative)

    by Neuracnu Coyote ( 11764 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @11:52AM (#54270249) Homepage Journal

    https://gist.github.com/simons... [github.com]

    "Fourteen million of these IPv4 addresses have not been used, and we have concluded that at least eight million are excess and can be sold without impacting our current or future needs, up to the point when IPv6 becomes universal and address scarcity is no longer an issue. The Institute holds a block of 20 times 10^30 (20 nonillion) IPv6 addresses.

    "As part of our upgrade to IPv6, we will be consolidating our in-use IPv4 address space to facilitate the sale of MIT’s excess IPv4 capacity. Net proceeds from the sale will cover our network upgrade costs, and the remainder will provide a source of endowed funding for the Institute to use in furthering its academic and research mission.

  • lots of addresses tied up by big companies (Score:3)

    by lophophore ( 4087 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @11:56AM (#54270287) Homepage

    There is a lot of expensive real-estate tied up in these "8-blocks"

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    HP, by virtue of their acquisition of the assets of DEC, has 2 8-blocks, which is probably worth a small fortune in real money. 33 million IP4 addresses.

    Most (all?) of these were reserved in the great IP address land grab back in the early 90s.

  • Apple needs to shed a few, as well. They own 17.0.0.0/8

