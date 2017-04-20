File System Improvements To the Windows Subsystem for Linux (microsoft.com) 30
An anonymous reader shares a new article published on MSDN: In the latest Windows Insider build, the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) now allows you to manually mount Windows drives using the DrvFs file system. Previously, WSL would automatically mount all fixed NTFS drives when you launch Bash, but there was no support for mounting additional storage like removable drives or network locations. Now, not only can you manually mount any drives on your system, we've also added support for other file systems such as FAT, as well as mounting network locations. This enables you to access any drive, including removable USB sticks or CDs, and any network location you can reach in Windows all from within WSL.
Windows turning into another Linux distro? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Allowed to do what?
Any chance we can port this out (Score:1)
ntfs-3g is terrified of touching a NTFS filesystem due to the risk involved with the journal not agreeing with the changes. Any chance we can reverse-engineer how WSL does it?
Re: (Score:2)
wow (Score:5, Funny)
They ported the 'mount' command to Linux! How novel!
What's next, 'dir'?
Re: (Score:2)
They ported the 'mount' command to Linux! How novel!
What's next, 'dir'?
I think it is the drvfs that is the new thing
;)
Pretty neat syntax and rather flexible.
/mnt/d /mnt/sambashare
mount -t drvfs D:
mount -t drvfs "\\server\share"
Re: (Score:2)
What is it? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
It's an Ubuntu subsystem on Windows 10 that allows you to run (some) ELF binaries directly from within the Windows environment.
Re: (Score:2)
It's basically an Ubuntu (?) distribution that runs within Windows - not as an emulation / WM but as a subsystem that converts the Linux ABI into Windows calls. A very large chunk of the user space Linux stuff will run in Windows now.
Re: (Score:2)
So that you can use GNU software without straightjacketing yourself into a Linux desktop.
See the summary https://itvision.altervista.org/why.linux.is.not.ready.for.the.desktop.current.html#Summary [altervista.org]
Web developers have been relying on MacOS for years to get a decent Unix environment. MS is looking to take that market before Apple comes to their senses and starts manufacturing hardware again.