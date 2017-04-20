Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Windows Microsoft Operating Systems Linux

File System Improvements To the Windows Subsystem for Linux (microsoft.com) 30

Posted by msmash from the moving-forward dept.
An anonymous reader shares a new article published on MSDN: In the latest Windows Insider build, the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) now allows you to manually mount Windows drives using the DrvFs file system. Previously, WSL would automatically mount all fixed NTFS drives when you launch Bash, but there was no support for mounting additional storage like removable drives or network locations. Now, not only can you manually mount any drives on your system, we've also added support for other file systems such as FAT, as well as mounting network locations. This enables you to access any drive, including removable USB sticks or CDs, and any network location you can reach in Windows all from within WSL.

File System Improvements To the Windows Subsystem for Linux More | Reply

File System Improvements To the Windows Subsystem for Linux

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Lo! Men have become the tool of their tools. -- Henry David Thoreau

Close